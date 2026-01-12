أصدر وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري نضال الشعار، قرارين يقضيان بتفويض الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة بسحب تراخيص المحلات التي تشتري الذهب المسروق، وإحداث ضابطة خاصة بالصاغة تتبع لها، وذلك في إطار جهودها لتنظيم سوق الذهب والمعادن الثمينة في سورية.
وتضمن القرار الأول، تفويض الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة بسحب تراخيص المحلات التي تشتري الذهب المسروق، والورش وأختامها التي لم تلتزم بالمعايير المعتمدة، والباعة الجائلين الذين يروجون لبضاعة غير مطابقة للمواصفات، وذلك وفق الأطر القانونية والإدارية المعمول بها في هذا الصدد.
جولات على الأسواق
ونص القرار الثاني على إحداث ضابطة خاصة بالصاغة تتبع للهيئة، مهمتها ضبط سوق الذهب والمعادن الثمينة الأخرى المتداولة، من خلال القيام بجولات على الأسواق لمراقبة سير العمل فيها، وأخذ عينات من السوق لضمان مطابقة العيارات للمواصفات القياسية السورية، والعمل على متابعة المخالفات وضبطها، ومراقبة فواتير البيع والشراء ومدى التقيد بالتسعيرة الصادرة، ومراقبة تنفيذ القرارات والتعليمات الإدارية والأمنية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.
توجيه إنذارات
وتتكون الضابطة وفق القرار من عناصر فنية متخصصة ذات خبرة في مجال ضبط المخالفات وكيفية التعامل معها، وتعمل على توجيه الإنذارات وكتابة محاضر المخالفات، والتعامل الإجرائي اللازم في إتلاف القطع المخالفة وما شابه، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية بما يضمن تنفيذ المهام بالشكل الأمثل.
وتم تشكيل الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة في فبراير 2025، بهدف تنظيم وتطوير قطاع المعادن الثمينة في سورية، وتعزيز دوره في الاقتصاد الوطني من خلال إطار مؤسسي يتمتع بالاستقلال المالي والإداري.
The Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade, Nidal Al-Shaar, issued two decisions empowering the General Authority for Precious Metals Management to revoke the licenses of shops that buy stolen gold, and to establish a special authority for jewelers under its supervision, as part of its efforts to regulate the gold and precious metals market in Syria.
The first decision included empowering the General Authority for Precious Metals Management to revoke the licenses of shops that buy stolen gold, workshops and their stamps that did not comply with the approved standards, and street vendors who promote goods that do not meet specifications, in accordance with the legal and administrative frameworks in this regard.
Market Inspections
The second decision stipulated the establishment of a special authority for jewelers that reports to the authority, tasked with regulating the gold and other precious metals market, by conducting market inspections to monitor operations, taking samples from the market to ensure that the carats meet the Syrian standard specifications, following up on violations and controlling them, monitoring sales and purchase invoices and compliance with the issued pricing, and overseeing the implementation of decisions and administrative and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
Issuing Warnings
The authority, according to the decision, consists of specialized technical personnel with experience in monitoring violations and how to deal with them, and works on issuing warnings, writing violation reports, and taking necessary procedural actions to destroy the violating pieces and similar items, in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the optimal execution of tasks.
The General Authority for Precious Metals Management was established in February 2025, with the aim of organizing and developing the precious metals sector in Syria, and enhancing its role in the national economy through an institutional framework that enjoys financial and administrative independence.