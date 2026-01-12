The Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade, Nidal Al-Shaar, issued two decisions empowering the General Authority for Precious Metals Management to revoke the licenses of shops that buy stolen gold, and to establish a special authority for jewelers under its supervision, as part of its efforts to regulate the gold and precious metals market in Syria.



The first decision included empowering the General Authority for Precious Metals Management to revoke the licenses of shops that buy stolen gold, workshops and their stamps that did not comply with the approved standards, and street vendors who promote goods that do not meet specifications, in accordance with the legal and administrative frameworks in this regard.



Market Inspections



The second decision stipulated the establishment of a special authority for jewelers that reports to the authority, tasked with regulating the gold and other precious metals market, by conducting market inspections to monitor operations, taking samples from the market to ensure that the carats meet the Syrian standard specifications, following up on violations and controlling them, monitoring sales and purchase invoices and compliance with the issued pricing, and overseeing the implementation of decisions and administrative and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



Issuing Warnings



The authority, according to the decision, consists of specialized technical personnel with experience in monitoring violations and how to deal with them, and works on issuing warnings, writing violation reports, and taking necessary procedural actions to destroy the violating pieces and similar items, in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the optimal execution of tasks.



The General Authority for Precious Metals Management was established in February 2025, with the aim of organizing and developing the precious metals sector in Syria, and enhancing its role in the national economy through an institutional framework that enjoys financial and administrative independence.