أصدر وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة السوري نضال الشعار، قرارين يقضيان بتفويض الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة بسحب تراخيص المحلات التي تشتري الذهب المسروق، وإحداث ضابطة خاصة بالصاغة تتبع لها، وذلك في إطار جهودها لتنظيم سوق الذهب والمعادن الثمينة في سورية.


وتضمن القرار الأول، تفويض الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة بسحب تراخيص المحلات التي تشتري الذهب المسروق، والورش وأختامها التي لم تلتزم بالمعايير المعتمدة، والباعة الجائلين الذين يروجون لبضاعة غير مطابقة للمواصفات، وذلك وفق الأطر القانونية والإدارية المعمول بها في هذا الصدد.


جولات على الأسواق


ونص القرار الثاني على إحداث ضابطة خاصة بالصاغة تتبع للهيئة، مهمتها ضبط سوق الذهب والمعادن الثمينة الأخرى المتداولة، من خلال القيام بجولات على الأسواق لمراقبة سير العمل فيها، وأخذ عينات من السوق لضمان مطابقة العيارات للمواصفات القياسية السورية، والعمل على متابعة المخالفات وضبطها، ومراقبة فواتير البيع والشراء ومدى التقيد بالتسعيرة الصادرة، ومراقبة تنفيذ القرارات والتعليمات الإدارية والأمنية الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.


توجيه إنذارات


وتتكون الضابطة وفق القرار من عناصر فنية متخصصة ذات خبرة في مجال ضبط المخالفات وكيفية التعامل معها، وتعمل على توجيه الإنذارات وكتابة محاضر المخالفات، والتعامل الإجرائي اللازم في إتلاف القطع المخالفة وما شابه، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية بما يضمن تنفيذ المهام بالشكل الأمثل.


وتم تشكيل الهيئة العامة لإدارة المعادن الثمينة في فبراير 2025، بهدف تنظيم وتطوير قطاع المعادن الثمينة في سورية، وتعزيز دوره في الاقتصاد الوطني من خلال إطار مؤسسي يتمتع بالاستقلال المالي والإداري.