The Central Bank of Morocco has decided to withdraw the final number of old banknote denominations from circulation starting January 2026, in a move aimed at modernizing the national monetary supply.



This decision comes as an implementation of the decree issued on December 23, 2025, which outlines the regulatory framework for this operation aimed at enhancing the quality of the circulating currency and withdrawing notes that no longer meet modern standards of security and quality.



Old Issues



The Central Bank of Morocco clarified in a statement that the withdrawal decision includes a series of old issues that have been in circulation for decades.



Under this decision, the banknotes will lose their legal tender status and their payment power, meaning they cannot be used for buying, selling, or settling debts starting from the specified date.



Notes from the year 1987 will be withdrawn, including all denominations: "10 dirhams, 50 dirhams, 100 dirhams, and 200 dirhams," as well as the 1990 issues specifically concerning the 10 dirham note, and the 1996 issues concerning the 20 dirham note.



Transitional Period



The Central Bank of Morocco confirmed that holders of these banknotes will not lose their financial value immediately, as the bank has established a long transitional period extending for a full five years.



Citizens who still possess these denominations can exchange them without any restrictions or complicated conditions at all branches of the Central Bank of Morocco or at various commercial bank agencies.



Settling Status



The exchange period will extend from January 2026 until the end of December 2030, providing ample time for the public and economic actors to settle the status of these banknotes.



The Central Bank of Morocco explained that this measure is part of its ongoing strategy to renew the circulating currency, as the withdrawal of old notes—some dating back to the 1980s and 1990s—aims to enhance security, since old issues lack some of the advanced security features present in modern notes, making their withdrawal a necessary step to prevent counterfeiting. Additionally, it aims to improve quality by ensuring that the circulating banknotes remain in good physical condition and to standardize circulation, focusing on modern currency series to facilitate counting and sorting operations in financial institutions.