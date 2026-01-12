قرر بنك المغرب السحب النهائي لعدد من فئات الأوراق البنكية القديمة من التداول وذلك بداية من يناير 2026، في خطوة تهدف إلى تحديث الكتلة النقدية الوطنية.
ويأتي هذا القرار تفعيلاً للمرسوم الصادر بتاريخ 23 ديسمبر 2025، والذي يحدد الإطار التنظيمي لهذه العملية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز جودة العملة المتداولة وسحب الأوراق التي لم تعد تستجيب للمعايير الحديثة للأمان والجودة.
إصدارات قديمة
وأوضح بنك المغرب في بيان له، أن قرار السحب يشمل سلسلة من الإصدارات القديمة التي ظلت متداولة لعقود.
وبموجب هذا القرار، ستفقد الأوراق النقدية صفة القانون التداولي وقوتها الإبرائية «أي لا يمكن استخدامها في البيع والشراء وسداد الديون» بداية من التاريخ المحدد.
وسيتم سحب إصدارات عام 1987، وتشمل جميع الفئات «أوراق 10 دراهم، 50 درهماً، 100 درهم، و200 درهم»، وإصدارات عام 1990 وتخص تحديداً ورقة 10 دراهم، وإصدارات عام 1996 وتخص ورقة 20 درهماً.
فترة انتقالية
وأكد بنك المغرب أن حاملي هذه الأوراق البنكية لن يفقدوا قيمتها المالية فوراً، حيث أقر البنك فترة انتقالية طويلة الأمد تمتد لخمس سنوات كاملة.
ويمكن للمواطنين الذين لا تزال بحوزتهم هذه الفئات التوجه لاستبدالها دون أي قيد أو شروط معقدة، وذلك في جميع فروع بنك المغرب، أو في مختلف الوكالات البنكية التجارية.
تسوية وضعية
وتمتد فترة الاستبدال من يناير 2026 حتى نهاية ديسمبر 2030، مما يمنح مهلة كافية للعموم والفاعلين الاقتصاديين لتسوية وضعية هذه الأوراق النقدية.
وأوضح بنك المغرب أن هذا الإجراء يندرج ضمن إستراتيجيته المستمرة لتجديد النقد المتداول، حيث تهدف عملية سحب الأوراق القديمة «التي يعود بعضها لفترة الثمانينيات والتسعينيات» إلى تعزيز الأمان، حيث تفتقر الإصدارات القديمة لبعض عناصر الأمان المتطورة الموجودة في الأوراق الحديثة، مما يجعل سحبها خطوة ضرورية لقطع الطريق على أي محاولات للتزييف، بالإضافة إلى تحسين الجودة وذلك عبر ضمان بقاء الأوراق النقدية المتداولة في حالة مادية جيدة، وتوحيد التداول، حيث يتم تركيز التداول على السلسلات النقدية الحديثة لتسهيل عمليات العد والفرز الآلي في المؤسسات المالية.
The Central Bank of Morocco has decided to withdraw the final number of old banknote denominations from circulation starting January 2026, in a move aimed at modernizing the national monetary supply.
This decision comes as an implementation of the decree issued on December 23, 2025, which outlines the regulatory framework for this operation aimed at enhancing the quality of the circulating currency and withdrawing notes that no longer meet modern standards of security and quality.
Old Issues
The Central Bank of Morocco clarified in a statement that the withdrawal decision includes a series of old issues that have been in circulation for decades.
Under this decision, the banknotes will lose their legal tender status and their payment power, meaning they cannot be used for buying, selling, or settling debts starting from the specified date.
Notes from the year 1987 will be withdrawn, including all denominations: "10 dirhams, 50 dirhams, 100 dirhams, and 200 dirhams," as well as the 1990 issues specifically concerning the 10 dirham note, and the 1996 issues concerning the 20 dirham note.
Transitional Period
The Central Bank of Morocco confirmed that holders of these banknotes will not lose their financial value immediately, as the bank has established a long transitional period extending for a full five years.
Citizens who still possess these denominations can exchange them without any restrictions or complicated conditions at all branches of the Central Bank of Morocco or at various commercial bank agencies.
Settling Status
The exchange period will extend from January 2026 until the end of December 2030, providing ample time for the public and economic actors to settle the status of these banknotes.
The Central Bank of Morocco explained that this measure is part of its ongoing strategy to renew the circulating currency, as the withdrawal of old notes—some dating back to the 1980s and 1990s—aims to enhance security, since old issues lack some of the advanced security features present in modern notes, making their withdrawal a necessary step to prevent counterfeiting. Additionally, it aims to improve quality by ensuring that the circulating banknotes remain in good physical condition and to standardize circulation, focusing on modern currency series to facilitate counting and sorting operations in financial institutions.