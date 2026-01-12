قرر بنك المغرب السحب النهائي لعدد من فئات الأوراق البنكية القديمة من التداول وذلك بداية من يناير 2026، في خطوة تهدف إلى تحديث الكتلة النقدية الوطنية.


ويأتي هذا القرار تفعيلاً للمرسوم الصادر بتاريخ 23 ديسمبر 2025، والذي يحدد الإطار التنظيمي لهذه العملية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز جودة العملة المتداولة وسحب الأوراق التي لم تعد تستجيب للمعايير الحديثة للأمان والجودة.


إصدارات قديمة


وأوضح بنك المغرب في بيان له، أن قرار السحب يشمل سلسلة من الإصدارات القديمة التي ظلت متداولة لعقود.


وبموجب هذا القرار، ستفقد الأوراق النقدية صفة القانون التداولي وقوتها الإبرائية «أي لا يمكن استخدامها في البيع والشراء وسداد الديون» بداية من التاريخ المحدد.


وسيتم سحب إصدارات عام 1987، وتشمل جميع الفئات «أوراق 10 دراهم، 50 درهماً، 100 درهم، و200 درهم»، وإصدارات عام 1990 وتخص تحديداً ورقة 10 دراهم، وإصدارات عام 1996 وتخص ورقة 20 درهماً.


فترة انتقالية


وأكد بنك المغرب أن حاملي هذه الأوراق البنكية لن يفقدوا قيمتها المالية فوراً، حيث أقر البنك فترة انتقالية طويلة الأمد تمتد لخمس سنوات كاملة.


ويمكن للمواطنين الذين لا تزال بحوزتهم هذه الفئات التوجه لاستبدالها دون أي قيد أو شروط معقدة، وذلك في جميع فروع بنك المغرب، أو في مختلف الوكالات البنكية التجارية.


تسوية وضعية


وتمتد فترة الاستبدال من يناير 2026 حتى نهاية ديسمبر 2030، مما يمنح مهلة كافية للعموم والفاعلين الاقتصاديين لتسوية وضعية هذه الأوراق النقدية.


وأوضح بنك المغرب أن هذا الإجراء يندرج ضمن إستراتيجيته المستمرة لتجديد النقد المتداول، حيث تهدف عملية سحب الأوراق القديمة «التي يعود بعضها لفترة الثمانينيات والتسعينيات» إلى تعزيز الأمان، حيث تفتقر الإصدارات القديمة لبعض عناصر الأمان المتطورة الموجودة في الأوراق الحديثة، مما يجعل سحبها خطوة ضرورية لقطع الطريق على أي محاولات للتزييف، بالإضافة إلى تحسين الجودة وذلك عبر ضمان بقاء الأوراق النقدية المتداولة في حالة مادية جيدة، وتوحيد التداول، حيث يتم تركيز التداول على السلسلات النقدية الحديثة لتسهيل عمليات العد والفرز الآلي في المؤسسات المالية.