أكد متخصص في قطاع السياحة والفنادق لـ"عكاظ" أنه من المتوقع أن ترتفع نسبة الحجوزات والإشغال في المدينة المنورة إلى 100٪، وذلك بسبب توافق إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي لهذا العام مع أجواء شتوية باردة وجميلة.


وأوضح أن أسعار الغرف في الأيام العادية تراوح ما بين 150 و220 ريالًا، وترتفع في أيام الإجازات لتصل إلى أكثر من 300 ريال.


وبين أن المدينة المنورة تحتضن أكثر من 1,300 موقع أثري و48 مسجدًا تاريخيًا، وتمتاز بذاكرة النبوة، إلى جانب مشاريع عمرانية متسارعة ترسم ملامح المدينة التي باتت مقصدًا روحيًا وحضاريًا في آنٍ واحد.

المدينة المنورة تحتضن أكثر من 1,300 موقع أثري و48 مسجداً تاريخياً. تصوير: إبراهيم كندري@hemaa49

إحصاءات الأعداد


إحصاءات زوار المدينة المنورة خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2025، الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء قد كشفت أن إجمالي عدد الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها بلغ 3.767 مليون زائر.


وأظهرت نتائج النشرة أعدد الزوار القادمين إلى المدينة المنورة من خارج المملكة بلغ 2,102,425 زائرًا وزائرة، حيث شكّل الذكور 46.1٪، في حين بلغت نسبة الإناث 53.9٪.


وبيّنت أن إجمالي عدد زوار المدينة المنورة من داخل المملكة لأغراض دينية خلال الفترة نفسها بلغ 1,665,341 زائرًا وزائرة، منهم 766,165 زائرًا سعوديًا يمثلون 46٪ من إجمالي الزوار، في حين بلغ عدد الزوار غير السعوديين من الداخل 899,176 زائرًا بنسبة 54٪.


حضور لافت


تشير بيانات وزارة السياحة إلى استقبال المدينة نحو 6.7 مليون زائر دولي خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025، بنسبة نمو بلغت 8٪، فيما بلغ إنفاق الزوار 24.3 مليار ريال بنمو 21٪.


أما السياحة المحلية، فقد سجلت حضورًا لافتًا بـ3.7 مليون زائر خلال الفترة ذاتها، بإنفاق تجاوز 4.6 مليار ريال، ما يعكس حراكًا سياحيًا متصاعدًا وفرصًا واسعة للمستثمرين.


وبحسب تقرير الغرفة التجارية، فإن 73.7٪ من زوار المنطقة يقصدون المدينة المنورة بوصفها وجهة أولى تجمع بين قدسية المكان وعمق التاريخ.