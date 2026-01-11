أكد متخصص في قطاع السياحة والفنادق لـ"عكاظ" أنه من المتوقع أن ترتفع نسبة الحجوزات والإشغال في المدينة المنورة إلى 100٪، وذلك بسبب توافق إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي لهذا العام مع أجواء شتوية باردة وجميلة.
وأوضح أن أسعار الغرف في الأيام العادية تراوح ما بين 150 و220 ريالًا، وترتفع في أيام الإجازات لتصل إلى أكثر من 300 ريال.
وبين أن المدينة المنورة تحتضن أكثر من 1,300 موقع أثري و48 مسجدًا تاريخيًا، وتمتاز بذاكرة النبوة، إلى جانب مشاريع عمرانية متسارعة ترسم ملامح المدينة التي باتت مقصدًا روحيًا وحضاريًا في آنٍ واحد.
المدينة المنورة تحتضن أكثر من 1,300 موقع أثري و48 مسجداً تاريخياً. تصوير: إبراهيم كندري@hemaa49
إحصاءات الأعداد
إحصاءات زوار المدينة المنورة خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2025، الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء قد كشفت أن إجمالي عدد الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها بلغ 3.767 مليون زائر.
وأظهرت نتائج النشرة أعدد الزوار القادمين إلى المدينة المنورة من خارج المملكة بلغ 2,102,425 زائرًا وزائرة، حيث شكّل الذكور 46.1٪، في حين بلغت نسبة الإناث 53.9٪.
وبيّنت أن إجمالي عدد زوار المدينة المنورة من داخل المملكة لأغراض دينية خلال الفترة نفسها بلغ 1,665,341 زائرًا وزائرة، منهم 766,165 زائرًا سعوديًا يمثلون 46٪ من إجمالي الزوار، في حين بلغ عدد الزوار غير السعوديين من الداخل 899,176 زائرًا بنسبة 54٪.
حضور لافت
تشير بيانات وزارة السياحة إلى استقبال المدينة نحو 6.7 مليون زائر دولي خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025، بنسبة نمو بلغت 8٪، فيما بلغ إنفاق الزوار 24.3 مليار ريال بنمو 21٪.
أما السياحة المحلية، فقد سجلت حضورًا لافتًا بـ3.7 مليون زائر خلال الفترة ذاتها، بإنفاق تجاوز 4.6 مليار ريال، ما يعكس حراكًا سياحيًا متصاعدًا وفرصًا واسعة للمستثمرين.
وبحسب تقرير الغرفة التجارية، فإن 73.7٪ من زوار المنطقة يقصدون المدينة المنورة بوصفها وجهة أولى تجمع بين قدسية المكان وعمق التاريخ.
A specialist in the tourism and hotel sector confirmed to "Okaz" that it is expected that the booking and occupancy rates in Medina will rise to 100%, due to the coincidence of the mid-year school vacation this year with cold and beautiful winter weather.
He explained that room prices on regular days range between 150 and 220 riyals, and increase during holidays to exceed 300 riyals.
He noted that Medina hosts more than 1,300 archaeological sites and 48 historical mosques, and is distinguished by its prophetic memory, in addition to rapid urban projects that shape the features of a city that has become a spiritual and cultural destination at the same time.
المدينة المنورة تحتضن أكثر من 1,300 موقع أثري و48 مسجداً تاريخياً. تصوير: إبراهيم كندري@hemaa49
Visitor Statistics
Statistics of visitors to Medina during the second quarter of 2025, issued by the General Authority for Statistics, revealed that the total number of visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom reached 3.767 million visitors.
The results of the bulletin showed that the number of visitors coming to Medina from outside the Kingdom reached 2,102,425, with males accounting for 46.1%, while females made up 53.9%.
It indicated that the total number of visitors to Medina from within the Kingdom for religious purposes during the same period reached 1,665,341, including 766,165 Saudi visitors representing 46% of the total visitors, while the number of non-Saudi visitors from within the Kingdom reached 899,176, accounting for 54%.
Notable Attendance
Data from the Ministry of Tourism indicates that the city received about 6.7 million international visitors during the first half of 2025, with a growth rate of 8%, while visitor spending reached 24.3 billion riyals, growing by 21%.
As for domestic tourism, it recorded a notable presence with 3.7 million visitors during the same period, with spending exceeding 4.6 billion riyals, reflecting an increasing tourism movement and wide opportunities for investors.
According to the Chamber of Commerce report, 73.7% of visitors to the region head to Medina as a primary destination that combines the sanctity of the place and the depth of history.