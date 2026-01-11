أظهرت البيانات الصادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما»، ارتفاع قيمة عقود التمويل المتوافقة مع أحكام ومبادئ الشريعة الإسلامية إلى 2,709.3 مليار ريال بنهاية الربع الثالث 2025، بنسبة 13% عن نفس الفترة من عام 2024.


ومقارنة بالربع السابق، صعدت عقود التمويل الإسلامي بنسبة 2% وبقيمة 63.2 مليار ريال.


المرابحة والتوريق


واستحوذت عقود التمويل المتوافقة مع أحكام ومبادئ الشريعة لقطاعي المرابحة والتورق على ما يعادل 90% من إجمالي قيمة العقود.


وتشمل عقود التمويل المتوافقة مع أحكام ومبادئ الشريعة، عقود المرابحة والتورق والإيجار التمويلي والمضاربة والمشاركة، إضافة إلى عقود أخرى تشمل البطاقات الائتمانية وصيغ التمويل الأخرى المتوافقة مع أحكام ومبادئ الشريعة.