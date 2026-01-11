The data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" showed an increase in the value of financing contracts compliant with the provisions and principles of Islamic law to 2,709.3 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2024.



Compared to the previous quarter, Islamic financing contracts rose by 2% with a value of 63.2 billion riyals.



Murabaha and Tawarruq



The financing contracts compliant with the provisions and principles of Islamic law for the Murabaha and Tawarruq sectors accounted for approximately 90% of the total value of the contracts.



The financing contracts compliant with the provisions and principles of Islamic law include Murabaha, Tawarruq, leasing, speculation, and partnership contracts, in addition to other contracts that include credit cards and other financing formulas compliant with the provisions and principles of Islamic law.