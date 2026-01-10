The Venezuelan state oil company (PDVSA) and ship tracking data reported that at least 4 tankers, most of which still carry their cargo, left Venezuela in early January in "stealth mode" or had their transponders turned off amid a strict U.S. blockade, and have now returned to the waters of the South American country.



PDVSA stated: "One of the ships, the giant oil tanker 'M. Sophia,' flying the flag of Panama, was intercepted by the United States and detained last week upon its return to the country; while another ship, the Aframax tanker 'Olena,' flying the flag of São Tomé and Príncipe, was intercepted but was released and sent to Venezuela yesterday."



A fleet of about 12 loaded ships and at least 3 empty vessels left Venezuelan waters last month in defiance of the ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump since mid-December, which has led to a drastic reduction in Venezuela's oil exports.



Beginning of Exports



Three other ships from the fleet, namely 'Mirobi' and 'Thalia III,' both flying the flag of Panama, and 'Min Hang,' flying the flag of the Cook Islands, were spotted in Venezuelan waters late yesterday through satellite images.



U.S. authorities said yesterday that the tanker 'Olena'—previously known as 'Minerva M'—would be released.



They indicated that the next step for Venezuela, which remains under strict U.S. surveillance following the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro last week, would be the beginning of organized crude exports under a $2 billion oil supply agreement being negotiated between Caracas and Washington.