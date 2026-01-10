ذكرت شركة النفط الحكومية الفنزويلية (بي.دي.في.إس.‍إيه) وبيانات لتتبع السفن أن 4 ناقلات على الأقل، معظمها لا تزال ‍بحمولتها، كانت قد غادرت فنزويلا في أوائل يناير الجاري في «وضع التخفي» أو كانت أجهزة الإرسال والاستقبال بها مغلقة وسط حصار أمريكي صارم، عادت الآن إلى مياه الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية.


وقالت شركة (بي.دي.في.إس.إيه): «إن إحدى السفن، وهي ‍ناقلة النفط العملاقة «إم صوفيا»، التي ترفع علم بنما، اعترضتها الولايات المتحدة واحتجزتها الأسبوع الماضي عند عودتها ‍إلى البلاد؛ بينما ⁠تم اعتراض سفينة أخرى، وهي الناقلة «أولينا»‌ من طراز أفراماكس التي ترفع علم ساو تومي ‍وبرينسيب، لكن أفرج عنها وأرسلت إلى فنزويلا أمس».


وغادر أسطول ⁠من نحو 12 سفينة محملة و3 سفن أخرى فارغة على الأقل المياه الفنزويلية الشهر الماضي في تحدٍ للحظر الذي فرضه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب منذ منتصف ديسمبر الماضي، وهو ما أدى إلى انخفاض صادرات فنزويلا من النفط إلى الحد الأدنى.


بداية الصادرات


ورصدت مواقع 3 سفن أخرى من الأسطول، وهي ميروبي وثاليا الثالثة وترفعان علم ‌بنما ومين هانغ التي ترفع علم جزر كوك، في المياه الفنزويلية في وقت متأخر من أمس من خلال صور الأقمار الصناعية.


وكانت السلطات الأمريكية قد قالت أمس إن الناقلة أولينا -التي كانت تُعرف ‍سابقاً باسم مينيرفا إم- سيفرج عنها.


وأشارت إلى أن الخطوة التالية لفنزويلا، التي لا تزال تحت رقابة أمريكية صارمة بعد اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو الأسبوع الماضي، ستكون بداية صادرات خام منظمة في إطار اتفاق توريد نفط بقيمة ملياري دولار ‌تتفاوض عليه كراكاس وواشنطن.