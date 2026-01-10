On an ordinary morning, an employee opens their email, writes a quick command for an AI tool, and hits "Send." Within seconds, they receive a response that seems polished, confident, and convincing. However, behind this shine may lie a single incorrect line that could cost them their job, reputation, or entangle them in a complex legal case. In a world that never sleeps, "artificial intelligence" has transformed from a technological luxury into a reality that invades our offices, and "Okaz" reveals that the difference between collapse and resounding success lies in one skill: "Prompt Engineering."



Prompt Engineering.. "The intelligence of the question is half the answer"

Technology specialist Muayyad Dubwan tells "Okaz" that artificial intelligence is not a magic box, but rather a "mirror" reflecting the intelligence of those who direct it. He emphasizes that real benefit requires building a "command structure" based on four essential pillars:

Task Definition : Use explicit command verbs (analyze, summarize, compare).

: Use explicit command verbs (analyze, summarize, compare). Persona : Ask the machine to act as a specialized expert (consultant, programmer, writer).

: Ask the machine to act as a specialized expert (consultant, programmer, writer). Context : Provide the machine with audience data and the purpose of the text in one comprehensive message.

: Provide the machine with audience data and the purpose of the text in one comprehensive message. Output Formatting: Specify the format of the answer (table, bullet points, report).

آلية تحقيق الفائدة في أوامر الذكاء الاصطناعي



Dubwan added: "The real engineer is one who dialogues with the machine and asks it to critique itself before accepting the result, which saves 90% of professional work time, because the (correct) commands are what shorten a long series of modifications to the AI's responses."

مؤيد دبوان

Avoiding the "hallucination" trap.. The judiciary confronts randomness

"Okaz" has documented legal disasters resulting from "digital hallucination" and the lack of human verification. Relying on technology without human intervention often yields incorrect answers that have no relation to reality. These incorrect answers have not only affected simple tasks but have also extended to lawyers through cases where they used AI without review and without providing it with the latest laws and updates, writing memos and fictitious cases, including:

In America, specifically in Texas, a judge imposed penalties on a lawyer with a $2,000 fine after he presented fictitious cases fabricated by AI in his defenses.

قرار تغريم أحد المحامين في أمريكا بمبلغ 2000 دولار بسبب تقديمه قضايا وهمية سابقة في دفوعه (متداولة)

In the Arab world, specifically in Qatar: A court in the Qatar Financial Centre issued a ruling in November 2025 against a lawyer who relied on fictional precedents.

محكمة قطر مسؤلية محام استند في مذكراته إلى أحكام غير حقيقية (متداولة)

In South Africa: A law firm was required to bear the costs of additional sessions due to incorrect reliance on inaccurate technological outputs.

أُلزم مكتب محاماة في جنوب افريقيا بتحمل تكاليف جلسات إضافية نتيجة اعتماد خاطئ على مخرجات تقنية غير دقيقة (متداولة).



The Trillion Club.. How has AI redrawn the map of wealth?



The growth figures were not just statistics; they were an economic earthquake that rearranged the balance of global power. The financial data analyzed by "Okaz" (detailed in the attached chart) reveals a legendary rise of the "top 5 companies in the field of artificial intelligence."

رسم بياني يوضح إيرادات أبرز شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي للأعوام الماضية



With the spread of generative AI across various sectors, companies are working to expand infrastructure, enhance model capabilities, and connect them more with the corporate sector. If growth continues at this pace in the coming years, the AI sector may witness one of the fastest periods of industrial expansion in modern history, reshaping the balance of power in global technology and creating enormous investment opportunities for various players, from individuals to major pension funds.



Beyond the $20.. Skills cannot be bought with subscriptions

Many believe that paying the monthly subscription fee for AI tools is a "ticket to entry" into the era of excellence, but the truth is that paying $20 only gives you "the machine," while the "ability" remains hostage to your mind. It's just like someone buying a race car without knowing how to drive.



The "job market" earthquake.. The machine does not steal jobs but eliminates the traditional ones



We are now living the peak of the "great transformation"; companies today are forced to choose between the cost of traditional employees and the efficiency of algorithms that do not tire. This earthquake did not come to steal jobs as rumored, but to eliminate the routine tasks of jobs and free the human mind for more complex tasks.

العديد من الوظائف التقليدية قد يسيطر عليها الذكاء الاصطناعي مستقبلا (صورة تصميمية بالذكاء الاصطناعي)



According to social analyst Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shahrani, who spoke to "Okaz," the most feared jobs among their holders and at risk of radical change during this period are:

Technical Support : AI systems are now analyzing voice tones and providing instant solutions, leading to a reduction of 70% in human support staff in major companies.

: AI systems are now analyzing voice tones and providing instant solutions, leading to a reduction of 70% in human support staff in major companies. Translation and Proofreading : The role of the translator has shifted from "executor" to "context checker," which has pushed traditional translators out of the scene.

: The role of the translator has shifted from "executor" to "context checker," which has pushed traditional translators out of the scene. Legal Research : The ability to scan millions of documents in seconds has reduced the need for armies of assistants in global law firms.

: The ability to scan millions of documents in seconds has reduced the need for armies of assistants in global law firms. Simple Graphic Design: Routine tasks are now completed automatically within minutes.

د. عبدالرحمن الشهراني



How did Huwaifa save himself half the cost of spare parts?



Huwaifa Farhan was neither a car expert nor a professional mechanic, but he knew one thing well: "The cost of spare parts for his car at the dealership is higher than it should be."

When he visited several spare parts shops asking for the original part numbers for his car, he was met with refusal or delay. Some simply said, "Buy the part and see its number," while others tried to convince him that buying from abroad was a "losing gamble."

But Huwaifa did not stop there; he returned home, opened his computer, and decided to try a different route. He entered his car's model, year of manufacture, and engine type into an AI tool and asked a simple question: What are the original spare part numbers for this model?

Within minutes, he obtained what he had not received in days of inquiries.

The AI did not just provide him with one part number; it presented him with a complete list: filter numbers, brake system parts, consumables, and even approved alternatives from other companies.

The matter did not stop there; when Huwaifa faced foreign websites whose language he did not master, he used smart translation to understand the details of the purchase, shipping terms, and differences between sellers. With the help of AI, he learned how to compare prices, choose a reliable seller, and accurately calculate shipping costs and taxes.

Most importantly, he learned the least expensive shipping method by translating shipping policies and understanding options for consolidation and slow delivery, allowing him to get the parts delivered to his home at a price less than half of what he would have paid if he had bought the same parts from local shops.

And remember that "artificial intelligence will not take your job.. but it will be taken by those who master its use better than you."