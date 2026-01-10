في صباح عادي، يفتح موظف بريده الإلكتروني، يكتب أمراً سريعاً لأداة ذكاء اصطناعي، ويضغط «إرسال»، ثوانٍ معدودة، وتصله إجابة تبدو متقنة، واثقة، ومقنعة، لكن خلف هذا البريق قد يكمن سطر واحد خاطئ يكلّفه وظيفته، أو سمعته، أو يورطه في قضية قانونية معقدة، ففي عالم لا ينام، تحول «الذكاء الاصطناعي» من رفاهية تقنية إلى واقع يقتحم مكاتبنا، و«عكاظ» تكشف لك أن الفارق بين الانهيار والنجاح الباهر يكمن في مهارة واحدة: «هندسة الأوامر» (Prompt Engineering).

هندسة الأوامر.. «ذكاء السؤال هو نصف الإجابة»

يرى المختص في التقنية مؤيد دبوان لـ«عكاظ» أن الذكاء الاصطناعي ليس صندوقاً سحرياً، بل هو «مرآة» تعكس ذكاء من يوجهه، ويؤكد أن الاستفادة الحقيقية تتطلب بناء «هيكل أمري» يقوم على 4 ركائز أساسية:

  • تحديد المهمة (Task): استخدم أفعال أمر صريحة (حلّل، صغ، قارن).
  • تقمص الشخصية (Persona): اطلب من الآلة العمل بصفتها خبيراً متخصصاً (مستشار، مبرمج، كاتب).
  • السياق (Context): زود الآلة ببيانات الجمهور والهدف من النص في رسالة واحدة متكاملة.
  • ضبط المخرجات (Format): حدد شكل الإجابة (جدول، نقاط، تقرير).

آلية الاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي

وأضاف دبوان: «المهندس الحقيقي هو من يحاور الآلة ويطلب منها نقد نفسها قبل اعتماد النتيجة، ما يوفر 90% من وقت العمل المهني، لأن الأوامر (الصحيحة) هي التي تختصر سلسلة طويلة من التعديلات على إجابات الذكاء الاصطناعي».

مؤيد دبوان

تجنب فخ «الهلوسة».. القضاء يتصدى للعشوائية

رصدت «عكاظ» كوارث قانونية ناتجة عن «الهلوسة الرقمية» وعدم التحقق البشري؛ فالاعتماد على التقنية دون تدخل بشري يعطي في العديد من الأحوال إجابات خاطئة لا تمت للواقع بصلة، هذه الإجابات الخاطئة لم يقتصر أثرها على الأعمال البسيطة فحسب، بل امتد أثرها إلى المحامين عبر حالات استخدم فيها المحامون الذكاء الاصطناعي بلا مراجعة ودون تزويده بأحدث القوانين ومستجداتها، بكتابتهم مذكرات وقضايا سابقة لا أساس لها ومن ذلك:

  • في أمريكا وتحديداً في ولاية (تاكساس) أصدرت قاضية عقوبات ضد محامي بغرامة 2,000 دولار بعد تقديمه قضايا وهمية اختلقها الذكاء الاصطناعي في دفوعه.

قرار تغريم أحد المحامين في أمريكا بمبلغ 2000 دولار بسبب تقديمه قضايا وهمية سابقة في دفوعه (متداولة)

  • أما في الجانب العربي وتحديداً في قطر: أصدرت محكمة مركز قطر المالي حكماً في شهر (نوفمبر 2025) ضد محامٍ استند لسوابق خيالية.

محكمة قطر مسؤلية محام استند في مذكراته إلى أحكام غير حقيقية (متداولة)

  • وبالانتقال إلى جنوب أفريقيا: أُلزم مكتب محاماة بتحمل تكاليف جلسات إضافية نتيجة اعتماد خاطئ على مخرجات تقنية غير دقيقة.

أُلزم مكتب محاماة في جنوب افريقيا بتحمل تكاليف جلسات إضافية نتيجة اعتماد خاطئ على مخرجات تقنية غير دقيقة (متداولة).

نادي التريليونات.. كيف أعاد الذكاء رسم خارطة الثروة؟

لم تكن أرقام النمو مجرد إحصاءات، بل كانت زلزالاً اقتصادياً أعاد ترتيب موازين القوى العالمية، وتكشف البيانات المالية التي حللتها «عكاظ» (والموضحة بالتفصيل في الرسم البياني المرفق) صعوداً أسطورياً لـ«أشهر 5 شركات في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي».

رسم بياني يوضح إيرادات أبرز شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي للأعوام الماضية

فمع انتشار الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي عبر القطاعات المختلفة، تعمل الشركات على توسيع البنية التحتية، وتعزيز قدرات النماذج، وربطها أكثر بالقطاع المؤسسي، وفي حال استمر النمو بهذه الوتيرة للسنوات القادمة، فإن قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يشهد واحدة من أسرع فترات التوسع الصناعي في التاريخ الحديث، ما يعيد رسم موازين القوى في التكنولوجيا العالمية ويخلق فرصاً استثمارية هائلة لمختلف اللاعبين، من الأفراد إلى صناديق التقاعد الكبرى.

ما وراء الـ 20 دولاراً.. المهارة لا تُشترى بالاشتراكات

يعتقد الكثيرون أن سداد قيمة الاشتراك الشهري في أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي هو «تذكرة دخول» لعصر التميز، لكن الحقيقة أن دفع الـ20 دولاراً يمنحك «الآلة» فقط، بينما تظل «القدرة» رهينة عقلك. إنها تماماً كمن يشتري سيارة سباق وهو لا يجيد القيادة.

زلزال «سوق العمل».. الآلة لا تسرق الوظائف بل تقضي على التقليدية

نحن نعيش الآن ذروة «التحول العظيم»؛ حيث تُجبر الشركات اليوم على المفاضلة بين تكلفة الموظف التقليدي وكفاءة الخوارزمية التي لا تتعب، هذا الزلزال لم يأتِ ليسرق الوظائف كما يُشاع، بل ليعدم المهمات الروتينية للوظيفة ويحرر العقل البشري للمهمات الأكثر تعقيداً.

العديد من الوظائف التقليدية قد يسيطر عليها الذكاء الاصطناعي مستقبلا (صورة تصميمية بالذكاء الاصطناعي)

وفقاً لما أكده المستشار المحلل الاجتماعي الدكتور عبدالرحمن الشهراني لـ«عكاظ»، فإن أكثر الوظائف تخوفاً من شاغليها والمعرضة للتغيير الجذري خلال الفترة الحالية هي:

  • الدعم الفني: أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي باتت تُحلل نبرة الصوت وتوفر حلولاً فورية، واستغنت بعض الشركات عن 70% من طواقم الدعم البشري.
  • الترجمة والتدقيق: تحول دور المترجم من «منفذ» إلى «مدقق سياق»، وهو تحول أقصى المترجمين التقليديين من المشهد.
  • البحث القانوني: القدرة على مسح ملايين الوثائق في ثوانٍ قلصت الحاجة لجيوش المساعدين في مكاتب المحاماة العالمية.
  • التصميم الجرافيكي البسيط: الأعمال النمطية باتت تُنجز آليًا خلال دقائق.

عبدالرحمن الشهراني

كيف وفر حذيفة على نفسه نصف تكاليف قطع الغيار؟

لم يكن حذيفة فرحان خبير سيارات، ولا ميكانيكياً محترفاً، لكنه كان يعرف شيئاً واحداً جيداً: «أن تكلفة قطع غيار سيارته في الوكالة أعلى مما يجب».

عندما قصد عدة محلات لقطع الغيار طالباً أرقام القطع الأصلية لسيارته، قوبل بالرفض أو المماطلة، بعضهم اكتفى بعبارة: «اشتري القطعة وتشوف رقمها»، وآخرون حاولوا إقناعه بأن الشراء من الخارج «مغامرة خاسرة».

لكن حذيفة لم يتوقف عند هذا الحد، عاد إلى منزله، وفتح حاسوبه، وقرر أن يجرّب طريقاً مختلفاً، أدخل موديل سيارته، سنة الصنع، ونوع المحرك في أداة ذكاء اصطناعي، وطرح سؤالاً بسيطاً: ما أرقام قطع الغيار الأصلية لهذا الموديل؟

خلال دقائق، حصل على ما لم يحصل عليه خلال أيام من المراجعات.

الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يكتفِ بإعطائه رقم قطعة واحدة، بل عرض له قائمة كاملة: أرقام الفلاتر، نظام المكابح، القطع الاستهلاكية، وحتى البدائل المعتمدة من شركات أخرى.

لم يتوقف الأمر عند ذلك، عندما واجه حذيفة مواقع أجنبية لا يتقن لغتها، استخدم الترجمة الذكية لفهم تفاصيل الشراء، وشروط الشحن، والفروقات بين البائعين. وبمساعدة الذكاء الاصطناعي، تعلّم كيف يقارن بين الأسعار، ويختار البائع الموثوق، ويحسب تكلفة الشحن والضرائب بدقة.

الأهم من ذلك، أنه تعلّم آلية الشحن الأقل تكلفة عبر ترجمة سياسات الشحن وفهم خيارات التجميع والتوصيل البطيء، استطاع إيصال القطع إلى منزله بسعر يقل عن نصف ما كان سيدفعه لو اشترى القطع نفسها من المحلات المحلية.

وتذكر أن «الذكاء الاصطناعي لن يأخذ وظيفتك.. بل سيأخذها من يتقن استخدامه أفضل منك»