أعلن رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان، أن التطورات في فنزويلا من شأنها أن تفضي إلى وضع أكثر ملاءمة في أسواق الطاقة العالمية.


وقال: «فنزويلا والولايات المتحدة معاً ربما تسيطران على 40 إلى 50% من مخزونات النفط العالمية، مما قد يؤثر بشكل كبير على الأسعار العالمية».


وعلى صعيد التداولات، شهدت أسعار النفط اليوم تقلبات بعدما محت وفرة الإمدادات العالمية أثر المخاوف من اضطراب الإمدادات بسبب احتجاز الولايات المتحدة للرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، بعد عملية عسكرية في بلاده مطلع الأسبوع.


تعاملات متقلبة


وشهد الخامان الرئيسيان تقلبات في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة مع تقييم المستثمرين للاضطرابات السياسية في فنزويلا، العضو في منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول «أوبك»، وتأثير ذلك على إمدادات النفط.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن واشنطن ستسيطر على الدولة المنتجة للنفط، وأشار إلى أن العقوبات والقيود الأمريكية التي تستهدف النفط الفنزويلي لا تزال سارية بالكامل رغم نقل مادورو لنيويورك واحتجازه هناك.


وفرة المعروض


وفي سوق عالمية تتسم بوفرة المعروض، قال المحللون إن أي اضطراب إضافي لصادرات فنزويلا لن يكون له تأثير فوري يذكر على الأسعار.


وقال الباحث في أحد معاهد البحوث الاقتصادية والتجارية والصناعية الياباني كازوهيكو فوجي: «إن الضربات الأمريكية على فنزويلا لم تضر بصناعة النفط في الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية».


وأضاف: «حتى لو تعطلت الصادرات الفنزويلية مؤقتاً، فإن أكثر من 80% متجهة إلى الصين التي راكمت احتياطيات وفيرة، ومن غير المرجح أن يؤدي البحث عن مصادر بديلة إلى ضغط على السوق».