Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that developments in Venezuela could lead to a more favorable situation in global energy markets.



He said, "Venezuela and the United States together may control 40 to 50% of global oil reserves, which could significantly impact global prices."



In trading, oil prices experienced fluctuations today after a global supply surplus overshadowed concerns about supply disruptions due to the United States' detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following a military operation in his country earlier this week.



Volatile Trading



The two main crude oils saw fluctuations in early Asian trading as investors assessed the political unrest in Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its impact on oil supplies.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington would take control of the oil-producing nation, noting that U.S. sanctions and restrictions targeting Venezuelan oil remain fully in effect despite Maduro's transfer to New York and his detention there.



Supply Abundance



In a global market characterized by supply abundance, analysts said that any additional disruption to Venezuelan exports would not have a significant immediate impact on prices.



Kazuhiro Fuji, a researcher at a Japanese economic, commercial, and industrial research institute, stated, "U.S. strikes on Venezuela have not harmed the oil industry in the South American country."



He added, "Even if Venezuelan exports are temporarily disrupted, more than 80% are headed to China, which has accumulated ample reserves, and it is unlikely that seeking alternative sources will put pressure on the market."