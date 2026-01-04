The long years of sanctions and the differences in economic systems in Venezuela and some Latin American countries from the globally dominant capitalist system have kept Caracas from exploiting one of the largest reserves of natural wealth in the world for decades.



The wealth of Venezuela explains some of the questions about the Latin American country's position within global interest whenever the country enters a sharp political turn, as is the case after the announcement of the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.



So, what does Venezuela actually possess in terms of wealth? And how much is it worth?



The Venezuelan Crown Jewel



First: Oil.. the crown jewel of Venezuela, as Venezuela is the largest country in the world in terms of proven oil reserves.



The reserves include about 303 billion barrels, of which the type is heavy and extra-heavy oil, concentrated in the Orinoco Belt.



The theoretical value at a price of $75 per barrel exceeds a total value of $22 trillion (theoretical non-net value).



Despite this enormous figure, production capacity has declined due to a lack of investments, U.S. sanctions, and the deterioration of the infrastructure of "PDVSA".



A Silent Wealth and Huge Reserves



Second: Natural gas.. the silent wealth, as Venezuela possesses huge reserves of natural gas.



The proven reserves are more than 6.3 trillion cubic meters, ranking among the top 10 countries globally.



Most of the reserves are undeveloped, especially the offshore ones.



Experts believe that gas could become an economic lever faster than oil if political restrictions are lifted and foreign investments are attracted.



A Buried Treasure and Rare Minerals



Third: Gold.. a buried treasure in the south, as Venezuela contains one of the largest gold belts in Latin America.



The proven reserve is about 8,000 tons of gold, with an approximate value of more than $500 billion at current market prices.



It is concentrated in the mining arc of Orinoco. However, this sector suffers from informal mining, widespread smuggling, and a lack of environmental and financial transparency.



Fourth: Rare strategic minerals, as Venezuela possesses mineral wealth that makes it a potential player in the global industrial economy.



Iron; among the largest in South America (Cerro Bolívar mine), bauxite (aluminum), coltan (important for the electronics industry), nickel, and phosphate.



These minerals are seen as strategic assets in the era of digital transformation and clean energy.



A Priceless Wealth



Fifth: Agricultural land and water, and away from oil and minerals, Venezuela has an overlooked natural wealth, including fertile agricultural lands in the Llanos plains, one of the largest freshwater reserves in the world.



It also enjoys climatic diversity that allows for the production of coffee, cocoa (among the finest in the world), corn, and sugarcane, but the collapse of the economic infrastructure has turned a historically agricultural country into a net food importer.



Sixth: The geographical location.. a priceless wealth, as Venezuela overlooks the Caribbean Sea and is close to the markets of the United States, Central America, and the Panama Canal.



Venezuela is considered qualified to be a regional energy and trade hub if it stabilizes politically.



Why is Venezuela Returning to the Forefront?



The arrest of Nicolás Maduro has raised the fundamental question: Is Venezuela entering a phase of economic reopening that allows for the transformation of these wealth figures from numbers on paper into real growth?



The answer depends on three factors: the form of the upcoming authority, the stance on international sanctions, and the state's ability to restore trust and institutions.



Venezuela is considered not a resource-poor country, but a rich country that is currently stalled, as it possesses oil sufficient for decades, uninvested gas, gold, strategic minerals, and land and water that qualify it for food security.



However, transforming these resources into a productive economy remains contingent on political stability and good governance, not just the size of the resources alone, as the wealth exists and the challenge is always in who manages it well.