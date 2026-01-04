سنوات العقوبات الطويلة واختلاف الأنظمة الاقتصادية في فنزويلا وبعض دول أمريكا اللاتينية عن النظام الرأسمالي السائد عالمياً، أبعدت كراكاس لعقود عن استغلال أحد أضخم سلال الثروات الطبيعية في العالم.


تفسر ثروات فنزويلا بعضاً من الأسئلة حول وضع الدولة اللاتينية ضمن محور اهتمام عالمي كلما دخلت البلاد منعطفاً سياسياً حاداً، كما هو الحال بعد الإعلان عن القبض على الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


إذن، ماذا تمتلك فنزويلا فعلياً من ثروات؟ وكم تساوي؟


جوهرة التاج الفنزويلي


أولاً: النفط.. جوهرة التاج الفنزويلي، إذ تُعد فنزويلا أكبر دولة في العالم من حيث احتياطيات النفط المؤكدة.


وتشمل الاحتياطيات نحو 303 مليارات برميل، النوع؛ نفط ثقيل وفائق الثقل، يتركز في حزام أورينوكو.


وتمثل القيمة النظرية عند سعر 75 دولاراً للبرميل، تتجاوز القيمة الإجمالية 22 تريليون دولار (قيمة نظرية غير صافية).


ورغم هذا الرقم الهائل، تراجعت القدرة الإنتاجية بسبب نقص الاستثمارات، والعقوبات الأمريكية، وتدهور البنية التحتية لشركة «PDVSA».


ثروة صامتة واحتياطيات ضخمة


ثانياً: الغاز الطبيعي.. الثروة الصامتة، إذ تمتلك فنزويلا احتياطيات ضخمة من الغاز الطبيعي.


الاحتياطيات المؤكدة؛ أكثر من 6.3 تريليون متر مكعب، والترتيب العالمي؛ من بين أكبر 10 دول.


أغلب الاحتياطيات غير مطوّرة، خصوصاً البحرية منها.


ويرى خبراء أن الغاز قد يصبح رافعة اقتصادية أسرع من النفط إذا رُفعت القيود السياسية وتم جذب استثمارات أجنبية.


كنز مدفون ومعادن نادرة


ثالثاً: الذهب.. كنز مدفون في الجنوب، إذ تضم فنزويلا واحداً من أكبر أحزمة الذهب في أمريكا اللاتينية.


الاحتياطي المؤكد؛ نحو 8 آلاف طن من الذهب، والقيمة التقريبية؛ أكثر من 500 مليار دولار بأسعار السوق الحالية.


ويتركز في منطقة قوس التعدين في أورينوكو. لكن هذا القطاع يعاني التعدين غير النظامي، والتهريب الواسع، وغياب الشفافية البيئية والمالية.


رابعاً: معادن إستراتيجية نادرة، إذ تمتلك فنزويلا ثروات معدنية تجعلها لاعباً محتملاً في الاقتصاد الصناعي العالمي.


الحديد؛ من الأكبر في أمريكا الجنوبية (منجم سيرو بوليفار)، والبوكسيت (الألمنيوم)، والكولتان (مهم لصناعة الإلكترونيات)، والنيكل والفوسفات.


ويُنظر إلى هذه المعادن كأوراق إستراتيجية في عصر التحول الرقمي والطاقة النظيفة.


ثروة لا تقدر بثمن


خامساً: الأراضي الزراعية والمياه، وبعيداً عن النفط والمعادن، تمتلك فنزويلا ثروة طبيعية مهملة، تشمل أراضيَ زراعية خصبة في سهول اللانوس، أحد أكبر مخزونات المياه العذبة في العالم.


كما تتمتع بتنوع مناخي يسمح بإنتاج البن، والكاكاو (من الأجود عالمياً)، والذرة وقصب السكر، لكن انهيار البنية الاقتصادية حوّل دولة زراعية تاريخياً إلى مستورد صافٍ للغذاء.


سادساً: الموقع الجغرافي.. ثروة لا تقدر بثمن، إذ تطل فنزويلا على البحر الكاريبي، وقريبة من أسواق الولايات المتحدة، وأمريكا الوسطى، وقناة بنما.


وتعتبر فنزويلا مؤهلة لتكون مركز طاقة وتجارة إقليمياً إذا استقرت سياسياً.


لماذا تعود فنزويلا إلى الواجهة؟


أعاد القبض على نيوكلاس مادورو طرح السؤال الجوهري: هل تدخل فنزويلا مرحلة إعادة فتح اقتصادي يسمح بتحويل هذه الثروات من أرقام على الورق إلى نمو حقيقي؟


وتتوقف الإجابة على 3 أمور هي شكل السلطة القادمة، وموقف العقوبات الدولية، وقدرة الدولة على استعادة الثقة والمؤسسات.


وتعتبر فنزويلا دولة غير فقيرة الموارد، بل دولة غنية معطّلة، إذ تمتلك نفطاً يكفي لعقود، وغازاً لم يُستثمر، وذهباً ومعادن إستراتيجية، وأرضاً ومياهاً تؤهلها للأمن الغذائي.


لكن تحويل هذه الثروات إلى اقتصاد منتج يظل رهناً بالاستقرار السياسي والإدارة الرشيدة، لا بحجم الموارد وحده، فالثروة موجودة والتحدي دائماً في من يحسن إدارتها.