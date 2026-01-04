سجل المستثمرون الأجانب المؤهلون خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 صافي مشتريات بقيمة 1.23 مليار ريال.


واستحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على 37.75% من إجمالي المشتريات في ديسمبر، وعلى 36.12% من إجمالي المبيعات، وذلك وفقاً للتقرير الشهري للتداول والملكية حسب الجنسية الصادر عن تداول السعودية.


صافي مبيعات المؤسسات


ووفقاً لتقرير تداول السعودية، سجل إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين صافي مشتريات بلغ 1.53 مليار ريال، حيث بلغ صافي مشتريات المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 1.68 مليار ريال في حين بلغ صافي مبيعات المحافظ المدارة نحو 249 مليون ريال.


في المقابل، سجلت المؤسسات السعودية صافي مبيعات بلغ 3.17 مليار ريال؛ نتجت بشكل رئيسي عن مبيعات الشركات بصافي 2.27 مليار ريال، والصناديق الاستثمارية بصافٍ نحو 955 مليون ريال.