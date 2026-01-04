Qualified foreign investors recorded net purchases of 1.23 billion riyals during December 2025.



Qualified investors accounted for 37.75% of total purchases in December and 36.12% of total sales, according to the monthly trading and ownership report by Saudi Tadawul.



Net Sales of Institutions



According to the Saudi Tadawul report, the total net purchases of Saudi individuals reached 1.53 billion riyals, with net purchases by individual investors amounting to approximately 1.68 billion riyals, while net sales by managed portfolios reached about 249 million riyals.



In contrast, Saudi institutions recorded net sales of 3.17 billion riyals, primarily resulting from corporate sales of 2.27 billion riyals and investment funds with a net of approximately 955 million riyals.