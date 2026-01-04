سجل المستثمرون الأجانب المؤهلون خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 صافي مشتريات بقيمة 1.23 مليار ريال.
واستحوذ المستثمرون المؤهلون على 37.75% من إجمالي المشتريات في ديسمبر، وعلى 36.12% من إجمالي المبيعات، وذلك وفقاً للتقرير الشهري للتداول والملكية حسب الجنسية الصادر عن تداول السعودية.
صافي مبيعات المؤسسات
ووفقاً لتقرير تداول السعودية، سجل إجمالي الأفراد السعوديين صافي مشتريات بلغ 1.53 مليار ريال، حيث بلغ صافي مشتريات المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 1.68 مليار ريال في حين بلغ صافي مبيعات المحافظ المدارة نحو 249 مليون ريال.
في المقابل، سجلت المؤسسات السعودية صافي مبيعات بلغ 3.17 مليار ريال؛ نتجت بشكل رئيسي عن مبيعات الشركات بصافي 2.27 مليار ريال، والصناديق الاستثمارية بصافٍ نحو 955 مليون ريال.
Qualified foreign investors recorded net purchases of 1.23 billion riyals during December 2025.
Qualified investors accounted for 37.75% of total purchases in December and 36.12% of total sales, according to the monthly trading and ownership report by Saudi Tadawul.
Net Sales of Institutions
According to the Saudi Tadawul report, the total net purchases of Saudi individuals reached 1.53 billion riyals, with net purchases by individual investors amounting to approximately 1.68 billion riyals, while net sales by managed portfolios reached about 249 million riyals.
In contrast, Saudi institutions recorded net sales of 3.17 billion riyals, primarily resulting from corporate sales of 2.27 billion riyals and investment funds with a net of approximately 955 million riyals.