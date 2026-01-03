The monthly survey results from S&P Global showed an increased pace of contraction in the manufacturing sector in the Eurozone, reaching its highest level since last March, as production levels declined for the first time since February of last year.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the Eurozone fell to 48.8 points last month according to the final reading, compared to 49.2 points according to the preliminary reading and 49.6 points in November 2025.



Decline in Exports



Factory production in the Eurozone recorded a decline after nine consecutive months of growth, and new orders saw a rapid decrease. The decline in exports led to a drop in the total volume of new business, with external demand falling at its fastest pace in 11 months.



Purchasing activity fell to its lowest level since March of last year, and inventories of finished goods declined at the slowest pace since September 2024.



Cost Inflation



There was increasing evidence of supply chain pressures on manufacturing companies, and input cost inflation worsened, with the rate of increase in purchase prices reaching its highest level in about a year and a half. Despite the rising cost pressures, factories reduced their product prices, with prices falling for the seventh time in the past eight months in December.



At the same time, the outlook for manufacturing companies for the current year improved to its best levels since February 2022.



It is worth noting that a reading of the index below 50 points indicates a contraction in economic activity in the sector, while a reading above 50 points indicates growth in activity.