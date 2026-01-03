أظهرت نتائج المسح الشهري لمؤسسة ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال ارتفاع وتيرة انكماش نشاط قطاع التصنيع في منطقة اليورو إلى أعلى مستوى لها منذ مارس الماضي، إذ تراجعت مستويات الإنتاج لأول مرة منذ فبراير العام الماضي.


وتراجع مؤشر مديري مشتريات قطاع التصنيع في منطقة العملة الأوروبية الموحدة خلال الشهر الماضي إلى 48.8 نقطة وفقاً للقراءة النهائية، مقابل 49.2 نقطة وفقاً للقراءة الأولية و49.6 نقطة خلال نوفمبر 2025م.


انخفاض الصادرات


وسجل إنتاج المصانع في منطقة اليورو تراجعاً بعد 9 أشهر متتالية من النمو، وشهدت طلبات الشراء الجديدة انخفاضاً متسارعاً. وأدى انخفاض الصادرات إلى تراجع إجمالي حجم الأعمال الجديدة، إذ انخفض الطلب الخارجي بأكبر وتيرة له في 11 شهراً.


وتراجع نشاط المشتريات إلى أقل مستوى له منذ مارس من العام الماضي، كما تراجعت مخزونات المنتجات تامة الصنع بأبطأ وتيرة منذ سبتمبر 2024.


تضخم التكاليف


وتزايدت الأدلة على ضغوط سلاسل التوريد على شركات التصنيع، وتفاقم تضخم تكاليف المدخلات، إذ بلغ معدل ارتفاع أسعار المشتريات أعلى مستوى له منذ نحو عام ونصف. ورغم ازدياد ضغوط التكاليف، خفضت المصانع أسعار منتجاتها، وانخفضت الأسعار للمرة السابعة خلال الأشهر الثمانية الماضية في ديسمبر الماضي.


وفي الوقت نفسه، تحسنت النظرة المستقبلية لشركات التصنيع بالنسبة للعام الحالي لتصل إلى أفضل مستوياتها منذ فبراير 2022.


يذكر أن قراءة المؤشر أقل من 50 نقطة تشير إلى انكماش النشاط الاقتصادي للقطاع، في حين تشير قراءة المؤشر أكثر من 50 نقطة إلى نمو النشاط.