أوضحت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن قيمة صادرات الخدمات من المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الثالث من عام 2025 بلغت 58.2 مليار ريال، وبلغت قيمة واردات الخدمات إلى المملكة العربية السعودية للربع الثالث من عام 2025، 120.8 مليار ريال.


المرتبة الأولى


ووفقًا لنتائج النشرة فقد تَصدرت خدمات السفر المرتبة الأولى من صادرات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 33.8 مليار ريال سعودي، تلتها خدمات النقل في المرتبة الثانية بقيمة قدرها 9.7 مليار ريال سعودي، ومن ناحية أخرى تصدرت خدمات النقل المرتبة الأولى من واردات خدمات المملكة بقيمة قدرها 32.3 مليار ريال سعودي، وفي المرتبة الثانية جاءت خدمات السفر بقيمة قدرها 30.8 مليار ريال.


يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء تعتمد على منهجية إحصائية قائمة على أفضل الممارسات الدولية وفق دليل ميزان المدفوعات BPM6 وتصنيف EBOPS 2010، ويتم ضمان الجودة عبر معالجة القيم المفقودة ومراجعة الاتساق الداخلي والزمني ما يتوافق مع أفضل الممارسات والمعايير الدولية.