The General Authority for Statistics indicated that the value of service exports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the third quarter of 2025 reached 58.2 billion riyals, while the value of service imports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the third quarter of 2025 was 120.8 billion riyals.



First Place



According to the results of the bulletin, travel services topped the list of service exports from the Kingdom with a value of 33.8 billion Saudi riyals, followed by transportation services in second place with a value of 9.7 billion Saudi riyals. On the other hand, transportation services ranked first in service imports to the Kingdom with a value of 32.3 billion Saudi riyals, while travel services came in second place with a value of 30.8 billion riyals.



It is worth mentioning that the General Authority for Statistics relies on a statistical methodology based on international best practices according to the Balance of Payments Manual BPM6 and the EBOPS 2010 classification, and quality is ensured through the handling of missing values and reviewing internal and temporal consistency in accordance with best practices and international standards.