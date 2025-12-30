أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إصدار نتائج إحصاءات الأنشطة الاقتصادية في قطاع الأعمال، ووفقاً لنتائج النشرة، بلغ إجمالي الإيرادات التشغيلية للأنشطة الصناعية 2.901 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 1.3% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، كما بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 1.176 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 11.3%، في حين سجل إجمالي تعويضات المشتغلين 212 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 8.5% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
أنشطة الجملة والتجزئة
وأوضحت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة تجارة الجملة والتجزئة حققت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 919 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 8.5% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 522.1 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 8.2%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين 78.1 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.7% مقارنةً بالعام الماضي.
وبيّنت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة النقل والتخزين حققت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغت نحو 178 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 4.8% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 76.5 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 5.4%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين في هذه الأنشطة 32.3 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.2% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
إيرادات تشغيلية
وأظهرت النتائج أن أنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات سجّلت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 239.4 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 5.6% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 116.3 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 6.2%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين 31.7 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 5.9% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
وأفادت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة الخدمات الأخرى سجّلت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 750.8 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 4.7% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 275.5 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 4.8%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين فيها 145.2 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.1% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.
The General Authority for Statistics announced the release of the results of economic activity statistics in the business sector. According to the results of the bulletin, the total operating revenues for industrial activities reached 2.901 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 1.3% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 1.176 billion riyals, an increase of 11.3%. Meanwhile, the total compensation for employees recorded 212 billion riyals, with an increase of 8.5% compared to last year.
Wholesale and Retail Activities
The bulletin results indicated that wholesale and retail trade activities achieved total operating revenues of 919 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 8.5% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 522.1 billion riyals, an increase of 8.2%, and the compensation for employees reached 78.1 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.7% compared to last year.
The results of the bulletin showed that transportation and storage activities achieved total operating revenues of approximately 178 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 4.8% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 76.5 billion riyals, an increase of 5.4%, and the compensation for employees in these activities reached 32.3 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.2% compared to last year.
Operating Revenues
The results indicated that information and communications activities recorded total operating revenues of 239.4 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 5.6% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 116.3 billion riyals, an increase of 6.2%, and the compensation for employees reached 31.7 billion riyals, with an increase of 5.9% compared to last year.
The bulletin results reported that other services activities recorded total operating revenues of 750.8 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 4.7% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 275.5 billion riyals, an increase of 4.8%, and the compensation for employees in these activities reached 145.2 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.1% compared to last year.