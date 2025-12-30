The General Authority for Statistics announced the release of the results of economic activity statistics in the business sector. According to the results of the bulletin, the total operating revenues for industrial activities reached 2.901 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 1.3% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 1.176 billion riyals, an increase of 11.3%. Meanwhile, the total compensation for employees recorded 212 billion riyals, with an increase of 8.5% compared to last year.



Wholesale and Retail Activities



The bulletin results indicated that wholesale and retail trade activities achieved total operating revenues of 919 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 8.5% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 522.1 billion riyals, an increase of 8.2%, and the compensation for employees reached 78.1 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.7% compared to last year.



The results of the bulletin showed that transportation and storage activities achieved total operating revenues of approximately 178 billion riyals, with a growth rate of 4.8% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 76.5 billion riyals, an increase of 5.4%, and the compensation for employees in these activities reached 32.3 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.2% compared to last year.



Operating Revenues



The results indicated that information and communications activities recorded total operating revenues of 239.4 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 5.6% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 116.3 billion riyals, an increase of 6.2%, and the compensation for employees reached 31.7 billion riyals, with an increase of 5.9% compared to last year.



The bulletin results reported that other services activities recorded total operating revenues of 750.8 billion riyals, achieving a growth rate of 4.7% compared to last year. The total operating expenses amounted to 275.5 billion riyals, an increase of 4.8%, and the compensation for employees in these activities reached 145.2 billion riyals, with an increase of 7.1% compared to last year.