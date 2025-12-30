أعلنت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إصدار نتائج إحصاءات الأنشطة الاقتصادية في قطاع الأعمال، ووفقاً لنتائج النشرة، بلغ إجمالي الإيرادات التشغيلية للأنشطة الصناعية 2.901 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 1.3% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، كما بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 1.176 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 11.3%، في حين سجل إجمالي تعويضات المشتغلين 212 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 8.5% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


أنشطة الجملة والتجزئة


وأوضحت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة تجارة الجملة والتجزئة حققت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 919 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 8.5% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 522.1 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 8.2%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين 78.1 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.7% مقارنةً بالعام الماضي.


وبيّنت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة النقل والتخزين حققت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغت نحو 178 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 4.8% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 76.5 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 5.4%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين في هذه الأنشطة 32.3 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.2% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


إيرادات تشغيلية


وأظهرت النتائج أن أنشطة المعلومات والاتصالات سجّلت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 239.4 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 5.6% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 116.3 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 6.2%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين 31.7 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 5.9% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.


وأفادت نتائج النشرة أن أنشطة الخدمات الأخرى سجّلت إجمالي إيرادات تشغيلية بلغ 750.8 مليار ريال، محققة نمواً بنسبة 4.7% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في حين بلغ إجمالي النفقات التشغيلية 275.5 مليار ريال، بارتفاع قدره 4.8%، وبلغت تعويضات المشتغلين فيها 145.2 مليار ريال، بزيادة بلغت 7.1% مقارنة بالعام الماضي.