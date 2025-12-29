The Qatar Stock Index rose today by 34.87 points, or 0.32%, to reach a level of 10,798.14 points.



During the session, 94 million and 808 thousand and 183 shares were traded, with a total value of 273 million and 986 thousand and 480.693 Qatari riyals, through the execution of 12,801 transactions across all sectors.



Shares of 23 companies increased during the session, while shares of 26 other companies decreased, and 4 companies maintained their previous closing price.



The market capitalization at the end of the trading session reached 647 billion and 405 million and 376 thousand and 873 Qatari riyals, compared to 644 billion and 323 million and 80 thousand and 240.512 Qatari riyals in the previous session.

Financial Sector Index



In Bahrain, the Bahrain General Index decreased today to a level of 2,065.12 points, down by 3.23 points from the previous closing average, due to a decline in the Financial Sector Index.



The Bahrain Islamic Index closed at a level of 1,031.48 points, up by 0.67 points from its previous closing average.



The volume of shares traded was 1 million and 591 thousand and 48 shares, with a total value of 446 thousand and 740 Bahraini dinars executed through 71 transactions.



Investor activity focused on trading in the financial sector, with the value of its traded shares accounting for 70.11% of the total value of the traded securities.