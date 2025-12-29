ارتفع مؤشر بورصة قطر، اليوم، بمقدار 34.87 نقطة، أي بنسبة 0.32%، ليصل إلى مستوى 10798.14 نقطة.


وجرى خلال الجلسة تداول 94 مليوناً و808 آلاف و183 سهماً، بقيمة 273 مليوناً و986 ألفاً و480.693 ريالاً، عبر تنفيذ 12801 صفقة في جميع القطاعات.


وزادت في الجلسة أسهم 23 شركة، فيما انخفضت أسهم 26 شركة أخرى، وحافظت 4 شركات على سعر إغلاقها السابق.


وبلغت رسملة السوق في نهاية جلسة التداول 647 ملياراً و405 ملايين و376 ألفاً و873 ألف ريال، مقارنة بـ644 ملياراً و323 مليوناً و80 ألفاً و240.512 ريالاً في الجلسة السابقة.

مؤشر قطاع المال


وفي البحرين، انخفض مؤشر البحرين العام اليوم، إلى مستوى 2.065.12 نقطة بانخفاض قدره 3.23 نقطة عن معدل الإغلاق السابق، وذلك عائد لانخفاض مؤشر قطاع المال.


وأغلق مؤشر البحرين الإسلامي عند مستوى 1.031.48 نقطة بارتفاع قدره 0.67 نقطة عن معدل إغلاقه السابق.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة مليوناً و591 ألفاً و48 سهماً، بقيمة إجمالية قدرها 446 ألفاً و740 ديناراً بحرينياً تم تنفيذها من خلال 71 صفقة.


وتركز نشاط المستثمرين في التداول على أسهم قطاع المال، إذ بلغت قيمة أسهمه المتداولة ما نسبته 70.11% من القيمة الإجمالية للأوراق المالية المتداولة.