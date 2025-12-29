أطلقت لجنة مكافحة الكسب غير المشروع في سورية برنامج الإفصاح الطوعي لمدة ستة أشهر، والموقع الإلكتروني الرسمي لها، والذي يتضمن خدمات الإبلاغ والإفصاح الطوعي والاستفسار والتواصل مع اللجنة.


وقال رئيس اللجنة باسل السويدان: «إن إطلاق برنامج الإفصاح الطوعي ضمن الموقع الرسمي مسار قانوني مؤقت يتيح تسوية الأوضاع المالية المرتبطة بشبهات الكسب غير المشروع بما يسهم في تسريع استعادة الأموال».


وأكد السويدان أن محاسبة المتورطين في التعدي على المال العام واجب وطني واستحقاق دستوري وأخلاقي وليس خياراً سياسياً، لافتاً إلى أن بناء الدولة واستعادة الثقة بالمؤسسات وتحقيق العدالة الاجتماعية تتطلب مواجهة إرث الفساد بشجاعة قانونية واسترداد الأموال التي حرم منها الشعب طوال عقود.


حق أصيل للدولة


وأوضح السويدان أن المساءلة ستتم وفق أصول قانونية عادلة تضمن الحقوق ووفق مبدأ القانون فوق الجميع، فاسترداد المال العام حق أصيل للدولة والمجتمع.


وأشار إلى أهمية الشراكة مع المجتمع المحلي ومنظمات المجتمع المدني والهيئات الرقابية والإعلام، إضافة إلى التعاون مع المنظمات الدولية المختصة بمكافحة الفساد واسترداد الأموال بما يحفظ السيادة الوطنية ويخدم مصلحة سورية.


يذكر أن اللجنة الوطنية لمكافحة الكسب غير المشروع لجنة وطنية مستقلة، تتمتع بالشخصية الاعتبارية والاستقلال المالي والإداري، وتم تأسيسها بموجب القرار الرئاسي رقم 13 لعام 2025 لحماية المال العام ومكافحة الكسب غير المشروع بجميع أشكاله، واسترداد الأموال غير المشروعة، وتعزيز النزاهة والشفافية في مؤسسات الدولة وقطاعات الأعمال.