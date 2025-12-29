The Anti-Corruption Commission in Syria has launched a voluntary disclosure program for six months, along with its official website, which includes reporting and voluntary disclosure services, inquiries, and communication with the commission.



The head of the commission, Basel Al-Suwaidan, stated: "The launch of the voluntary disclosure program on the official website is a temporary legal pathway that allows for the settlement of financial situations related to suspicions of illicit gains, which contributes to accelerating the recovery of funds."



Al-Suwaidan emphasized that holding those involved in the misappropriation of public funds accountable is a national duty and a constitutional and ethical entitlement, not a political choice. He pointed out that building the state, restoring trust in institutions, and achieving social justice require courageously confronting the legacy of corruption and recovering the funds that the people have been deprived of for decades.



A Fundamental Right of the State



Al-Suwaidan clarified that accountability will be conducted according to fair legal procedures that guarantee rights and based on the principle of the law above all, as the recovery of public funds is a fundamental right of the state and society.



He highlighted the importance of partnership with the local community, civil society organizations, oversight bodies, and the media, in addition to cooperation with international organizations specialized in combating corruption and recovering funds, in a manner that preserves national sovereignty and serves the interests of Syria.



It is worth noting that the National Anti-Corruption Commission is an independent national body, endowed with legal personality and financial and administrative independence, established under Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2025 to protect public funds, combat illicit gains in all forms, recover illicit funds, and enhance integrity and transparency in state institutions and business sectors.