توقّع الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك أوف أمريكا بريان موينيهان، أن تشهد السياسة التجارية للولايات المتحدة توجها نحو التهدئة بدل التصعيد خلال العام القادم، وذلك بعد عام 2025 الذي تسببت فيه الرسوم الجمركية باضطرابات واسعة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي.
وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية، قال موينيهان:«إن البنك يرى مؤشرات واضحة على خفض وتيرة التوتر التجاري، مع استقرار متوسط الرسوم الجمركية عند نحو 15%، مع فرض نسب أعلى فقط على الدول التي لا تلتزم بزيادة مشترياتها من الولايات المتحدة».
خفض التصعيد
وأوضح موينيهان أن الانتقال من رسوم عامة بنسبة 10% إلى 15% على معظم الشركاء التجاريين لن يكون له تأثير كبير، معتبرا أن هذا التحول يمثل بداية لمرحلة خفض التصعيد.
وأشار إلى أن الشركات الصغيرة تضررت بشكل خاص من ارتفاع الرسوم والغموض في السياسات التجارية خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي، مؤكدًا أن القلق الأكبر حاليًا لا يتعلق بالرسوم بقدر ما يرتبط بنقص العمالة وعدم وضوح سياسات الهجرة.
The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, expects that U.S. trade policy will trend towards de-escalation rather than escalation in the coming year, following 2025, which saw tariffs causing widespread disruptions in the U.S. economy.
In a television interview, Moynihan stated, "The bank sees clear signs of a reduction in the pace of trade tensions, with the average tariff rate stabilizing at around 15%, imposing higher rates only on countries that do not comply with increasing their purchases from the United States."
De-escalation
Moynihan explained that the shift from general tariffs of 10% to 15% on most trading partners will not have a significant impact, considering that this change represents the beginning of a de-escalation phase.
He noted that small businesses have been particularly affected by rising tariffs and uncertainty in trade policies during the second quarter of this year, emphasizing that the biggest concern currently is not about tariffs as much as it is about labor shortages and unclear immigration policies.