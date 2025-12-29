The CEO of Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, expects that U.S. trade policy will trend towards de-escalation rather than escalation in the coming year, following 2025, which saw tariffs causing widespread disruptions in the U.S. economy.



In a television interview, Moynihan stated, "The bank sees clear signs of a reduction in the pace of trade tensions, with the average tariff rate stabilizing at around 15%, imposing higher rates only on countries that do not comply with increasing their purchases from the United States."



De-escalation



Moynihan explained that the shift from general tariffs of 10% to 15% on most trading partners will not have a significant impact, considering that this change represents the beginning of a de-escalation phase.



He noted that small businesses have been particularly affected by rising tariffs and uncertainty in trade policies during the second quarter of this year, emphasizing that the biggest concern currently is not about tariffs as much as it is about labor shortages and unclear immigration policies.