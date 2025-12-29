توقّع الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك أوف أمريكا بريان موينيهان، أن تشهد السياسة التجارية للولايات المتحدة توجها نحو التهدئة بدل التصعيد خلال العام القادم، وذلك بعد عام 2025 الذي تسببت فيه الرسوم الجمركية باضطرابات واسعة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي.


وفي مقابلة تلفزيونية، قال موينيهان:«إن البنك يرى مؤشرات واضحة على خفض وتيرة التوتر التجاري، مع استقرار متوسط الرسوم الجمركية عند نحو 15%، مع فرض نسب أعلى فقط على الدول التي لا تلتزم بزيادة مشترياتها من الولايات المتحدة».


خفض التصعيد


وأوضح موينيهان أن الانتقال من رسوم عامة بنسبة 10% إلى 15% على معظم الشركاء التجاريين لن يكون له تأثير كبير، معتبرا أن هذا التحول يمثل بداية لمرحلة خفض التصعيد.


وأشار إلى أن الشركات الصغيرة تضررت بشكل خاص من ارتفاع الرسوم والغموض في السياسات التجارية خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي، مؤكدًا أن القلق الأكبر حاليًا لا يتعلق بالرسوم بقدر ما يرتبط بنقص العمالة وعدم وضوح سياسات الهجرة.