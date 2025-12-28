سجّل مؤشر بلومبيرغ للدولار أسوأ أداء أسبوعي له منذ شهر يونيو الماضي، في ظل ترقب المتداولين لبيانات اقتصادية مطلع الشهر القادم من شأنها تأكيد التوقعات بمزيد من خفض أسعار الفائدة من قِبل الفيدرالي خلال عام 2026.
وأنهى المؤشر الأسبوع على تراجع بنحو 0.8%، كما انخفض بنحو 8% منذ بداية العام الحالي، ليتجه بذلك إلى تسجيل أكبر هبوط سنوي له منذ عام 2017.
عوامل حاسمة
وتعد بيانات الوظائف لشهر ديسمبر وقراءات التضخم، على وجه الخصوص، عوامل حاسمة في رسم ملامح الخطوات القادمة للاحتياطي الفيدرالي، وذلك بعد أن خفض صانعو السياسة النقدية تكاليف الاقتراض هذا الشهر للاجتماع الثالث على التوالي دعما للنمو الاقتصادي.
ويسعر المتعاملون حاليا احتمالا يقارب 90% لإبقاء الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة دون تغيير في الاجتماع القادم، إلا أنهم يراهنون على خفض بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية بحلول منتصف 2026، يعقبه خفض إضافي بعد ذلك بعدة أشهر.
The Bloomberg Dollar Index recorded its worst weekly performance since last June, as traders await economic data early next month that could confirm expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2026.
The index ended the week down about 0.8%, and has fallen about 8% since the beginning of this year, heading towards its largest annual decline since 2017.
Crucial Factors
The job data for December and inflation readings, in particular, are crucial factors in shaping the Federal Reserve's next steps, especially after policymakers cut borrowing costs this month for the third consecutive time to support economic growth.
Traders are currently pricing in a nearly 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at the next meeting, but they are betting on a quarter-point cut by mid-2026, followed by an additional cut a few months later.