سجّل مؤشر بلومبيرغ للدولار أسوأ أداء أسبوعي له منذ شهر يونيو الماضي، في ظل ترقب المتداولين لبيانات اقتصادية مطلع الشهر القادم من شأنها تأكيد التوقعات بمزيد من خفض أسعار الفائدة من قِبل الفيدرالي خلال عام 2026.


وأنهى المؤشر الأسبوع على تراجع بنحو 0.8%، كما انخفض بنحو 8% منذ بداية العام الحالي، ليتجه بذلك إلى تسجيل أكبر هبوط سنوي له منذ عام 2017.


عوامل حاسمة


وتعد بيانات الوظائف لشهر ديسمبر وقراءات التضخم، على وجه الخصوص، عوامل حاسمة في رسم ملامح الخطوات القادمة للاحتياطي الفيدرالي، وذلك بعد أن خفض صانعو السياسة النقدية تكاليف الاقتراض هذا الشهر للاجتماع الثالث على التوالي دعما للنمو الاقتصادي.


ويسعر المتعاملون حاليا احتمالا يقارب 90% لإبقاء الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة دون تغيير في الاجتماع القادم، إلا أنهم يراهنون على خفض بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية بحلول منتصف 2026، يعقبه خفض إضافي بعد ذلك بعدة أشهر.