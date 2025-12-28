The Bloomberg Dollar Index recorded its worst weekly performance since last June, as traders await economic data early next month that could confirm expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2026.



The index ended the week down about 0.8%, and has fallen about 8% since the beginning of this year, heading towards its largest annual decline since 2017.



Crucial Factors



The job data for December and inflation readings, in particular, are crucial factors in shaping the Federal Reserve's next steps, especially after policymakers cut borrowing costs this month for the third consecutive time to support economic growth.



Traders are currently pricing in a nearly 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at the next meeting, but they are betting on a quarter-point cut by mid-2026, followed by an additional cut a few months later.