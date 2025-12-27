تراجعت أرباح الشركات الصناعية في الصين للشهر الثاني على التوالي خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي؛ ما يعزز المؤشرات على أن ضعف الطلب المحلي واستمرار الضغوط الانكماشية يؤثران سلباً على أرباح الشركات.


وأظهرت بيانات صادرة عن المكتب الوطني للإحصاء اليوم أن أرباح القطاع الصناعي تهاوت بنسبة 13.1% الشهر الماضي عن العام الماضي، عقب تراجعها بنسبة 5.5% في أكتوبر الماضي.


وكانت تقديرات «بلومبرغ إيكونوميكس» تشير إلى انخفاض بنحو 15%.


تباطؤ الطلب المحلي


وارتفعت الأرباح خلال الأشهر الـ11 الأولى من العام بنسبة 0.1%، مقارنة بزيادة بلغت 1.9% خلال الفترة من يناير إلى أكتوبر.


ويبرز الأداء الضعيف حجم الضغوط التي تواجهها الشركات نتيجة تباطؤ الطلب المحلي وتفاقم الانكماش الصناعي.


وقد تتزايد الرياح المعاكسة مع استمرار تراجع الاستثمار، وتباطؤ نمو الاستهلاك، وتصاعد التوترات التجارية مع شركاء آخرين رغم الهدنة الجمركية مع الولايات المتحدة.


ضغوط على الاستثمار


وحققت الشركات العاملة في قطاع التصنيع زيادة في الأرباح بنسبة 5% خلال الأشهر الـ11 الأولى من العام، مدعومة بقوة الصناعات المتقدمة مثل الفضاء الجوي وإنتاج الإلكترونيات.


كما واصلت شركات المرافق العامة تحقيق نمو، في حين استمرت شركات التعدين في تكبد تراجعات مكونة من رقمين.


وربما يفاقم الانكماش الأكبر في أرباح القطاع الصناعي خلال نوفمبر الضغوط على الاستثمار والتوظيف.