تراجعت أرباح الشركات الصناعية في الصين للشهر الثاني على التوالي خلال شهر نوفمبر الماضي؛ ما يعزز المؤشرات على أن ضعف الطلب المحلي واستمرار الضغوط الانكماشية يؤثران سلباً على أرباح الشركات.
وأظهرت بيانات صادرة عن المكتب الوطني للإحصاء اليوم أن أرباح القطاع الصناعي تهاوت بنسبة 13.1% الشهر الماضي عن العام الماضي، عقب تراجعها بنسبة 5.5% في أكتوبر الماضي.
وكانت تقديرات «بلومبرغ إيكونوميكس» تشير إلى انخفاض بنحو 15%.
تباطؤ الطلب المحلي
وارتفعت الأرباح خلال الأشهر الـ11 الأولى من العام بنسبة 0.1%، مقارنة بزيادة بلغت 1.9% خلال الفترة من يناير إلى أكتوبر.
ويبرز الأداء الضعيف حجم الضغوط التي تواجهها الشركات نتيجة تباطؤ الطلب المحلي وتفاقم الانكماش الصناعي.
وقد تتزايد الرياح المعاكسة مع استمرار تراجع الاستثمار، وتباطؤ نمو الاستهلاك، وتصاعد التوترات التجارية مع شركاء آخرين رغم الهدنة الجمركية مع الولايات المتحدة.
ضغوط على الاستثمار
وحققت الشركات العاملة في قطاع التصنيع زيادة في الأرباح بنسبة 5% خلال الأشهر الـ11 الأولى من العام، مدعومة بقوة الصناعات المتقدمة مثل الفضاء الجوي وإنتاج الإلكترونيات.
كما واصلت شركات المرافق العامة تحقيق نمو، في حين استمرت شركات التعدين في تكبد تراجعات مكونة من رقمين.
وربما يفاقم الانكماش الأكبر في أرباح القطاع الصناعي خلال نوفمبر الضغوط على الاستثمار والتوظيف.
Industrial profits in China have declined for the second consecutive month in November; reinforcing indicators that weak domestic demand and ongoing deflationary pressures are negatively impacting corporate profits.
Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today showed that profits in the industrial sector plummeted by 13.1% last month compared to the previous year, following a decline of 5.5% in October.
Estimates from Bloomberg Economics had indicated a drop of about 15%.
Slowdown in Domestic Demand
Profits during the first 11 months of the year increased by 0.1%, compared to a rise of 1.9% during the period from January to October.
The weak performance highlights the extent of the pressures faced by companies due to the slowdown in domestic demand and the worsening industrial contraction.
Headwinds may increase as investment continues to decline, consumption growth slows, and trade tensions with other partners escalate despite the tariff truce with the United States.
Investment Pressures
Companies operating in the manufacturing sector achieved a profit increase of 5% during the first 11 months of the year, supported by strong advanced industries such as aerospace and electronics production.
Public utility companies also continued to achieve growth, while mining companies continued to suffer double-digit declines.
The larger contraction in industrial sector profits in November may exacerbate pressures on investment and employment.