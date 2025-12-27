Industrial profits in China have declined for the second consecutive month in November; reinforcing indicators that weak domestic demand and ongoing deflationary pressures are negatively impacting corporate profits.



Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today showed that profits in the industrial sector plummeted by 13.1% last month compared to the previous year, following a decline of 5.5% in October.



Estimates from Bloomberg Economics had indicated a drop of about 15%.



Slowdown in Domestic Demand



Profits during the first 11 months of the year increased by 0.1%, compared to a rise of 1.9% during the period from January to October.



The weak performance highlights the extent of the pressures faced by companies due to the slowdown in domestic demand and the worsening industrial contraction.



Headwinds may increase as investment continues to decline, consumption growth slows, and trade tensions with other partners escalate despite the tariff truce with the United States.



Investment Pressures



Companies operating in the manufacturing sector achieved a profit increase of 5% during the first 11 months of the year, supported by strong advanced industries such as aerospace and electronics production.



Public utility companies also continued to achieve growth, while mining companies continued to suffer double-digit declines.



The larger contraction in industrial sector profits in November may exacerbate pressures on investment and employment.