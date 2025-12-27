أنهت الأسهم الأمريكية التداول في آخر جلسة لها على انخفاض هامشي، إلا أنها أغلقت قرب أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق، وذلك في أول جلسة بعد عطلة ⁠عيد الميلاد. وأغلقت جميع المؤشرات الرئيسية الثلاثة على مكاسب أسبوعية.


وقال كبير إستراتيجيي السوق في كارسون بأوماها ريان ديتريك: «لقد حققنا ارتفاعاً ‍قوياً للغاية على مدار 5 أيام، لذا ‍فنحن ببساطة ‍نلتقط أنفاسنا بعد ‌العطلة».


وخسر ⁠المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 2.05 نقطة، أو 0.⁠03%، لينهي عند مستوى 6930 نقطة، ‌بينما هبط المؤشر 20.21 نقطة، أو 0.09%، مسجلا ‍23593.10 نقطة.


وانخفض المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 19.70 نقطة أو 0.04% ليصل إلى 48711.‌46 نقطة.


تعزيز الآمال


وتاريخياً النصف الثاني من ديسمبر يشهد أكبر نسبة من ارتفاع مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 مقارنة بالأشهر الأخرى من العام.


وأدت المكاسب الأخيرة في الأسهم الأمريكية إلى تعزيز الآمال بتحقق «رالي سانتا كلوز»، وهي ظاهرة موسمية يسجل فيها مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» مكاسب خلال آخر 5 أيام تداول من العام وأول يومين من يناير، وفقاً لـ«Stock Trader’s Almanac». وقد بدأت هذه الفترة يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وتستمر حتى 5 يناير القادم.


معنويات المستثمرين


ولا تزال البيئة العامة للأسهم الأمريكية إيجابية، فقد ضخ المستثمرون حوالى 100 مليار دولار في الأسهم الأمريكية خلال الأسابيع التسعة الماضية، وفقاً لـ «غولدمان ساكس».


وبحسب البنك الأمريكي، يستقر مؤشر معنويات المستثمرين الذي تتابعه المجموعة عند أعلى مستوى منذ أبريل، خصوصاً أن التفاؤل بشأن نمو الاقتصاد القوي، وتوقعات بتسجيل الشركات أرباحاً قوية في الفترة القادمة تحافظ على المعنويات الإيجابية بالسوق.