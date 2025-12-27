أنهت الأسهم الأمريكية التداول في آخر جلسة لها على انخفاض هامشي، إلا أنها أغلقت قرب أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق، وذلك في أول جلسة بعد عطلة عيد الميلاد. وأغلقت جميع المؤشرات الرئيسية الثلاثة على مكاسب أسبوعية.
وقال كبير إستراتيجيي السوق في كارسون بأوماها ريان ديتريك: «لقد حققنا ارتفاعاً قوياً للغاية على مدار 5 أيام، لذا فنحن ببساطة نلتقط أنفاسنا بعد العطلة».
وخسر المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 2.05 نقطة، أو 0.03%، لينهي عند مستوى 6930 نقطة، بينما هبط المؤشر 20.21 نقطة، أو 0.09%، مسجلا 23593.10 نقطة.
وانخفض المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 19.70 نقطة أو 0.04% ليصل إلى 48711.46 نقطة.
تعزيز الآمال
وتاريخياً النصف الثاني من ديسمبر يشهد أكبر نسبة من ارتفاع مؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 مقارنة بالأشهر الأخرى من العام.
وأدت المكاسب الأخيرة في الأسهم الأمريكية إلى تعزيز الآمال بتحقق «رالي سانتا كلوز»، وهي ظاهرة موسمية يسجل فيها مؤشر «ستاندرد آند بورز 500» مكاسب خلال آخر 5 أيام تداول من العام وأول يومين من يناير، وفقاً لـ«Stock Trader’s Almanac». وقد بدأت هذه الفترة يوم الأربعاء الماضي، وتستمر حتى 5 يناير القادم.
معنويات المستثمرين
ولا تزال البيئة العامة للأسهم الأمريكية إيجابية، فقد ضخ المستثمرون حوالى 100 مليار دولار في الأسهم الأمريكية خلال الأسابيع التسعة الماضية، وفقاً لـ «غولدمان ساكس».
وبحسب البنك الأمريكي، يستقر مؤشر معنويات المستثمرين الذي تتابعه المجموعة عند أعلى مستوى منذ أبريل، خصوصاً أن التفاؤل بشأن نمو الاقتصاد القوي، وتوقعات بتسجيل الشركات أرباحاً قوية في الفترة القادمة تحافظ على المعنويات الإيجابية بالسوق.
The U.S. stocks ended trading in their last session with a marginal decline, but they closed near their all-time highs, marking the first session after the Christmas holiday. All three major indices closed with weekly gains.
Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at Carson in Omaha, said: "We have had a very strong rally over the past 5 days, so we are simply catching our breath after the holiday."
The S&P 500 index lost 2.05 points, or 0.03%, to close at 6,930 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 20.21 points, or 0.09%, recording 23,593.10 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 19.70 points or 0.04% to reach 48,711.46 points.
Boosting Hopes
Historically, the second half of December sees the highest percentage of gains for the S&P 500 index compared to other months of the year.
The recent gains in U.S. stocks have boosted hopes for a "Santa Claus Rally," a seasonal phenomenon where the S&P 500 index records gains during the last 5 trading days of the year and the first two days of January, according to the "Stock Trader’s Almanac." This period began last Wednesday and continues until January 5.
Investor Sentiment
The overall environment for U.S. stocks remains positive, as investors have pumped about $100 billion into U.S. stocks over the past nine weeks, according to Goldman Sachs.
According to the American bank, the investor sentiment index monitored by the group is at its highest level since April, especially as optimism about strong economic growth and expectations for companies to report strong earnings in the upcoming period maintain positive sentiment in the market.