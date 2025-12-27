The U.S. stocks ended trading in their last session with a marginal decline, but they closed near their all-time highs, marking the first session after the Christmas holiday. All three major indices closed with weekly gains.



Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist at Carson in Omaha, said: "We have had a very strong rally over the past 5 days, so we are simply catching our breath after the holiday."



The S&P 500 index lost 2.05 points, or 0.03%, to close at 6,930 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 20.21 points, or 0.09%, recording 23,593.10 points.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 19.70 points or 0.04% to reach 48,711.46 points.



Boosting Hopes



Historically, the second half of December sees the highest percentage of gains for the S&P 500 index compared to other months of the year.



The recent gains in U.S. stocks have boosted hopes for a "Santa Claus Rally," a seasonal phenomenon where the S&P 500 index records gains during the last 5 trading days of the year and the first two days of January, according to the "Stock Trader’s Almanac." This period began last Wednesday and continues until January 5.



Investor Sentiment



The overall environment for U.S. stocks remains positive, as investors have pumped about $100 billion into U.S. stocks over the past nine weeks, according to Goldman Sachs.



According to the American bank, the investor sentiment index monitored by the group is at its highest level since April, especially as optimism about strong economic growth and expectations for companies to report strong earnings in the upcoming period maintain positive sentiment in the market.