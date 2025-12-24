The OPEC Fund for International Development, known as the "OPEC Fund," has approved a joint financing program worth approximately two billion dollars with the African Development Fund, to provide concessional financing to the most vulnerable countries in the African continent during the period from 2026 to 2030.



The Director General of the OPEC Fund, Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, confirmed in a statement issued from the fund's headquarters in the Austrian capital, Vienna, the fund's long-term commitment to Africa and its contribution to providing financing on very concessional terms to the least developed African countries.



Core Focus



He pointed out that Africa remains a core focus of the OPEC Fund's development mission, reiterating the fund's commitment to providing affordable and long-term financing in the countries most in need across the continent.



It is noteworthy that the African continent accounts for the largest regional share of the OPEC Fund's portfolio, which has approved financing for African countries exceeding 14.6 billion dollars since its establishment in 1976. The fund intends, as part of its 2030 strategy, to expand its operations and focus primarily on Africa.