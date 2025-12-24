وافق صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية «صندوق أوبك»، على برنامج تمويل مشترك بقيمة نحو ملياري دولار مع صندوق التنمية الأفريقي، لتوفير التمويل الميسر لأكثر بلدان القارة الأفريقية هشاشة، خلال الفترة الممتدة من 2026 إلى 2030.
وأكد مدير عام صندوق أوبك الدكتور عبد الحميد الخليفة، في البيان الصادر عن مقر الصندوق في العاصمة النمساوية «فيينا»، التزام الصندوق طويل الأمد تجاه أفريقيا، والمساهمة في توفير التمويل بشروط ميسرة للغاية لأقل البلدان الأفريقية نمواً.
محور أساسي
وأشار إلى أن أفريقيا لا تزال محوراً أساسياً في مهمة صندوق أوبك التنموية، مجدداً التزام الصندوق بتوفير تمويل ميسور التكلفة وطويل الأجل في الدول الأكثر احتياجاً إليه في أنحاء القارة.
يذكر أن قارة أفريقيا تستحوذ على الحصة الإقليمية الأكبر من محفظة صندوق أوبك، الذي وافق، منذ تأسيسه عام 1976، على تمويل الدول الأفريقية بأكثر من 14.6 مليار دولار، ويعتزم الصندوق في إطار إستراتيجيته لعام 2030، توسيع نطاق عملياته والتركيز بشكل أساسي على أفريقيا.
The OPEC Fund for International Development, known as the "OPEC Fund," has approved a joint financing program worth approximately two billion dollars with the African Development Fund, to provide concessional financing to the most vulnerable countries in the African continent during the period from 2026 to 2030.
The Director General of the OPEC Fund, Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, confirmed in a statement issued from the fund's headquarters in the Austrian capital, Vienna, the fund's long-term commitment to Africa and its contribution to providing financing on very concessional terms to the least developed African countries.
Core Focus
He pointed out that Africa remains a core focus of the OPEC Fund's development mission, reiterating the fund's commitment to providing affordable and long-term financing in the countries most in need across the continent.
It is noteworthy that the African continent accounts for the largest regional share of the OPEC Fund's portfolio, which has approved financing for African countries exceeding 14.6 billion dollars since its establishment in 1976. The fund intends, as part of its 2030 strategy, to expand its operations and focus primarily on Africa.