وافق صندوق أوبك للتنمية الدولية «صندوق أوبك»، على برنامج تمويل مشترك بقيمة نحو ملياري دولار مع صندوق التنمية الأفريقي، لتوفير التمويل الميسر لأكثر بلدان القارة الأفريقية هشاشة، خلال الفترة الممتدة من 2026 إلى 2030.


وأكد مدير عام صندوق أوبك الدكتور عبد الحميد الخليفة، في البيان الصادر عن مقر الصندوق في العاصمة النمساوية «فيينا»، التزام الصندوق طويل الأمد تجاه أفريقيا، والمساهمة في توفير التمويل بشروط ميسرة للغاية لأقل البلدان الأفريقية نمواً.


محور أساسي


وأشار إلى أن أفريقيا لا تزال محوراً أساسياً في مهمة صندوق أوبك التنموية، مجدداً التزام الصندوق بتوفير تمويل ميسور التكلفة وطويل الأجل في الدول الأكثر احتياجاً إليه في أنحاء القارة.


يذكر أن قارة أفريقيا تستحوذ على الحصة الإقليمية الأكبر من محفظة صندوق أوبك، الذي وافق، منذ تأسيسه عام 1976، على تمويل الدول الأفريقية بأكثر من 14.6 مليار دولار، ويعتزم الصندوق في إطار إستراتيجيته لعام 2030، توسيع نطاق عملياته والتركيز بشكل أساسي على أفريقيا.