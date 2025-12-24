The stc group has firmly established its pioneering presence in the digital services ecosystem that it launched over the past years, after proving its effectiveness through the growing interaction and increased customer satisfaction rates.

To enhance performance efficiency and improve customer experience, stc has made it possible through several of its branches in the Kingdom to provide services via the digital platform mystc, aiming to empower customers to complete their transactions easily and offer a wide range of services digitally within the branches.

This step is part of stc's ongoing efforts to achieve sustainability and enhance the digital experience within the branches, as it enables visitors to complete most services through the mystc app, contributing to increased service efficiency and reduced waiting times.

The digital platform also helps provide services that are easier and more sustainable, enhancing reliance on digital channels, which reduces the need to visit branches and aligns with customers' aspirations for innovative digital solutions.

In this context, the stc group has offered its customers exclusive promotions and gifts to encourage the use of digital channels, including a promotional campaign that allows participation in draws to win one of 34 Mercedes cars through the mystc app, where the digital platform has been designed according to the highest standards of speed, reliability, and accessibility, ensuring a comfortable and seamless user experience every time.