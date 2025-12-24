رسخت مجموعة stc الممكن للتحول الرقمي، حضورها الريادي في منظومة خدماتها الرقمية التي أطلقتها خلال الأعوام الماضية، بعد أن أثبتت فاعليتها من خلال التفاعل المتنامي وارتفاع نسبة رضا عملاء المجموعة.
ولتعزيز كفاءة الأداء وتحسين تجربة العملاء، أتاحت stc عبر عدد من فروعها بالمملكة تقديم الخدمات عبر المنصة الرقمية mystc، بهدف تمكين العملاء من إنجاز معاملاتهم بسهولة، وتوفير باقة واسعة من الخدمات رقمياً داخل الفروع.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود stc المستمرة لتحقيق الاستدامة وتعزيز التجربة الرقمية داخل الفروع، حيث تمكن الزوار من إتمام معظم الخدمات عبر تطبيق mystc، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتقليل فترات الانتظار.
كما تسهم المنصة الرقمية في تقديم خدمات أكثر سهولة واستدامة، وتعزيز الاعتماد على القنوات الرقمية، مما يحد من الحاجة إلى زيارة الفروع، ويواكب تطلعات العملاء نحو حلول رقمية مبتكرة.
وفي هذا السياق، قدمت مجموعة stc لعملائها عروضًا وهدايا حصرية لتشجيع استخدام القنوات الرقمية، شملت حملة ترويجية تتيح المشاركة في سحوبات للفوز بإحدى 34 سيارة مرسيدس عبر تطبيق mystc، حيث صُمّمت المنصة الرقمية وفق أعلى معايير السرعة والموثوقية وسهولة الوصول، بما يضمن تجربة استخدام مريحة وسلسة في كل مرة.
The stc group has firmly established its pioneering presence in the digital services ecosystem that it launched over the past years, after proving its effectiveness through the growing interaction and increased customer satisfaction rates.
To enhance performance efficiency and improve customer experience, stc has made it possible through several of its branches in the Kingdom to provide services via the digital platform mystc, aiming to empower customers to complete their transactions easily and offer a wide range of services digitally within the branches.
This step is part of stc's ongoing efforts to achieve sustainability and enhance the digital experience within the branches, as it enables visitors to complete most services through the mystc app, contributing to increased service efficiency and reduced waiting times.
The digital platform also helps provide services that are easier and more sustainable, enhancing reliance on digital channels, which reduces the need to visit branches and aligns with customers' aspirations for innovative digital solutions.
In this context, the stc group has offered its customers exclusive promotions and gifts to encourage the use of digital channels, including a promotional campaign that allows participation in draws to win one of 34 Mercedes cars through the mystc app, where the digital platform has been designed according to the highest standards of speed, reliability, and accessibility, ensuring a comfortable and seamless user experience every time.