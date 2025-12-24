رسخت مجموعة stc الممكن للتحول الرقمي، حضورها الريادي في منظومة خدماتها الرقمية التي أطلقتها خلال الأعوام الماضية، بعد أن أثبتت فاعليتها من خلال التفاعل المتنامي وارتفاع نسبة رضا عملاء المجموعة.

ولتعزيز كفاءة الأداء وتحسين تجربة العملاء، أتاحت stc عبر عدد من فروعها بالمملكة تقديم الخدمات عبر المنصة الرقمية mystc، بهدف تمكين العملاء من إنجاز معاملاتهم بسهولة، وتوفير باقة واسعة من الخدمات رقمياً داخل الفروع.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود stc المستمرة لتحقيق الاستدامة وتعزيز التجربة الرقمية داخل الفروع، حيث تمكن الزوار من إتمام معظم الخدمات عبر تطبيق mystc، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتقليل فترات الانتظار.

كما تسهم المنصة الرقمية في تقديم خدمات أكثر سهولة واستدامة، وتعزيز الاعتماد على القنوات الرقمية، مما يحد من الحاجة إلى زيارة الفروع، ويواكب تطلعات العملاء نحو حلول رقمية مبتكرة.

وفي هذا السياق، قدمت مجموعة stc لعملائها عروضًا وهدايا حصرية لتشجيع استخدام القنوات الرقمية، شملت حملة ترويجية تتيح المشاركة في سحوبات للفوز بإحدى 34 سيارة مرسيدس عبر تطبيق mystc، حيث صُمّمت المنصة الرقمية وفق أعلى معايير السرعة والموثوقية وسهولة الوصول، بما يضمن تجربة استخدام مريحة وسلسة في كل مرة.