وقعت NHC اتفاقيات تطوير عقاري مع كل من شركة اتحاد الراجحي والأمباط العقارية، لتطوير أكثر من 1,500 وحدة سكنية جديدة في وجهة الغروب، وذلك ضمن جهودها لتوفير خيارات سكنية نوعية في واحدة من الوجهات العمرانية الحديثة بالمدينة المنورة، وسط مرافق متكاملة وخدمات عامة تمنح أسلوب حياة متكامل يرتقي بالتطلعات.

وتأتي الاتفاقية الأولى مع شركة اتحاد الراجحي لتطوير مشروع بساتين الغروب وتنفيذ أكثر من ألف وحدة سكنية، فيما جاءت الاتفاقية الثانية مع شركة الأمباط لتطوير مشروع أصيل الغروب لتنفيذ أكثر من 490 وحدة سكنية بمرافق وخدمات متكاملة.

وتهدف هذه الاتفاقيات إلى تعزيز المعروض العقاري ورفع نسب التملّك بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، إلى جانب تمكين القطاع الخاص في قطاع التطوير العقاري من خلال عقد شراكات إستراتيجية مع مطورين محليين من ذوي الخبرة والكفاءة العالية.

وتقع وجهة الغروب في المدينة المنورة على مساحة أكثر من 3,8 مليون م2، حيث تضم أكثر من

8 آلاف وحدة سكنية ضمن بيئة جاذبة بتكامل الخدمات والمرافق، وتصميم الحدائق والمسارات المتصلة التي تسهل التنقل داخل الوجهة، حيث يمكن الوصول إلى مراكز الخدمات خلال 5 - 10 دقائق سيرًا على الأقدام من أي موقع في الوجهة، كما تتميز بموقع إستراتيجي متصل بالطرق الرئيسية في المدينة المنورة ليسهل الوصول منها إلى المسجد النبوي الشريف.

يذكر أن تواصل NHC من خلال هذه المشاريع تعزيز مكانة وجهة الغروب كبيئة عمرانية توفر جودة حياة عالية وتجربة سكنية متميزة لعملائها، بما يتوافق مع أهدافها في تطوير وجهات حضرية متكاملة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.