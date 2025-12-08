NHC has signed real estate development agreements with Al Rajhi Union Company and Al-Ambaat Real Estate to develop more than 1,500 new housing units in the Al-Ghuroob destination, as part of its efforts to provide quality housing options in one of the modern urban destinations in Medina, amidst integrated facilities and public services that offer a comprehensive lifestyle that meets aspirations.

The first agreement is with Al Rajhi Union Company to develop the Al-Ghuroob Gardens project and implement more than a thousand housing units, while the second agreement is with Al-Ambaat Company to develop the Aseel Al-Ghuroob project to implement more than 490 housing units with integrated facilities and services.

These agreements aim to enhance the real estate supply and increase ownership rates in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, in addition to empowering the private sector in the real estate development sector through strategic partnerships with experienced and highly qualified local developers.

The Al-Ghuroob destination is located in Medina over an area of more than 3.8 million square meters, where it includes more than

8,000 housing units within an attractive environment with integrated services and facilities, and the design of connected gardens and pathways that facilitate movement within the destination, where service centers can be accessed within 5 - 10 minutes on foot from any location in the destination. It also features a strategic location connected to the main roads in Medina, making it easy to reach the Prophet's Mosque.

It is worth mentioning that NHC continues through these projects to enhance the status of the Al-Ghuroob destination as an urban environment that provides a high quality of life and a distinguished residential experience for its clients, in line with its goals of developing integrated urban destinations in various regions of the Kingdom.