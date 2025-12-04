The latest release of the report "Economic Developments in the Gulf States - Fall 2025" revealed that the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries gained increasing momentum during 2025, supported by structural reforms and the expansion of digital technology adoption.



The report anticipated varying growth rates among the Gulf countries, with expected growth in the UAE of about 4.8%, Saudi Arabia 3.8%, Bahrain 3.5%, Oman 3.1%, and Qatar 2.8%, while Kuwait is expected to achieve 2.7%.



Regional Director for the GCC at the World Bank, Safaa Al-Tayeb Al-Kouqli, stated: "Economic diversification and digital transformation have become essential for achieving stability and prosperity in the long term." She emphasized that the digital leap in the Gulf is "remarkable," thanks to robust infrastructure and the growth of computing capabilities and advanced skills in artificial intelligence.



Women's Participation Exceeds Global Average



She pointed out that enhancing sustainability requires proactively addressing labor market and environmental challenges, noting that the participation of Gulf women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics exceeds the global average; a factor that boosts the region's digital competitiveness.



Financial Management to Mitigate Oil Price Volatility



The report confirmed that maintaining this trajectory requires the continued implementation of national vision strategies and disciplined financial management to mitigate the risks of oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions.



The report reviewed the path of economic diversification in the Gulf countries over the past decade, indicating moderate progress in recent years with the emergence of positive indicators lately.



The oil sector still retains a pivotal role in Gulf economies, and non-oil exports require further efforts to reduce dependence on oil.



The report focused on the digital boom in the region, where Gulf countries enjoy coverage exceeding 90% for fifth-generation networks and high-speed internet at competitive prices.