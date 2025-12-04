كشف أحدث إصدار من تقرير «المستجدات الاقتصادية لدول الخليج – خريف 2025»، أن اقتصادات دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي اكتسبت زخمًا متزايدًا خلال عام 2025 بدعم من الإصلاحات الهيكلية والتوسع في تبنّي التقنيات الرقمية.


وتوقّع التقرير تسجيل معدلات نمو متفاوتة بين دول الخليج، بنمو متوقع في الإمارات بنحو 4.8%، السعودية 3.8%، البحرين 3.5%، عُمان 3.1%، وقطر 2.8%، في حين يُتوقع أن تحقق الكويت 2.7%.


وقالت المديرة الإقليمية لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي لدى البنك الدولي صفاء الطيب الكوقلي: «إن التنويع الاقتصادي والتحول الرقمي أصبحا ضرورة لتحقيق الاستقرار والازدهار على المدى البعيد». مؤكدة أن القفزة الرقمية في الخليج «مذهلة»، بفضل البنية التحتية المتينة ونمو القدرات الحاسوبية والمهارات المتقدمة في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


مشاركة المرأة تتجاوز المتوسط العالمي


وأشارت إلى أن تعزيز الاستدامة يتطلب مواجهة تحديات سوق العمل والبيئة بشكل استباقي، لافتة إلى أن مشاركة المرأة الخليجية في مجالات العلوم والتكنولوجيا والهندسة والرياضيات تتجاوز المتوسط العالمي؛ الأمر الذي يرفع القدرة التنافسية الرقمية للمنطقة.


إدارة مالية تحد من تقلبات أسعار النفط


وأكد التقرير أن الحفاظ على هذا المسار يتطلّب استمرار تنفيذ إستراتيجيات الرؤى الوطنية، وإدارة مالية منضبطة تحد من مخاطر تقلبات أسعار النفط والتوترات الجيوسياسية.


واستعرض التقرير مسار التنويع الاقتصادي في دول الخليج خلال العقد الأخير، مشيرًا إلى تحقيق تقدم متوسط خلال السنوات الماضية مع بروز مؤشرات إيجابية أخيراً.


ولا يزال القطاع النفطي يحتفظ بدور محوري في الاقتصادات الخليجية، والصادرات غير النفطية تحتاج مزيداً من الجهود لتقليل الاعتماد على النفط.


وركّز التقرير على الطفرة الرقمية في المنطقة، حيث تتمتع دول الخليج بتغطية تتجاوز 90% لشبكات الجيل الخامس وبإنترنت عالي السرعة بأسعار تنافسية.