شهد سعر الريال السعودى، استقراراً أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم، بالبنوك المصرية، في نهاية التعاملات اليومية، وبلغ متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وسجل في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و 12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و 12.63 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.
وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و 12.59 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.5 جنيه للشراء و 12.6 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و 12.58 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و 12.57 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.47 جنيه للشراء و 12.57 جنيه للبيع.
The Saudi Riyal has stabilized against the Egyptian Pound today in Egyptian banks, at the end of daily transactions, with the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt being 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. The National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.
At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.5 EGP for buying and 12.6 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.
Transactions from Yesterday
In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.