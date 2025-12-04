The Saudi Riyal has stabilized against the Egyptian Pound today in Egyptian banks, at the end of daily transactions, with the average exchange rate at the Central Bank of Egypt being 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. The National Bank of Egypt recorded a price of 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.53 EGP for buying and 12.63 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.62 EGP for selling.



At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 12.49 EGP for buying and 12.59 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it was 12.5 EGP for buying and 12.6 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank, it was 12.55 EGP for buying and 12.65 EGP for selling.



Transactions from Yesterday



In yesterday's transactions, the average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.58 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.



At Bank Misr, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank, it was 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.57 EGP for selling.