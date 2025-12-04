شهد سعر الريال السعودى، استقراراً أمام الجنيه المصري اليوم، بالبنوك المصرية، في نهاية التعاملات اليومية، وبلغ متوسط سعر الصرف في البنك المركزي المصري 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و 12.63 جنيه للبيع، وسجل في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و 12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و12.63 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.53 جنيه للشراء، و 12.63 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.52 جنيه للشراء، و12.62 جنيه للبيع.


وفي مصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و 12.59 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.5 جنيه للشراء و 12.6 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.55 جنيه للشراء، و12.65 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و 12.58 جنيه للبيع. وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و 12.57 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و12.57 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 12.47 جنيه للشراء و 12.57 جنيه للبيع.