حقق فريق الفيحاء فوزًا تاريخيًا على نظيره الاتفاق بهدف نظيف، خلال مواجهتهما، على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية في المجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 «جولة يوم العلم» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وجاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب ألفا سيميدو عند الدقيقة 21، ليصل الفيحاء للنقطة 33 محتلًا المركز التاسع، وبقي الاتفاق سابعًا برصيد 39 نقطة.


وسجل الفيحاء بهذا الانتصار أول فوز له على الاتفاق على أرضه في محافظة المجمعة ضمن مواجهات الفريقين في الدوري، ليكسر عقدة الانتصارات الاتفاقية التي لازمت مواجهاته أمام الاتفاق خلال السنوات الماضية.


وشهدت مواجهات الفريقين في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين قبل هذا اللقاء تفوقًا للاتفاق، حيث تقابل الفريقان في 8 مباريات، حقق الاتفاق الفوز في 3 مواجهات، فيما حضر التعادل في 4 مباريات، قبل أن ينجح الفيحاء أخيرًا في تحقيق فوزه الأول على أرضه أمام الاتفاق.


ويُعد هذا الانتصار دفعة معنوية مهمة للفيحاء في مشواره خلال منافسات دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، بعدما تمكن من حصد ثلاث نقاط ثمينة أمام منافس صعب، في لقاء شهد تنافسًا كبيرًا بين الفريقين حتى صافرة النهاية.