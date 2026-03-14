حقق فريق الفيحاء فوزًا تاريخيًا على نظيره الاتفاق بهدف نظيف، خلال مواجهتهما، على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية في المجمعة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 26 «جولة يوم العلم» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
وجاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب ألفا سيميدو عند الدقيقة 21، ليصل الفيحاء للنقطة 33 محتلًا المركز التاسع، وبقي الاتفاق سابعًا برصيد 39 نقطة.
وسجل الفيحاء بهذا الانتصار أول فوز له على الاتفاق على أرضه في محافظة المجمعة ضمن مواجهات الفريقين في الدوري، ليكسر عقدة الانتصارات الاتفاقية التي لازمت مواجهاته أمام الاتفاق خلال السنوات الماضية.
وشهدت مواجهات الفريقين في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين قبل هذا اللقاء تفوقًا للاتفاق، حيث تقابل الفريقان في 8 مباريات، حقق الاتفاق الفوز في 3 مواجهات، فيما حضر التعادل في 4 مباريات، قبل أن ينجح الفيحاء أخيرًا في تحقيق فوزه الأول على أرضه أمام الاتفاق.
ويُعد هذا الانتصار دفعة معنوية مهمة للفيحاء في مشواره خلال منافسات دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، بعدما تمكن من حصد ثلاث نقاط ثمينة أمام منافس صعب، في لقاء شهد تنافسًا كبيرًا بين الفريقين حتى صافرة النهاية.
The Al-Fayha team achieved a historic victory over their counterpart Al-Ettifaq with a clean goal during their match at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, as part of the 26th round "Science Day Round" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshan League".
The only goal of the match came from player Alfa Semedo in the 21st minute, bringing Al-Fayha to 33 points, placing them in ninth position, while Al-Ettifaq remained seventh with 39 points.
With this victory, Al-Fayha recorded their first win against Al-Ettifaq at home in Al-Majma'ah, breaking the streak of defeats against Al-Ettifaq that had plagued their encounters in previous years.
Before this match, the encounters between the two teams in the Saudi Pro League had favored Al-Ettifaq, as the teams had faced each other in 8 matches, with Al-Ettifaq winning 3 encounters and 4 matches ending in a draw, before Al-Fayha finally succeeded in achieving their first home victory against Al-Ettifaq.
This victory is an important morale boost for Al-Fayha in their journey during this season's Saudi Roshan League, after they managed to secure three valuable points against a tough opponent in a match that witnessed significant competition between the two teams until the final whistle.