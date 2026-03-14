The Al-Fayha team achieved a historic victory over their counterpart Al-Ettifaq with a clean goal during their match at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majma'ah, as part of the 26th round "Science Day Round" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshan League".



The only goal of the match came from player Alfa Semedo in the 21st minute, bringing Al-Fayha to 33 points, placing them in ninth position, while Al-Ettifaq remained seventh with 39 points.



With this victory, Al-Fayha recorded their first win against Al-Ettifaq at home in Al-Majma'ah, breaking the streak of defeats against Al-Ettifaq that had plagued their encounters in previous years.



Before this match, the encounters between the two teams in the Saudi Pro League had favored Al-Ettifaq, as the teams had faced each other in 8 matches, with Al-Ettifaq winning 3 encounters and 4 matches ending in a draw, before Al-Fayha finally succeeded in achieving their first home victory against Al-Ettifaq.



This victory is an important morale boost for Al-Fayha in their journey during this season's Saudi Roshan League, after they managed to secure three valuable points against a tough opponent in a match that witnessed significant competition between the two teams until the final whistle.