The approval of a historic American legislation to regulate cryptocurrency has sparked discussion on Wall Street about the extent to which these digital assets can support the dollar and enhance demand for short-term Treasury bills.



Despite differing opinions, analysts at institutions such as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs agree that it is still too early to consider cryptocurrencies as a factor capable of bringing about radical change.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pessen estimated that the implementation of the law could drive the growth of the dollar-backed cryptocurrency market to $3 trillion by 2030, compared to about $300 billion currently.



Market Capitalization



In terms of trading, cryptocurrency prices rose during the session, with Bitcoin climbing 1.8% to $86,953.09. It accounted for about 59% of the total value of the cryptocurrency market.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, increased by approximately 1.85% to $2,804.59, while Ripple fell about 0.5% to $2.0121.



The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at $2.94 trillion, while the total trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $149.6 billion.