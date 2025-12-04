أثار إقرار تشريع أمريكي تاريخي لتنظيم عمل العملات المشفرة النقاش في «وول ستريت» حول مدى قدرة هذه الأصول المشفرة على دعم الدولار وتعزيز الطلب على أذون الخزانة قصيرة الأجل.


ورغم تباين الآراء، يتفق محللون لدى مؤسسات مثل جي بي مورغان ودويتشه بنك وغولدمان ساكس على أنه من المبكر جداً اعتبار العملات المشفرة عاملاً قادراً على إحداث تغيير جذري.


وقدّر وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن تطبيق القانون قد يدفع نمو سوق العملات المشفرة المدعومة بالدولار إلى 3 تريليونات دولار بحلول 2030، مقابل نحو 300 مليار دولار حالياً.


القيمة السوقية


وعلى صعيد التداولات، ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال التعاملات، وصعدت البيتكوين بنسبة 1.8% عند 86953.09 دولار. واستحوذت على نحو 59% من إجمالي قيمة سوق العملات المشفرة.


وفي حين زادت الإيثيريوم، ثاني أكبر العملات المشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية، بنحو 1.85% عند 2804.59 دولار، تراجعت الريبل نحو 0.5% عند 2.0121 دولار.


وتبلغ القيمة السوقية العالمية للعملات المشفرة 2.94 تريليون دولار، فيما بلغ إجمالي حجم التداولات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية 149.6 مليار دولار.