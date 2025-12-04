أثار إقرار تشريع أمريكي تاريخي لتنظيم عمل العملات المشفرة النقاش في «وول ستريت» حول مدى قدرة هذه الأصول المشفرة على دعم الدولار وتعزيز الطلب على أذون الخزانة قصيرة الأجل.
ورغم تباين الآراء، يتفق محللون لدى مؤسسات مثل جي بي مورغان ودويتشه بنك وغولدمان ساكس على أنه من المبكر جداً اعتبار العملات المشفرة عاملاً قادراً على إحداث تغيير جذري.
وقدّر وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت أن تطبيق القانون قد يدفع نمو سوق العملات المشفرة المدعومة بالدولار إلى 3 تريليونات دولار بحلول 2030، مقابل نحو 300 مليار دولار حالياً.
القيمة السوقية
وعلى صعيد التداولات، ارتفعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال التعاملات، وصعدت البيتكوين بنسبة 1.8% عند 86953.09 دولار. واستحوذت على نحو 59% من إجمالي قيمة سوق العملات المشفرة.
وفي حين زادت الإيثيريوم، ثاني أكبر العملات المشفرة من حيث القيمة السوقية، بنحو 1.85% عند 2804.59 دولار، تراجعت الريبل نحو 0.5% عند 2.0121 دولار.
وتبلغ القيمة السوقية العالمية للعملات المشفرة 2.94 تريليون دولار، فيما بلغ إجمالي حجم التداولات خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية 149.6 مليار دولار.
The approval of a historic American legislation to regulate cryptocurrency has sparked discussion on Wall Street about the extent to which these digital assets can support the dollar and enhance demand for short-term Treasury bills.
Despite differing opinions, analysts at institutions such as JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs agree that it is still too early to consider cryptocurrencies as a factor capable of bringing about radical change.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pessen estimated that the implementation of the law could drive the growth of the dollar-backed cryptocurrency market to $3 trillion by 2030, compared to about $300 billion currently.
Market Capitalization
In terms of trading, cryptocurrency prices rose during the session, with Bitcoin climbing 1.8% to $86,953.09. It accounted for about 59% of the total value of the cryptocurrency market.
Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, increased by approximately 1.85% to $2,804.59, while Ripple fell about 0.5% to $2.0121.
The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stands at $2.94 trillion, while the total trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $149.6 billion.