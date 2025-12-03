أكد نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية خليل بن سلمة أن الوزارة تعمل على تنفيذ إصلاحات هيكلية واسعة في القطاع الصناعي بهدف تعزيز القدرة التنافسية للمنشآت الوطنية، ورفع الأداء التشغيلي، وتمكين القطاع الصناعي من القيام بدور أكبر في الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.


وأوضح أن الوزارة تستهدف الوصول إلى 36 ألف مصنع بحلول عام 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن التوسع الصناعي يجري وفق خطط مدروسة تهدف إلى رفع الكفاءة، وجذب الاستثمارات، وتمكين الصناعات الوطنية من المنافسة على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.


وأشار إلى أن أحد الأهداف الرئيسية للمرحلة القادمة هو تحسين كفاءة الطاقة بنسبة 30%، وهو ما سينعكس على خفض تكاليف الإنتاج في المصانع وزيادة تنافسيتها، مع الحفاظ على استقرار أسعار المنتجات للمستهلك النهائي.


وبيّن أن القطاع الصناعي تمكن خلال الأعوام الماضية من حماية المستهلك من تأثير ارتفاع التكاليف العالمية، موضحًا أن أسعار البلك والإسمنت ظلت ثابتة بين عامي 2023 و2025، بفضل الدور الذي قامت به المصانع الوطنية في امتصاص جزء من تلك التكاليف.


وأكد أن إستراتيجية الصناعة تعتمد على تعزيز المحتوى المحلي، وتطوير البنية التحتية الصناعية، وتحسين سلاسل الإمداد، ودعم التقنيات الحديثة والطاقة المتجددة، بما يسهم في بناء قطاع صناعي قوي ومستدام وقادر على تحقيق القيمة المضافة للاقتصاد الوطني.