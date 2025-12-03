أكد نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية خليل بن سلمة أن الوزارة تعمل على تنفيذ إصلاحات هيكلية واسعة في القطاع الصناعي بهدف تعزيز القدرة التنافسية للمنشآت الوطنية، ورفع الأداء التشغيلي، وتمكين القطاع الصناعي من القيام بدور أكبر في الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
وأوضح أن الوزارة تستهدف الوصول إلى 36 ألف مصنع بحلول عام 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن التوسع الصناعي يجري وفق خطط مدروسة تهدف إلى رفع الكفاءة، وجذب الاستثمارات، وتمكين الصناعات الوطنية من المنافسة على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.
وأشار إلى أن أحد الأهداف الرئيسية للمرحلة القادمة هو تحسين كفاءة الطاقة بنسبة 30%، وهو ما سينعكس على خفض تكاليف الإنتاج في المصانع وزيادة تنافسيتها، مع الحفاظ على استقرار أسعار المنتجات للمستهلك النهائي.
وبيّن أن القطاع الصناعي تمكن خلال الأعوام الماضية من حماية المستهلك من تأثير ارتفاع التكاليف العالمية، موضحًا أن أسعار البلك والإسمنت ظلت ثابتة بين عامي 2023 و2025، بفضل الدور الذي قامت به المصانع الوطنية في امتصاص جزء من تلك التكاليف.
وأكد أن إستراتيجية الصناعة تعتمد على تعزيز المحتوى المحلي، وتطوير البنية التحتية الصناعية، وتحسين سلاسل الإمداد، ودعم التقنيات الحديثة والطاقة المتجددة، بما يسهم في بناء قطاع صناعي قوي ومستدام وقادر على تحقيق القيمة المضافة للاقتصاد الوطني.
The Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalil bin Salama, confirmed that the ministry is working on implementing extensive structural reforms in the industrial sector aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of national establishments, improving operational performance, and enabling the industrial sector to play a larger role in the national economy and achieve the targets of Vision 2030.
He explained that the ministry aims to reach 36,000 factories by 2030, noting that industrial expansion is proceeding according to well-studied plans aimed at increasing efficiency, attracting investments, and enabling national industries to compete at both regional and global levels.
He pointed out that one of the main objectives for the upcoming phase is to improve energy efficiency by 30%, which will reflect on reducing production costs in factories and increasing their competitiveness, while maintaining stable product prices for the final consumer.
He indicated that the industrial sector has managed in recent years to protect consumers from the impact of rising global costs, explaining that the prices of blocks and cement remained stable between 2023 and 2025, thanks to the role played by national factories in absorbing part of those costs.
He affirmed that the industrial strategy relies on enhancing local content, developing industrial infrastructure, improving supply chains, and supporting modern technologies and renewable energy, which contributes to building a strong and sustainable industrial sector capable of adding value to the national economy.