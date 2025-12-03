استعرض محافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية أحمد العوهلي خلال مشاركته في ملتقى الميزانية 2026 التطور المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع الصناعات العسكرية في المملكة، مؤكدًا أن القطاع أصبح ركيزة رئيسية في تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز جاهزية الصناعات الوطنية.


وأوضح العوهلي أن المملكة تضم اليوم أكثر من 344 شركة محلية تعمل في مجالات الصناعات العسكرية بمختلف تخصصاتها التصنيعية والخدمية، وهو ما يعكس النمو اللافت للقطاع ونجاح الإستراتيجية الوطنية في جذب الشركات وتهيئة الكفاءات الوطنية.


وأشار إلى أن الهيئة أسهمت خلال 6 أعوام في إنشاء أكثر من 140 قدرة صناعية وخدمية جديدة تشمل تقنيات متقدمة وأنظمة تسليح ومنتجات ومكونات تدخل ضمن الصناعات الدفاعية، إضافة إلى خدمات الصيانة والدعم الفني، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه القدرات تمثل نقلة نوعية في منظومة التوطين العسكري.


وبيّن العوهلي أن الإنفاق في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية ارتفع بنسبة 4% خلال عام 2024، ما يعكس الثقة المتزايدة في المنتج الوطني وقدرته على المنافسة وتلبية احتياجات القطاعات العسكرية والأمنية.


وأكد أن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعات العسكرية تهدف إلى بناء منظومة صناعية متكاملة تعتمد على الابتكار واستقطاب الاستثمارات ورفع المحتوى المحلي، وصولًا إلى تحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي في عدد من المجالات الدفاعية وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للصناعات العسكرية.