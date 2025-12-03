The Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Ahmed Al-Ohali, showcased the rapid development witnessed by the military industries sector in the Kingdom during his participation in the 2026 Budget Forum, emphasizing that the sector has become a key pillar in diversifying the economy and enhancing the readiness of national industries.



Al-Ohali explained that the Kingdom today hosts more than 344 local companies operating in various fields of military industries, reflecting the remarkable growth of the sector and the success of the national strategy in attracting companies and preparing national competencies.



He pointed out that the authority has contributed over the past six years to the establishment of more than 140 new industrial and service capabilities, including advanced technologies, weapon systems, and products and components within the defense industries, in addition to maintenance and technical support services, noting that these capabilities represent a qualitative leap in the military localization system.



Al-Ohali indicated that spending in the military industries sector increased by 4% during 2024, reflecting the growing confidence in national products and their ability to compete and meet the needs of military and security sectors.



He affirmed that the national strategy for military industries aims to build an integrated industrial system based on innovation, attracting investments, and increasing local content, ultimately achieving self-sufficiency in several defense areas and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for military industries.