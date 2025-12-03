The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud, confirmed that local tourists are a fundamental element in sustainable growth, noting that spending by local tourists has exceeded 105 billion riyals by the end of the third quarter of 2025, with a growth rate of 18%.



She added during a session at the 2026 Budget Forum that the number of tourists reached 116 million, both domestic and international, while the total spending in the tourism sector amounted to 275 billion riyals.



She indicated that instead of focusing on the number of tourists, the emphasis today is on targeted markets and on the growth of spending, resulting in an increase of approximately 14% in the percentage of tourists coming from Europe, as well as a 15% increase in the percentage of tourists coming from East Asia, following the targeting of these markets.



She mentioned that the fourth quarter of the year usually witnesses the highest growth rate, particularly with the programs launched from Winter in Saudi Arabia, the Seasons of Saudi Arabia, and others, leading to an increase in the growth rate year after year.