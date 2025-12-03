أكدت نائب وزير السياحة الأميرة هيفاء بنت محمد بن سعود أن السياح المحليين يعتبرون عنصراً أسياسياً في النمو المستدام، مشيرةً إلى أن إنفاق السياح المحليين تجاوز 105 مليارات ريال حتى نهاية الربع الثالث 2025، بنسبة نمو بلغت 18%.


وأضافت الأميرة في جلسة ضمن ملتقى الميزانية 2026، أن عدد السياح بلغ 116 مليون سائح من الداخل والخارج، فيما بلغ حجم الإنفاق في القطاع السياحي 275 مليار ريال.


وبيّنت أنه بدلاً من التركيز على أعداد السياح، أصبح التركيز اليوم على أسواق مستهدفة، وعلى نمو الإنفاق، ونتج عن ذلك ارتفاع نسبة السياح القادمين من أوروبا بنحو 14%، كما ارتفعت نسبة السياح القادمين من شرق آسيا بنحو 15%، وذلك بعد استهداف هذه الأسواق.


وذكرت أن الربع الرابع من السنة يشهد أكبر نسبة نمو عادة مع البرامج التي إطلاقها من شتاء السعودية، ومواسم السعودية وغيرها لتزداد عجلة النمو سنة عن سنة.