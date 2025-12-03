The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Huqail, announced the injection of approximately 46.6 billion riyals into housing programs, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank in supporting liquidity.



The minister clarified during a session at the 2026 Budget Forum that the housing system has served more than 1.2 million beneficiaries of housing programs by the end of 2025, while 920,000 families have settled into their homes.



He mentioned that this year has seen more than 90,000 beneficiaries signing contracts for housing investments, adding that the rental housing programs under the real estate balance have witnessed the signing of more than 20,000 contracts. He indicated that the ministry will continue to inject more than 60,000 units into these programs, and in the coming year 2026, the ministry will inject more than 100,000 housing units for off-plan sales programs.