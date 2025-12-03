أعلن وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل ضخ نحو 46.6 مليار ريال لتذهب إلى برامج الإسكان، بفضل عمل وزارة المالية والبنك المركزي في دعم السيولة.


وأوضح الوزير في جلسة ضمن ملتقى الميزانية 2026، أن منظومة الإسكان خدمت أكثر من 1.2 مليون مستفيد من برامج الإسكان بنهاية عام 2025، فيما سكنت 920 ألف أسرة في منازلهم.


وذكر أن العام الحالي شهد قيام أكثر من 90 ألف مستفيد بالتوقيع على عقود في استثمارات للإسكان، مضيفاً أن برامج البناء للتأجير التابعة للتوازن العقاري شهدت توقيع أكثر من 20 ألف عقد، مبيناً أن الوزارة ستستمر في ضخ أكثر من 60 ألف وحدة لهذه البرامج، وفي العام القادم 2026 ستضخ الوزارة أكثر من 100 ألف وحدة سكنية لبرامج البيع على الخارطة.