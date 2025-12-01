أعلن محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان أن الصندوق بدأ الاستثمار في اليابان عام 2017، وبلغ إجمالي استثماراته هناك نحو 11.5 مليار دولار حتى عام 2024.


وأضاف الرميان في جلسة ضمن قمة الأولوية لمبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار آسيا المنعقدة في طوكيو، أنه من المتوقع ارتفاع استثمارات الصندوق في اليابان لتبلغ 27 مليار دولار تقريباً بحلول نهاية عام 2030.


وبين أن استثمارات الصندوق في اليابان تتزامن مع تحول الاقتصاد الياباني من اقتصاد مبني على الادخار إلى اقتصاد مبني على الاستثمار.


من جانب آخر، أشار إلى أنه بفضل مصادر الطاقة وتوفر الأراضي إضافة إلى توجه الحكومة لقيادة مستقبل صناعة الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصبحت السعودية في موقع يؤهلها لأن تصبح مركزاً عالمياً للذكاء الاصطناعي.