The Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, announced that the fund began investing in Japan in 2017, with total investments there reaching approximately $11.5 billion by 2024.



Al-Rumayyan added during a session at the Priority Summit for the Future Investment Initiative Asia held in Tokyo that the fund's investments in Japan are expected to rise to about $27 billion by the end of 2030.



He indicated that the fund's investments in Japan coincide with the transformation of the Japanese economy from a savings-based economy to an investment-based economy.



On another note, he pointed out that thanks to energy resources and available land, along with the government's direction to lead the future of the artificial intelligence industry, Saudi Arabia is in a position to become a global hub for artificial intelligence.