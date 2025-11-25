Today (Tuesday), the exchange rate of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound witnessed a slight variation at the beginning of transactions within government and commercial banks in Egypt. At the Central Bank of Egypt, the riyal was recorded at 12.72 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling, while its price remained stable at the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr at 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling.

At Alexandria Bank, the riyal price reached 12.71 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling, while at Suez Canal Bank, it was recorded at 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.76 pounds for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, the riyal was traded at 12.70 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling.

Islamic Faisal Bank recorded a price of 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling, while the price increased slightly at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to reach 12.74 pounds for buying and 12.77 pounds for selling. At the National Bank of Kuwait, the riyal price was 12.64 pounds for buying and 12.76 pounds for selling, which is the same buying price at Qatar National Bank at 12.64 pounds, while its selling price was 12.75 pounds.