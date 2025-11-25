شهد سعر الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تفاوتاً طفيفاً في بداية التعاملات داخل البنوك الحكومية والتجارية في مصر. وفي البنك المركزي المصري سجّل الريال 12.72 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع، بينما استقر سعره في البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر عند 12.68 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك الإسكندرية بلغ سعر الريال 12.71 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع، في حين سجل في بنك قناة السويس 12.68 جنيه للشراء و12.76 جنيه للبيع، أما في البنك التجاري الدولي فتم تداول الريال عند 12.70 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع.
وسجل بنك فيصل الإسلامي سعر 12.67 جنيه للشراء و12.74 جنيه للبيع، بينما ارتفع السعر نسبياً في مصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي ليصل إلى 12.74 جنيه للشراء و12.77 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الكويت الوطني بلغ سعر الريال 12.64 جنيه للشراء و12.76 جنيه للبيع، وهو السعر ذاته للشراء في بنك قطر الوطني عند 12.64 جنيه، فيما جاء سعر البيع لديه عند 12.75 جنيه.
Today (Tuesday), the exchange rate of the Saudi riyal against the Egyptian pound witnessed a slight variation at the beginning of transactions within government and commercial banks in Egypt. At the Central Bank of Egypt, the riyal was recorded at 12.72 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling, while its price remained stable at the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr at 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling.
At Alexandria Bank, the riyal price reached 12.71 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling, while at Suez Canal Bank, it was recorded at 12.68 pounds for buying and 12.76 pounds for selling. In the Commercial International Bank, the riyal was traded at 12.70 pounds for buying and 12.75 pounds for selling.
Islamic Faisal Bank recorded a price of 12.67 pounds for buying and 12.74 pounds for selling, while the price increased slightly at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to reach 12.74 pounds for buying and 12.77 pounds for selling. At the National Bank of Kuwait, the riyal price was 12.64 pounds for buying and 12.76 pounds for selling, which is the same buying price at Qatar National Bank at 12.64 pounds, while its selling price was 12.75 pounds.