شهد سعر الريال السعودي مقابل الجنيه المصري، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تفاوتاً طفيفاً في بداية التعاملات داخل البنوك الحكومية والتجارية في مصر. وفي البنك المركزي المصري سجّل الريال 12.72 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع، بينما استقر سعره في البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك مصر عند 12.68 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع.

وفي بنك الإسكندرية بلغ سعر الريال 12.71 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع، في حين سجل في بنك قناة السويس 12.68 جنيه للشراء و12.76 جنيه للبيع، أما في البنك التجاري الدولي فتم تداول الريال عند 12.70 جنيه للشراء و12.75 جنيه للبيع.

وسجل بنك فيصل الإسلامي سعر 12.67 جنيه للشراء و12.74 جنيه للبيع، بينما ارتفع السعر نسبياً في مصرف أبو ظبي الإسلامي ليصل إلى 12.74 جنيه للشراء و12.77 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الكويت الوطني بلغ سعر الريال 12.64 جنيه للشراء و12.76 جنيه للبيع، وهو السعر ذاته للشراء في بنك قطر الوطني عند 12.64 جنيه، فيما جاء سعر البيع لديه عند 12.75 جنيه.