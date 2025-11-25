Traders in the currency markets are heavily betting on a decline of the British pound against the dollar as the announcement of the British budget approaches.



Data from the CME Group showed that the volume of put options, used to hedge against currency declines or speculate on them, exceeded the trading of call options by more than four times over the past week.



The recent decline in economic growth and the return of inflation to decrease have encouraged traders to strengthen their bets on interest rate cuts, which reduces the appeal of the British currency.



The pound is nearing its lowest level against the dollar since April at around $1.30, while investors fear that the tax and spending plans of British Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves could weaken economic forecasts.