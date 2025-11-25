يتجه المتعاملون في أسواق العملات بكثافة إلى المراهنة على تراجع الجنيه الإسترليني أمام الدولار مع اقتراب الإعلان عن الميزانية البريطانية.


وأظهرت بيانات مجموعة «CME» أن أحجام تداول خيارات البيع، المستخدمة للتحوط من هبوط العملة أو المضاربة عليها، تجاوزت تداولات خيارات الشراء بأكثر من 4 أضعاف خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وكان تراجع النمو الاقتصادي وعودة التضخم للانخفاض في الأسابيع الأخيرة قد شجّعا المتعاملين على تعزيز رهاناتهم بشأن خفض أسعار الفائدة وهو ما يقلل من جاذبية العملة البريطانية.


ويقترب الجنيه من أدنى مستوى له مقابل الدولار منذ أبريل عند نحو 1.30 دولار، بينما يخشى المستثمرون أن تتسبب خطط وزيرة الخزانة البريطانية رايتشل ريفز الضريبية والإنفاقية في إضعاف التوقعات الاقتصادية.