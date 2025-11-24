يتجه العديد من السياح إلى بعض المتنزهات ذات المياه الصافية، والأشجار ذات الألوان المتدرجة، ما يسهم في استقطاب العديد من الزائرين لتلك المناطق بما ينعكس إيجاباً على سكانها. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من السياح خلال قيامهم بجولة مائية في أحد المتنزهات الصافية. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية)