يتجه العديد من السياح إلى بعض المتنزهات ذات المياه الصافية، والأشجار ذات الألوان المتدرجة، ما يسهم في استقطاب العديد من الزائرين لتلك المناطق بما ينعكس إيجاباً على سكانها. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من السياح خلال قيامهم بجولة مائية في أحد المتنزهات الصافية. (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية)
Many tourists are heading to some parks with clear waters and trees with gradient colors, which contributes to attracting many visitors to those areas, positively impacting their residents. The image shows a group of tourists during a water tour in one of the clear parks. (Chinese Economy Daily)