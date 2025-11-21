ارتفعت صادرات جمهورية كوريا بنسبة 8.2% على أساس سنوي خلال أول 20 يومًا من نوفمبر، بفضل الطلب العالمي القوي على أشباه الموصلات والسيارات، وفقًا لبيانات اليوم عن هيئة الجمارك الكورية.

وذكرت وكالة أنباء «يونهاب» الكورية، أن البيانات أظهرت أن قيمة الصادرات للبلاد سجّلت 38.5 مليار دولار خلال الفترة من 1-20 نوفمبر الجاري، بزيادة 8.2% من 35.6 مليار دولار خلال الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.

وارتفعت واردات البلاد بنسبة 3.7% على أساس سنوي إلى 36.1 مليار دولار، مما أدى إلى فائض تجاري قدره 2.4 مليار دولار.

وقالت الهيئة: «إن هذه الزيادة تُعزى إلى ارتفاع الطلب العالمي على أشباه الموصلات والسيارات على الرغم من الرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية».

وقفزت صادرات الرقائق بنسبة 26.5% على أساس سنوي إلى 975 مليار دولار، لتشكّل 25.3% من إجمالي صادرات البلاد خلال الفترة المذكورة.

وفي أكتوبر، نمت الصادرات بنسبة 3.6% عن العام السابق لتصل إلى 59.57 مليار دولار على خلفية الطلب القوي على أشباه الموصلات، مسجلة زيادة للشهر الخامس على التوالي.