South Korea's exports rose by 8.2% year-on-year during the first 20 days of November, thanks to strong global demand for semiconductors and automobiles, according to data released today by the Korean Customs Service.

The Korean news agency "Yonhap" reported that the data showed the country's export value reached $38.5 billion during the period from November 1 to 20, an increase of 8.2% from $35.6 billion during the same period last year.

The country's imports also rose by 3.7% year-on-year to $36.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.4 billion.

The agency stated: "This increase is attributed to rising global demand for semiconductors and automobiles despite U.S. tariffs."

Chip exports surged by 26.5% year-on-year to $975 billion, accounting for 25.3% of the country's total exports during the mentioned period.

In October, exports grew by 3.6% from the previous year to reach $59.57 billion, driven by strong demand for semiconductors, marking an increase for the fifth consecutive month.