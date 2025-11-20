وقعت شركة ركاز، الرائدة في مجال التطوير العقاري في المملكة، اتفاق تعاون إستراتيجي مع شركة PLP Architecture، إحدى أبرز الشركات العالمية في مجال التصميم المعماري، بما يضمن للبرج حضورًا معماريًا استثنائيًا وهوية معاصرة فريدة تجمع بين الابتكار والفخامة بهدف تطوير برج ركاز الجديد بمدينة الخُبر، بما يمنحه مستوى استثنائياً من التميز المعماري والهوية الفريدة التي تجمع بين الابتكار والفخامة، وترتقي بمعايير التصميم إلى آفاق جديدة، تماشياً مع رؤية المملكة 2030.

جاء ذلك على هامش فعاليات معرض سيتي سكيب 2025 في الرياض، والمنعقد في الفترة من 17 نوفمبر وحتى 20 نوفمبر بمشاركة نخبة من المطورين والقيادات العقارية من مختلف دول العالم. ويأتي هذا التعاون في إطار استراتيجية ركاز لابتكار مشروعات مميزة تجمع بين الجودة العالية والهوية الفريدة، وتعزز مكانتها الرائدة في سوق التطوير العقاري السعودي.

تعكس تصاميم برج ركاز الجديد منهج PLP المميز في التصميم الخالد والمبتكر في آن واحد، وذلك من خلال كل خط وانحناءة ومساحة داخل المشروع. ويعد هذا التعاون إضافة نوعية إلى مشروعات ركاز، نظراً للمكانة المرموقة التي تحظى بها شركة PLP كإحدى أبرز شركات التصميم المعماري في العالم، والشهيرة بتصاميمها المبتكرة التي ترتكز على الإنسان، ورؤيتها التي تجمع بين الحداثة والإبداع.

ويضم برج ركاز فندقاً راقياً يحتوي على 150 غرفة، إلى جانب 80 وحدة سكنية فندقية BRANDED ذات علامة مميزة، ما يوفر نموذجاً فريداً يجمع بين رفاهية الضيافة وراحة السكن الراقي في مكان واحد. تم تطوير المشروع بعناية فائقة ليقدم تجربة معيشية متكاملة، بدءًا من التشطيبات الراقية والتصميم الداخلي المدروس، وصولًا إلى المرافق المتخصصة التي تشمل نادياً رياضياً مجهزاً ومركز عافية بمعايير عالمية. كما يوفر البرج خدمات فندقية شاملة خدمات التدبير المنزلي للمقمين، ما يعكس أسلوب حياة يجمع بين التفرد والراحة والفخامة العصرية.

ويمثل مشروع ركاز فرصة استثمارية فريدة في سوق الضيافة الذي يعد محدود المنافسة وسريع النمو في المنطقة. ومع اقتراب موعد الإطلاق الرسمي في عام 2026، من المتوقع أن يحظى البرج باهتمام كبير من المستثمرين والباحثين عن نمط حياة عالمي وتجربة تجمع بين السكن الفاخر والضيافة الرفيعة. ويأتي ذلك في ظل الإقبال الواسع على مشروعات الشركة خلال مشاركتها في سيتي سكيب هذا العام، ما يعزز من جاذبية المشروع وفرص نجاحه في السوق.