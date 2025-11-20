Rukaz Company, a leader in real estate development in the Kingdom, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PLP Architecture, one of the world's leading architectural design firms, ensuring that the tower will have an exceptional architectural presence and a unique contemporary identity that combines innovation and luxury, aimed at developing the new Rukaz Tower in the city of Khobar, granting it an extraordinary level of architectural distinction and a unique identity that blends innovation and luxury, elevating design standards to new horizons, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

This announcement came on the sidelines of the Cityscape 2025 exhibition in Riyadh, which is taking place from November 17 to November 20, featuring a selection of developers and real estate leaders from various countries around the world. This collaboration is part of Rukaz's strategy to innovate distinctive projects that combine high quality and a unique identity, enhancing its leading position in the Saudi real estate development market.

The designs of the new Rukaz Tower reflect PLP's distinctive approach to timeless and innovative design, evident in every line, curve, and space within the project. This collaboration is a qualitative addition to Rukaz's projects, given the prestigious status of PLP as one of the foremost architectural design firms in the world, renowned for its innovative designs that focus on the human experience, and its vision that blends modernity and creativity.

The Rukaz Tower will include a luxury hotel featuring 150 rooms, along with 80 branded hotel residences with a distinctive mark, providing a unique model that combines the luxury of hospitality with the comfort of upscale living in one location. The project has been meticulously developed to offer a comprehensive living experience, from high-end finishes and thoughtfully designed interiors to specialized facilities that include a fully equipped gym and a wellness center with international standards. The tower also offers comprehensive hotel services, including housekeeping for residents, reflecting a lifestyle that combines uniqueness, comfort, and modern luxury.

The Rukaz project represents a unique investment opportunity in the hospitality market, which is characterized by limited competition and rapid growth in the region. With the official launch scheduled for 2026, the tower is expected to attract significant interest from investors and those seeking a global lifestyle and an experience that combines luxurious living with high-end hospitality. This comes amid the widespread interest in the company's projects during its participation in Cityscape this year, enhancing the project's appeal and its chances of success in the market.