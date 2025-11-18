Goldman Sachs estimates that China added almost 15 tons to its gold reserves during September, accelerating its purchases of the precious metal.



These estimates differ from the official purchases announced by China for September, which amounted to only 1.24 tons.



The bank also clarified that global central banks bought 64 tons of the yellow metal during September, at a pace nearly three times higher compared to the previous month, and that the buying spree may continue into November.



The American bank still assumes that the average monthly purchases of gold by central banks will reach 80 tons until the fourth quarter of 2026, as banks diversify their reserves to hedge against geopolitical risks.



The bank expects gold prices to reach $4,900 per ounce by the end of next year, supported by continued purchases from central banks and inflows from private sector investors under the Federal Reserve's policy.



Central bank purchases have contributed to driving gold prices to record new highs this year, surpassing $4,380 per ounce in October before declining in recent weeks.