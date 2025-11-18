أظهرت تقديرات «جولدمان ساكس» أن الصين أضافت 15 طنًا تقريبًا لاحتياطياتها من الذهب خلال شهر سبتمبر، مع تسريع مشترياتها من المعدن النفيس.


وتختلف تلك التقديرات عن المشتريات الرسمية التي أعلنتها الصين لشهر سبتمبر والتي بلغت 1.24 طن فقط.


كما أوضح البنك أن البنوك المركزية العالمية اشترت 64 طنًا من المعدن الأصفر خلال شهر سبتمبر، أي بوتيرة أعلى بنحو ثلاثة أضعاف مقارنة مع الشهر السابق، وأن موجة الشراء ربما تستمر في نوفمبر.


ولا يزال البنك الأمريكي يفترض وصول متوسط مشتريات البنوك المركزية الشهري من الذهب إلى 80 طنًا حتى الربع الرابع من 2026، مع تنويع المصارف احتياطياتها للتحوط من المخاطر الجيوسياسية.


ويتوقع البنك وصول أسعار الذهب إلى 4900 دولار للأوقية بنهاية العام القادم بدعم من استمرار مشتريات البنوك المركزية وتدفقات المستثمرين من القطاع الخاص في ظل سياسة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي.


وساهمت مشتريات البنوك المركزية في رفع أسعار الذهب لتسجيل مستويات قياسية جديدة هذا العام حتى تجاوز سعره 4380 دولارًا للأوقية في شهر أكتوبر قبل أن يتراجع في الأسابيع الأخيرة.