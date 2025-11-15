قدرت نشرة متخصصة في علوم الأرض ومعادنها الثروة المعدنية السعودية التي لم يتم استخراجها بعد بنحو 2.5 تريليون دولار. وكانت الجهات السعودية المختصة أعلنت الشهر الماضي أنها اكتشفت مزيداً من المعادن في منطقة «الدرع العربي». وكشفت شركة معادن السعودية المملوكة للدولة أنها اكتشفت مستودعات من الذهب في وادي الجو، فيما تم اكتشاف كميات كبيرة من الذهب والنحاس في جبل شيبان. وكشف التنقيب الأولي هناك أن الذهب والنحاس في «الدرع العربي» موجود في صخور قريبة من السطح، ما يعني أن تكاليف الاستخراج ستكون معقولة.

أحزمة بركانية

وتوجد صخور الدرع العربي غرب المملكة، حيث توجد معادن في الصخور البركانية، وغالباً ما تكون هذه الأحزمة البركانية العتيقة غنية بالذهب والنحاس. وحين يتم تعريض تلك الصخور للسخونة والماء تسقط المعادن للأسفل، بحيث يمكن لعمال المناجم جمعها واستخراجها تمهيداً للتعامل معها. وظل خبراء الجيولوجيا السعوديون يعكفون على التنقيب في هذه الجبال منذ عقود. غير أن تطور المعدات والتكنولوجيا أضحى يتيح لهم الرؤية عبر الصخر والرمال المدفونة في باطن الأرض. ويريد الخبراء السعوديون القيام بمزيد من عمليات التنقيب لمعرفة هل يوجد الذهب والنحاس معاً في الصخر أم أنهما يوجدان بشكل منفصل. ويعتبر التعدين أحد أهم ركائز الإستراتيجية الاقتصادية للمملكة. وسيكون التعدين- الى جانب الطاقة والبتروكيماويات- مصدراً للفرص الوظيفية، والعائدات الضخمة من تصدير المعادن السعودية.

إقامة شراكات

واستثمرت شركة معادن السعودية مليارات الدولارات خلال السنوات الماضية للدفع بنتائج الاستكشافات، خصوصاً في إقامة شراكات، واقتناء المعدات القادرة على تمكين المهندسين من الرؤية في الأهداف العميقة في باطن الأرض، وفي الصخور. ويتم التركيز بوجه خاص على معدن الذهب، لسهولة استخراجه ومعالجته، ولقدرته على توفير عائدات مادية كبيرة لتمويل النمو المستقبلي. ونجح العاملون السعوديون في مجال الجيولوجيا في تكوين خبرات متراكمة في علم الأرض والهندسة أتاحت لهم تحقيق نجاحات مهمة في هذا المجال. وتؤثر إمدادات الذهب والنحاس في أسعار الأجهزة الإلكترونية، والسيارات، ومعدات الطاقة المتجددة. ومن شأن تحقيق اختراقات في هذه الكشوفات أن يحسّن الإمدادات المحلية، الأمر الذي يسمح بتحديث التصنيع بسهولة أكبر.