A specialized bulletin in earth sciences and its minerals estimated the unextracted mineral wealth of Saudi Arabia at about $2.5 trillion. Saudi authorities announced last month that they had discovered more minerals in the "Arab Shield" region. The state-owned Ma'aden company revealed that it had discovered gold deposits in Wadi Al-Jaw, while large quantities of gold and copper were found in Jabal Shayban. Preliminary exploration there indicated that gold and copper in the "Arab Shield" are located in rocks close to the surface, which means that extraction costs will be reasonable.

Volcanic Belts

The rocks of the Arab Shield are located in the west of the Kingdom, where minerals are found in volcanic rocks, and these ancient volcanic belts are often rich in gold and copper. When these rocks are exposed to heat and water, the minerals fall down, allowing miners to collect and extract them for processing. Saudi geologists have been exploring these mountains for decades. However, advancements in equipment and technology now enable them to see through the rock and buried sands beneath the earth. Saudi experts want to conduct more explorations to determine whether gold and copper exist together in the rock or separately. Mining is considered one of the key pillars of the Kingdom's economic strategy. Mining—along with energy and petrochemicals—will be a source of job opportunities and significant revenues from exporting Saudi minerals.

Establishing Partnerships

Ma'aden has invested billions of dollars in recent years to advance exploration results, particularly in establishing partnerships and acquiring equipment capable of enabling engineers to see deep targets within the earth and in the rocks. Special focus is placed on gold due to its ease of extraction and processing, and its ability to provide substantial financial returns to fund future growth. Saudi workers in the field of geology have successfully built accumulated expertise in earth science and engineering, allowing them to achieve significant successes in this area. Supplies of gold and copper affect the prices of electronic devices, cars, and renewable energy equipment. Achieving breakthroughs in these discoveries could improve local supplies, allowing for easier updates in manufacturing.