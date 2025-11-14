اعتمدت الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، قواعد وإجراءات سجل عقارات الدولة، والتي تهدف إلى وضع الإجراءات اللازمة لتثبيت ملكية الدولة لجميع عقاراتها، وتطوير قاعدة بياناتٍ متكاملة خاصة بعقارات الدولة، تتضمن تقييد كل ما يطرأ على العقارات من تغيُّرات وما يجرى عليها من تصرفات.

وتضمنت القواعد تسجيل جميع العقارات التي تملكها الدولة باسم (عقارات الدولة)، ويُستثنى من ذلك ما صدر بشأنه أوامر أو قرارات خاصة، وأن تتولى الجهات الحكومية بالتنسيق مع الهيئة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتسجيل عقارات الدولة -التي تحت يدها- في السجل العقاري، وفقاً لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، وفيما عدا هذه العقارات فتتولى الهيئة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتسجيله.

واشتملت القواعد على أن من اختصاص الهيئة إنشاء سجلٍ إلكتروني للعقارات المملوكة للدولة يُسمى (سجل عقارات الدولة)، ويكون خاضعاً لإدارتها، وتُقيد فيه جميع العقارات المملوكة للدولة، والمعلومات الجغرافية لها، وما يطرأ على هذه العقارات من تصرفات بعد تسجيلها في السجل العقاري، كالتخصيص، والتأجير، والاستثمار.