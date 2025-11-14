اعتمدت الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، قواعد وإجراءات سجل عقارات الدولة، والتي تهدف إلى وضع الإجراءات اللازمة لتثبيت ملكية الدولة لجميع عقاراتها، وتطوير قاعدة بياناتٍ متكاملة خاصة بعقارات الدولة، تتضمن تقييد كل ما يطرأ على العقارات من تغيُّرات وما يجرى عليها من تصرفات.
وتضمنت القواعد تسجيل جميع العقارات التي تملكها الدولة باسم (عقارات الدولة)، ويُستثنى من ذلك ما صدر بشأنه أوامر أو قرارات خاصة، وأن تتولى الجهات الحكومية بالتنسيق مع الهيئة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتسجيل عقارات الدولة -التي تحت يدها- في السجل العقاري، وفقاً لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، وفيما عدا هذه العقارات فتتولى الهيئة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتسجيله.
واشتملت القواعد على أن من اختصاص الهيئة إنشاء سجلٍ إلكتروني للعقارات المملوكة للدولة يُسمى (سجل عقارات الدولة)، ويكون خاضعاً لإدارتها، وتُقيد فيه جميع العقارات المملوكة للدولة، والمعلومات الجغرافية لها، وما يطرأ على هذه العقارات من تصرفات بعد تسجيلها في السجل العقاري، كالتخصيص، والتأجير، والاستثمار.
The General Authority for State Properties has adopted the rules and procedures for the State Properties Register, which aim to establish the necessary procedures for affirming state ownership of all its properties and developing a comprehensive database specifically for state properties, which includes recording all changes that occur to the properties and any actions taken regarding them.
The rules include registering all properties owned by the state under the name (State Properties), with exceptions for those that have specific orders or decisions issued regarding them. Government entities, in coordination with the authority, are to take the necessary actions to register the state properties - in their possession - in the real estate register, in accordance with the provisions of the real estate registration system. For properties other than these, the authority will take the necessary actions for their registration.
The rules also stipulate that it is the authority's responsibility to create an electronic register for properties owned by the state, called (State Properties Register), which will be managed by it. All properties owned by the state, along with their geographical information, will be recorded in it, as well as any actions taken regarding these properties after their registration in the real estate register, such as allocation, leasing, and investment.