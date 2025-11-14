Gold prices rose slightly today (Friday) on their way to achieving weekly gains, supported by a decline in the dollar, although the gains remained limited due to statements from Federal Reserve officials that dampened hopes for an interest rate cut next month.



Gold in spot transactions increased by 0.2% to $4180.57 per ounce, and the precious metal has gained 4.5% so far this week.



However, U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell by 0.3% to $4183.40 per ounce, according to media reports.