ارتفعت أسعار الذهب قليلاً اليوم (الجمعة) في طريقها لتحقيق مكاسب أسبوعية، مدعومة بتراجع الدولار، رغم أن المكاسب ظلت محدودة بسبب تصريحات لمسؤولين بمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بددت الآمال في خفض أسعار الفائدة الشهر القادم.
وصعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.2% إلى 4180.57 دولار للأونصة، وحقق المعدن النفيس مكاسب بلغت 4.5% حتى الآن هذا الأسبوع.
إلا أن العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر ديسمبر تراجعت 0.3% إلى 4183.40 دولار للأونصة، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية.
Gold prices rose slightly today (Friday) on their way to achieving weekly gains, supported by a decline in the dollar, although the gains remained limited due to statements from Federal Reserve officials that dampened hopes for an interest rate cut next month.
Gold in spot transactions increased by 0.2% to $4180.57 per ounce, and the precious metal has gained 4.5% so far this week.
However, U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell by 0.3% to $4183.40 per ounce, according to media reports.