ارتفعت أسعار الذهب قليلاً اليوم (الجمعة) في طريقها لتحقيق مكاسب أسبوعية، مدعومة بتراجع الدولار، رغم أن المكاسب ظلت محدودة بسبب تصريحات لمسؤولين بمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بددت الآمال في خفض أسعار الفائدة الشهر القادم.


وصعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.2% إلى 4180.57 دولار للأونصة، وحقق المعدن النفيس مكاسب بلغت 4.5% حتى الآن هذا الأسبوع.


إلا أن العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر ديسمبر تراجعت 0.3% إلى 4183.40 دولار للأونصة، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية.