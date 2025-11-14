عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات الجمعة، عقب تقرير أفاد بأن «روسيا» أوقفت تصدير النفط من ميناء «نوفوروسيسك» على البحر الأسود، ما تسبب في مخاوف انقطاع الإمدادات.
وصعدت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يناير 2026 بنسبة 2.45% أو 1.56 دولار إلى 64.57 دولار للبرميل.
كما زادت العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم ديسمبر بنسبة 2.75% أو 1.62 دولار إلى 60.31 دولار للبرميل.
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة لوكالات إعلامية غربية، أن روسيا أوقفت عمليات تصدير النفط من ميناء «نوفوروسيسك»، كما أوقفت شركة «ترانسنفت» إمدادات الخام إليه، عقب هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية ألحقت أضرارًا بمبانٍ سكنية ومستودع نفطي وسفينة.
فيما توقع «جولدمان ساكس» نمو الطلب العالمي على النفط إلى 113 مليون برميل يوميًا في 2040، بارتفاع من 103.5 مليون في 2024، بدعم من تزايد الطلب على الطاقة والتحديات التي تواجه المصادر المتجددة.
Oil prices strengthened their gains during Friday's trading, following a report that "Russia" has halted oil exports from the "Novorossiysk" port on the Black Sea, raising concerns about supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures for January 2026 rose by 2.45% or $1.56 to $64.57 per barrel.
Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December increased by 2.75% or $1.62 to $60.31 per barrel.
Informed sources told Western media agencies that Russia has stopped oil export operations from the "Novorossiysk" port, and the company "Transneft" has halted crude supplies to it, following a Ukrainian drone attack that caused damage to residential buildings, an oil depot, and a ship.
Goldman Sachs has projected that global oil demand will grow to 113 million barrels per day by 2040, up from 103.5 million in 2024, supported by increasing energy demand and challenges facing renewable sources.