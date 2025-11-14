Oil prices strengthened their gains during Friday's trading, following a report that "Russia" has halted oil exports from the "Novorossiysk" port on the Black Sea, raising concerns about supply disruptions.



Brent crude futures for January 2026 rose by 2.45% or $1.56 to $64.57 per barrel.



Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December increased by 2.75% or $1.62 to $60.31 per barrel.



Informed sources told Western media agencies that Russia has stopped oil export operations from the "Novorossiysk" port, and the company "Transneft" has halted crude supplies to it, following a Ukrainian drone attack that caused damage to residential buildings, an oil depot, and a ship.



Goldman Sachs has projected that global oil demand will grow to 113 million barrels per day by 2040, up from 103.5 million in 2024, supported by increasing energy demand and challenges facing renewable sources.