عززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها خلال تعاملات الجمعة، عقب تقرير أفاد بأن «روسيا» أوقفت تصدير النفط من ميناء «نوفوروسيسك» على البحر الأسود، ما تسبب في مخاوف انقطاع الإمدادات.


وصعدت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يناير 2026 بنسبة 2.45% أو 1.56 دولار إلى 64.57 دولار للبرميل.


كما زادت العقود الآجلة لخام نايمكس الأمريكي تسليم ديسمبر بنسبة 2.75% أو 1.62 دولار إلى 60.31 دولار للبرميل.


وذكرت مصادر مطلعة لوكالات إعلامية غربية، أن روسيا أوقفت عمليات تصدير النفط من ميناء «نوفوروسيسك»، كما أوقفت شركة «ترانسنفت» إمدادات الخام إليه، عقب هجوم مسيرات أوكرانية ألحقت أضرارًا بمبانٍ سكنية ومستودع نفطي وسفينة.


فيما توقع «جولدمان ساكس» نمو الطلب العالمي على النفط إلى 113 مليون برميل يوميًا في 2040، بارتفاع من 103.5 مليون في 2024، بدعم من تزايد الطلب على الطاقة والتحديات التي تواجه المصادر المتجددة.