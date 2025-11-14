أعلنت وزارة الموارد الطبيعية الصينية اليوم (الجمعة) عن اكتشاف أول رواسب للذهب كبيرة للغاية ومنخفضة المستوى في مقاطعة لياونينغ بشمال شرقي البلاد.


وأضافت الوزارة أن التقديرات تشير إلى أن رواسب دادونغقو تحتوي على 2.586 مليار طن من الذهب الخام، فيما يبلغ إجمالي موارد الذهب 1444.49 طن بمعدل مستوى يبلغ 0.56 غرام لكل طن.


وأكدت الوزارة أن هذا الاكتشاف التاريخي سيعزز بشكل كبير من الاحتياطي الإستراتيجي للبلاد من الذهب، ما قد يخلق قاعدة عالمية المستوى لإنتاج الذهب لدعم التنشيط الشامل والتنمية عالية الجودة في شمال شرقي البلاد، وفقاً لـ«وكالة شينخوا».