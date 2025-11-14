The Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources announced today (Friday) the discovery of the first extremely large and low-grade gold deposits in Liaoning Province in the northeast of the country.



The ministry added that estimates indicate that the Dadonggu deposits contain 2.586 billion tons of raw gold, while the total gold resources amount to 1444.49 tons at an average grade of 0.56 grams per ton.



The ministry confirmed that this historic discovery will significantly enhance the country’s strategic gold reserves, which may create a world-class base for gold production to support comprehensive revitalization and high-quality development in the northeast of the country, according to the Xinhua News Agency.