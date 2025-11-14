يقدّم حلّ المراقبة المستمرة للغلوكوز قيماً دقيقة وفورية لمستوى الجلوكوز لمدة 14 يوماً للأشخاص البالغين المصابين بالسكري،

تتيح الخوارزميات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التنبؤ بمستويات الغلوكوز قبل ساعتين وأثناء الليل، مما يمكّن المستخدمين من اتخاذ إجراءات استباقية قبل حدوث أي ارتفاع أو انخفاض في مستوى الغلوكوز

مع وجود أكثر من 85 مليون بالغ في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا يعيشون مع مرض السكري³، فإن إطلاق حلّ في المنطقة يحمل إمكانات كبيرة لتحويل رعاية مرضى السكري

أعلنت شركة روش اليوم عن إطلاق حلّها الجديد Accu-Chek SmartGuide للمراقبة المستمرة للغلوكوز (CGM) في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، حيث يبدأ الطرح في كلٍّ من الكويت وقطر والمملكة العربية السعودية، على أن تُتبعها أسواق أخرى تشمل دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في المستقبل القريب.
أول جهاز مراقبة مستمرة للغلوكوز CGM مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

يمثل هذا الإنجاز محطة مهمة تتمثل في إطلاق أول جهاز مراقبة مستمرة للغلوكوز مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي من روش في المنطقة، مما يتيح للبالغين الذين تبلغ أعمارهم 18 عاماً فما فوق والمصابين بمرض السكري الاستفادة من مراقبة مُحسّنة لمستويات الغلوكوز، إضافةً إلى رؤى تنبؤية مدعومة بتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.¹,²

يُعدّ مرض السكري من أكثر التحديات الصحية إلحاحاً على مستوى العالم، وخاصةً في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا، حيث يعيش ما يُقدّر بـ 85 مليون شخص بالغ مع هذا المرض.³ وإذا لم تتم إدارة المرض بشكل سليم، فقد يؤدي إلى مضاعفات خطيرة مثل أمراض القلب والكلى، وتلف الأعصاب، وفقدان البصر، وبتر الأطراف السفلية، والمشاكل النفسية.⁴

وقال غيدو ساندر، المدير العام لشركة روش للتشخيص في الشرق الأوسط:

«في جميع أنحاء الشرق الأوسط، حيث يواصل مرض السكري التأثير على ملايين الأشخاص وتزداد معدلات الإصابة به، فإن تمكين الأفراد من إدارة صحتهم بأنفسهم يمثل خطوة أساسية نحو بناء مجتمعات أكثر صحة. ومن خلال تمكين المرضى عبر تقنياتنا التنبؤية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، نحن على ثقة من أن ذلك سيساهم في تغيير مسار هذا المرض لدى مرضانا».

www.roche.com