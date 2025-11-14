The continuous glucose monitoring solution provides accurate and immediate glucose level readings for 14 days for adults with diabetes, AI-supported algorithms allow for predicting glucose levels two hours in advance and during the night, enabling users to take proactive measures before any rise or drop in glucose levels occurs. With over 85 million adults in the Middle East and North Africa living with diabetes³, the launch of a solution in the region holds great potential to transform diabetes care.

Roche today announced the launch of its new Accu-Chek SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution in the Middle East, starting with rollouts in Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, followed by other markets including the United Arab Emirates in the near future.



This achievement marks a significant milestone as it introduces the first AI-supported continuous glucose monitoring device from Roche in the region, allowing adults aged 18 and over living with diabetes to benefit from enhanced glucose level monitoring, along with predictive insights powered by AI technologies.¹,²

Diabetes is one of the most pressing health challenges globally, especially in the Middle East and North Africa, where an estimated 85 million adults live with the disease.³ If not managed properly, it can lead to serious complications such as heart and kidney diseases, nerve damage, vision loss, lower limb amputations, and psychological issues.⁴

Guido Sander, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics in the Middle East, said:

“Across the Middle East, where diabetes continues to affect millions and the incidence rates are rising, empowering individuals to manage their health independently is a crucial step towards building healthier communities. By empowering patients through our AI-supported predictive technologies, we are confident that this will help change the course of this disease for our patients.”

www.roche.com