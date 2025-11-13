أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية عن صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية القطعي، في الدعوى الجزائية العامة المقامة من النيابة العامة (والمحالة لها من هيئة السوق المالية) ضدّ كل من محسن العتيبي، وعبدالرحمن العبدالكريم، وقد انتهى منطوق القرار إلى إدانة المذكورَين بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية، ولائحة سلوكيات السوق؛ لقيامهما بالاشتراك في واقعة التصريح ببيان غير صحيح في مستند تسجيل أسهم شركة (رواسي البناء للاستثمار)، لغرض الالتفاف على متطلبات السيولة للإدراج في السوق الموازية، من خلال التصريح في مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة بأن نسبة ملكية الجمهور بلغت 40.14% من إجمالي أسهمها، في حين لم تتجاوز ملكية الجمهور الفعلية 6.77%، من إجمالي أسهم الشركة، الأمر الذي أدى إلى إدراج الشركة في السوق الموازية مع بقاء نسبة 93.23% من أسهمها في ملكية أشخاص مستثنين من الجمهور؛ إذ تضمَّن مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة ملكية عدد من المساهمين لأسهمها بشكل صوري لأجل زيادة النسبة المخصصة للجمهور حتى تصبح الشركة مؤهلة للإدراج، مما أوجد انطباعاً مضللاً وغير صحيح في مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة.
وتضمَّن القرار فرض غرامة مالية على محسن العتيبي بقيمة 6 ملايين ريال، ومنعه من العمل في الجهات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة 3 سنوات، وفرض غرامة بقيمة 8 ملايين ريال على عبدالرحمن العبدالكريم ومنعه من العمل في الجهات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة 3 سنوات أيضا.
The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of the final decision by the Appeals Committee in securities disputes regarding the public criminal case filed by the Public Prosecution (referred to it by the Capital Market Authority) against both Mohsen Al-Otaibi and Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim. The decision concluded with the conviction of the aforementioned individuals for violating the Capital Market Law and the Market Conduct Regulations, as they participated in the act of declaring an incorrect statement in the registration document of shares for Ruwasi Al-Bina Investment Company, with the aim of circumventing the liquidity requirements for listing in the parallel market. They stated in the company's share registration document that the public ownership percentage reached 40.14% of its total shares, while the actual public ownership did not exceed 6.77% of the company's total shares. This led to the company's listing in the parallel market while 93.23% of its shares remained owned by individuals exempt from the public; the share registration document included the ownership of several shareholders in its shares in a nominal manner to increase the percentage allocated to the public so that the company would qualify for listing, creating a misleading and incorrect impression in the company's share registration document.
The decision included imposing a financial penalty of 6 million riyals on Mohsen Al-Otaibi, prohibiting him from working in entities subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for a period of 3 years, and imposing a penalty of 8 million riyals on Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim, also prohibiting him from working in entities subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for a period of 3 years.