The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Resolution of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of the final decision by the Appeals Committee in securities disputes regarding the public criminal case filed by the Public Prosecution (referred to it by the Capital Market Authority) against both Mohsen Al-Otaibi and Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim. The decision concluded with the conviction of the aforementioned individuals for violating the Capital Market Law and the Market Conduct Regulations, as they participated in the act of declaring an incorrect statement in the registration document of shares for Ruwasi Al-Bina Investment Company, with the aim of circumventing the liquidity requirements for listing in the parallel market. They stated in the company's share registration document that the public ownership percentage reached 40.14% of its total shares, while the actual public ownership did not exceed 6.77% of the company's total shares. This led to the company's listing in the parallel market while 93.23% of its shares remained owned by individuals exempt from the public; the share registration document included the ownership of several shareholders in its shares in a nominal manner to increase the percentage allocated to the public so that the company would qualify for listing, creating a misleading and incorrect impression in the company's share registration document.



The decision included imposing a financial penalty of 6 million riyals on Mohsen Al-Otaibi, prohibiting him from working in entities subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for a period of 3 years, and imposing a penalty of 8 million riyals on Abdulrahman Al-Abdulkarim, also prohibiting him from working in entities subject to the supervision of the Capital Market Authority for a period of 3 years.