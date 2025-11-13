أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية عن صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية القطعي، في الدعوى الجزائية العامة المقامة من النيابة العامة (والمحالة لها من هيئة السوق المالية) ضدّ كل من محسن العتيبي، وعبدالرحمن العبدالكريم، وقد انتهى منطوق القرار إلى إدانة المذكورَين بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية، ولائحة سلوكيات السوق؛ لقيامهما بالاشتراك في واقعة التصريح ببيان غير صحيح في مستند تسجيل أسهم شركة (رواسي البناء للاستثمار)، لغرض الالتفاف على متطلبات السيولة للإدراج في السوق الموازية، من خلال التصريح في مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة بأن نسبة ملكية الجمهور بلغت 40.14% من إجمالي أسهمها، في حين لم تتجاوز ملكية الجمهور الفعلية 6.77%، من إجمالي أسهم الشركة، الأمر الذي أدى إلى إدراج الشركة في السوق الموازية مع بقاء نسبة 93.23% من أسهمها في ملكية أشخاص مستثنين من الجمهور؛ إذ تضمَّن مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة ملكية عدد من المساهمين لأسهمها بشكل صوري لأجل زيادة النسبة المخصصة للجمهور حتى تصبح الشركة مؤهلة للإدراج، مما أوجد انطباعاً مضللاً وغير صحيح في مستند تسجيل أسهم الشركة.


وتضمَّن القرار فرض غرامة مالية على محسن العتيبي بقيمة 6 ملايين ريال، ومنعه من العمل في الجهات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة 3 سنوات، وفرض غرامة بقيمة 8 ملايين ريال على عبدالرحمن العبدالكريم ومنعه من العمل في الجهات الخاضعة لإشراف هيئة السوق المالية لمدة 3 سنوات أيضا.