أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية عن صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف القطعي في الدعوى الجماعية المقامة من أحد المستثمرين ضد عدد من أعضاء مجلس إدارة وموظفي شركة مجموعة محمد المعجل، وهم كل من: «عادل المعجل، فهد الرقطان، إبراهيم زاده»، لقيام الشركة بنشر قوائم مالية سنوية للشركة غير صحيحة لعام 2011 والربع الأول من 2012، مما أوجد انطباعاً غير صحيح ومضلل عن الوضع المالي للشركة خلال تلك الفترة.


وتضمن القرار إلزام المدعى عليه (غيابيا) عادل المعجل، وفهد الرقطان، وإبراهيم زاده، -منفردين ومتضامنين-، بتعويض المدعين بمبلغ 90.83 مليون ريال، وفقاً لاستحقاق كل من المدعين البالغ عددهم 668 مدعياً.