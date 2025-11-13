The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of a decision by the Final Appeals Committee in the class action lawsuit filed by an investor against several members of the Board of Directors and employees of the Mohammed Al-Mojil Group, namely: "Adel Al-Mojil, Fahd Al-Raqtan, Ibrahim Zadah," for the company publishing incorrect annual financial statements for the year 2011 and the first quarter of 2012, which created a misleading and incorrect impression of the company's financial situation during that period.



The decision included obligating the defendants (in absentia) Adel Al-Mojil, Fahd Al-Raqtan, and Ibrahim Zadah, -individually and jointly-, to compensate the plaintiffs in the amount of 90.83 million riyals, according to the entitlement of each of the plaintiffs, totaling 668 plaintiffs.