The General Secretariat of the Committees for the Settlement of Securities Disputes announced the issuance of the final decision by the Appeals Committee in the securities disputes regarding the public criminal case filed by the Public Prosecution (referred to it by the Capital Market Authority) against each of the Middle East Financial Investment Company, Ibrahim Al-Hudheifi, and Turki Al-Fawzan.



The decision concluded with the conviction of the mentioned parties for violating the Capital Market Law and the Market Conduct Regulations, as the Middle East Financial Investment Company, in conjunction with Ibrahim Al-Hudheifi and Turki Al-Fawzan, failed to disclose the material development related to the financial status of the "Mefik REIT" fund, which consisted of a change in the financial position of the fund upon its listing on 2018/11/13, compared to the financial position disclosed in the terms and conditions memorandum dated 2018/03/26, which was made available to the public during the fund's initial offering period from 2018/04/04 to 2018/05/15, and which was obligated to be disclosed under the instructions for publicly traded real estate investment funds issued by the Capital Market Authority. This change is represented by a decrease in the book value of the fund at the time of its listing compared to the assumed value mentioned in the terms and conditions memorandum by a percentage of 27.81%.



The decision included imposing several penalties on them; the financial fine for the Middle East Financial Investment Company amounted to 81,250 riyals, while Ibrahim Al-Hudheifi was also fined 81,250 riyals and prohibited from practicing brokerage, managing portfolios, or working as an investment advisor for two years. Similarly, Turki Al-Fawzan was also fined 81,250 riyals and prohibited from practicing brokerage, managing portfolios, or working as an investment advisor for two years as well, bringing the total fines to 243,750 riyals.