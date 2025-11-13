أعلنت الأمانة العامة للجان الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية صدور قرار لجنة الاستئناف في منازعات الأوراق المالية القطعي في الدعوى الجزائية العامة المقامة من النيابة العامة (المحالة لها من هيئة السوق المالية) ضدّ كل من شركة الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار المالي، وإبراهيم الحديثي، وتركي الفوزان.


وانتهى منطوق القرار إلى إدانة المذكورين بمخالفة نظام السوق المالية، ولائحة سلوكيات السوق، وذلك لإغفال شركة الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار المالي بالاشتراك مع إبراهيم الحديثي، وتركي الفوزان، التصريح عن التطور الجوهري المتعلق بالوضع المالي لـ«صندوق ميفك ريت»، المتمثل في حدوث تغير في المركز المالي للصندوق عند إدراجه في 2018/11/13م، عن المركز المالي المفصح عنه في مذكرة الشروط والأحكام المؤرخة في 2018/03/26م والمتاحة للعموم خلال فترة الطرح الأولي للصندوق الممتدة من تاريخ 2018/04/04م حتى تاريخ 2018/05/15م، والملزم بالتصريح عنه بموجب التعليمات الخاصة بصناديق الاستثمار العقارية المتداولة الصادرة عن مجلس هيئة السوق المالية، ويتمثل ذلك التغير في وجود انخفاض للقيمة الدفترية للصندوق عند إدراجه عن القيمة المفترضة المذكورة في مذكرة الشروط والأحكام بنسبة قدرها 27.81%.


وتضمن القرار إيقاع عدد من العقوبات عليهم؛ إذ بلغت الغرامة المالية على شركة الشرق الأوسط 81250 ريالا، أما إبراهيم الحديثي فبلغت الغرامة عليه أيضا 81250 ريالا، ومنعه من مزاولة الوساطة، أو إدارة المحافظ، أو العمل مستشارا استثماريا لمدة سنتين، وكذلك تركي الفوزان وبلغت الغرامة عليه أيضا 81250 ريالا، ومنعه من مزاولة الوساطة، أو إدارة المحافظ، أو العمل مستشارا استثماريا لمدة سنتين أيضا، ليصل إجمالي الغرامات إلى 243750 ريالا.