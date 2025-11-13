European stocks rose to a new record level at the opening of trading today (Thursday), maintaining their momentum following the end of the government shutdown in Washington and the assessment of growth data in the United Kingdom.



The "Stoxx Europe 600" index increased slightly by 0.15% to a new record level of 585 points at the start of its daily trading.



The index received support from the rise of the automotive and banking sectors by 0.3% and 0.35% respectively.



While the German "DAX" remained stable at 24,370 points, the French "CAC" rose by 0.65% to 8,294 points, and the British "FTSE" fell by 0.3% to 9,883 points, after reaching its highest level ever at 9,913 points at the outset.