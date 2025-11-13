ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية إلى مستوى قياسي جديد عند افتتاح تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، محافظة على زخمها عقب انتهاء الإغلاق الحكومي في واشنطن، وتقييم بيانات النمو في المملكة المتحدة.


وزاد مؤشر «ستوكس يوروب 600» بنسبة طفيفة تبلغ 0.15% إلى مستوى قياسي جديد عند 585 نقطة في بداية تداولاته اليومية.


وتلقى المؤشر دعمًا من صعود قطاعي السيارات والبنوك بنسبة 0.3% و0.35% على الترتيب.


وفي حين استقر «داكس» الألماني عند 24370 نقطة، ارتفع «كاك» الفرنسي بنسبة 0.65% إلى 8294 نقطة، وانخفض «فوتسي» البريطاني 0.3% إلى 9883 نقطة، بعدما سجل أعلى مستوى له على الإطلاق عند 9913 نقطة في المستهل.