أعربت الحكومة اليمنية عن ترحيبها الكامل وتأييدها المطلق لقرارات رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وفي مقدمتها إعلان حالة الطوارئ في اليمن، واتخاذ الإجراءات السيادية اللازمة لحماية أمن المواطنين، وصون وحدة وسيادة الدولة، والحفاظ على مركزها القانوني، في ظل التطورات الخطيرة التي تشهدها المحافظات الشرقية.


منع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى


وأكدت الحكومة في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن إعلان حالة الطوارئ جاء استناداً إلى الدستور ومرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وبناءً على توصيات مجلس الدفاع الوطني، كإجراء دستوري مشروع تفرضه الضرورة الوطنية، لمواجهة التمرد المسلح، وحماية السلم الأهلي، ومنع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة.


ورحبت الحكومة بالإجراءات التي اتخذتها قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، بما في ذلك تنفيذ ضربة جوية محدودة ودقيقة استهدفت دعماً عسكرياً خارجياً غير مشروع في ميناء المكلا، في إطار حماية المدنيين، ومنع عسكرة الموانئ والسواحل، والتصدي لمحاولات فرض وقائع بالقوة تهدد أمن حضرموت والمهرة، وأمن الملاحة الإقليمية والدولية.


خرق أمني خطير


وشددت الحكومة على أن التحركات العسكرية الأحادية التي أقدم عليها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وإدخال أسلحة وقوات خارج الأطر الرسمية، تمثل خرقاً أمنياً خطيراً، وانتهاكاً صارخاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية وجهود التهدئة، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن المواطنين ووحدة الدولة، كما تعطل بصورة جسيمة عجلة الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، وتقوض جهود الحكومة الرامية إلى تحسين الخدمات، وتخفيف المعاناة المعيشية عن المواطنين.


وأكدت أن تفجير الجبهة الداخلية وتشتيت الجهد الوطني في هذه المرحلة الحساسة يخدم بشكل مباشر جماعة الحوثي، ويمنحها فرصة لإطالة أمد الانقلاب، الأمر الذي يجعل وحدة الصف الوطني اليوم ضرورة عسكرية وسياسية لا تحتمل التأجيل.


الانسحاب غير المشروط


وثمنت الحكومة عالياً المواقف التاريخية والثابتة للمملكة العربية السعودية، ودورها المحوري في دعم أمن اليمن واستقراره، وقيادتها المسؤولة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، وحرصها الدائم على حماية المدنيين، وخفض التصعيد، ومنع انزلاق المحافظات الشرقية إلى صراعات تخدم أجندات معادية.


وجددت الحكومة دعوتها للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى الانسحاب الفوري وغير المشروط من محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليم المواقع والمعسكرات إلى قوات درع الوطن والسلطات المحلية في المحافظات، والالتزام بمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، والكف عن أي أعمال عسكرية أو تصعيدية تهدد أمن المواطنين وتقوض جهود التهدئة.