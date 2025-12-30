The Yemeni government expressed its full welcome and absolute support for the decisions of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, foremost among them the declaration of a state of emergency in Yemen, and the necessary sovereign measures to protect the security of citizens, preserve the unity and sovereignty of the state, and maintain its legal status, in light of the serious developments taking place in the eastern governorates.



Preventing a Slide into Chaos



The government confirmed in a statement today (Tuesday) that the declaration of a state of emergency was based on the constitution and the references of the transitional phase, and based on the recommendations of the National Defense Council, as a legitimate constitutional measure necessitated by national necessity, to confront the armed rebellion, protect civil peace, and prevent a slide into chaos and the undermining of state institutions.



The government welcomed the measures taken by the leadership of the Joint Forces of the Support for Legitimacy Coalition, including the execution of a limited and precise airstrike targeting illegal external military support in the port of Mukalla, as part of protecting civilians, preventing the militarization of ports and coasts, and countering attempts to impose facts by force that threaten the security of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, as well as the security of regional and international navigation.



Serious Security Violation



The government emphasized that the unilateral military movements undertaken by the Southern Transitional Council, and the introduction of weapons and forces outside official frameworks, represent a serious security violation and a blatant infringement of the references of the transitional phase and efforts for de-escalation, posing a direct threat to the security of citizens and the unity of the state. It also severely disrupts the wheel of economic reforms and undermines the government's efforts to improve services and alleviate the living suffering of citizens.



It affirmed that the explosion of the internal front and the dispersion of national efforts at this sensitive stage directly serves the Houthi group and gives it an opportunity to prolong the coup, which makes national unity today a military and political necessity that cannot be postponed.



Unconditional Withdrawal



The government highly appreciated the historical and steadfast positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its pivotal role in supporting the security and stability of Yemen, its responsible leadership of the Support for Legitimacy Coalition, and its constant concern for protecting civilians, reducing escalation, and preventing the eastern governorates from sliding into conflicts that serve hostile agendas.



The government renewed its call for the Southern Transitional Council to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, hand over the sites and camps to the National Shield Forces and local authorities in the governorates, adhere to the references of the transitional phase, and cease any military or escalatory actions that threaten the security of citizens and undermine de-escalation efforts.