The local authority in Hadhramaut Governorate fully supported the decision of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to cancel the joint defense agreement with the UAE and to withdraw all its forces from Yemeni territory. It confirmed that the decision is a "sovereign step" that stems from constitutional and national responsibilities to maintain the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The local authority stated in a statement today (Tuesday) that it has followed the sovereign decisions issued by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, affirming its support for the political leadership and its full backing of this decision, which enhances national sovereignty and contributes to preserving the security and stability of Yemen.



It announced its complete compliance with the contents of the declaration of a state of emergency throughout the republic, appreciating the trust that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council has granted to the governors of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and granting them full powers to manage the affairs of the two governorates in these exceptional circumstances. It pledged to assume its responsibilities in maintaining security and stability.



It announced its readiness to coordinate and cooperate with the National Shield Forces to take over all camps and vital sites in Hadhramaut Governorate, ensuring a smooth and safe transition of military responsibilities, in a manner that serves the interests of citizens and spares the governorate any tensions.



The local authority praised the role of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, represented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirming that Hadhramaut views the Kingdom as a main supporter and a strategic depth in supporting the security and stability of Yemen. It called on the people of Hadhramaut and the armed and security forces to rally around the legitimate leadership and implement the sovereign decisions with a unified national spirit.