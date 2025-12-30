أيدت السلطة المحلية في محافظة حضرموت، بشكل كامل قرار رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، القاضي بإلغاء اتفاقية الدفاع المشترك مع الإمارات، وإخلاء جميع القوات التابعة لها من الأراضي اليمنية. وأكدت أن القرار «خطوة سيادية» تنطلق من المسؤوليات الدستورية والوطنية للحفاظ على سيادة البلاد وسلامة أراضيها.


وقالت السلطة المحلية في بيان، اليوم(الثلاثاء): إنها تابعت القرارات السيادية الصادرة عن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، مؤكدة وقوفها خلف القيادة السياسية ودعمها الكامل لهذا القرار الذي يعزز السيادة الوطنية ويسهم في حفظ أمن واستقرار اليمن.


وأعلنت امتثالها الكامل لمضامين قرار إعلان حالة الطوارئ في عموم الجمهورية، مثمّنة الثقة التي منحها رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي لمحافظي حضرموت والمهرة، ومنحهم الصلاحيات الكاملة لتسيير شؤون المحافظتين في هذه الظروف الاستثنائية، وتعهدت بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار.


وأعلنت استعدادها للتنسيق والتعاون مع قوات درع الوطن لتسلّم جميع المعسكرات والمواقع الحيوية في محافظة حضرموت، وضمان انتقال سلس وآمن للمسؤوليات العسكرية، بما يخدم مصلحة المواطنين ويجنب المحافظة أي توترات.


وأشادت السلطة المحلية بدور تحالف دعم الشرعية، ممثلاً بالمملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكدة أن حضرموت تنظر إلى المملكة بوصفها سنداً رئيسياً وعمقاً إستراتيجياً في دعم أمن واستقرار اليمن، ودعت أبناء حضرموت والقوات المسلحة والأمن إلى الالتفاف حول القيادة الشرعية وتنفيذ القرارات السيادية بروح وطنية واحدة.