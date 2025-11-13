ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لفول الصويا إلى أعلى مستوى في 18 شهرًا خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع ترقب المستثمرين تقرير وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية المقرر صدوره غدا لمعرفة حجم الإنتاج.


صعدت عقود فول الصويا تسليم يناير في بورصة شيكاغو بنسبة 0.62% إلى 11.40 دولار للبوشل، كأعلى مستوى منذ يونيو 2024.


وينصب تركيز المستثمرين على تقرير وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية غدًا، عقب تعليق صدوره بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي الذي بدأ مطلع أكتوبر، مع توقعات بانخفاض الإنتاجية في الولايات المتحدة إلى 53.1 بوشل للفدان، مقارنة بـ 53.5 في التقرير السابق، وفق وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وبدأت الصين في شراء شحنات الصويا الأمريكية ولكن بوتيرة متواضعة، فيما يترقب المزارعون مشتريات أكبر بعدما قال البيت الأبيض إن بكين تعهدت بشراء 12 مليون طن بحلول نهاية عام 2025.