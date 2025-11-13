Soybean futures rose to an 18-month high during trading today (Thursday), as investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture report scheduled for release tomorrow to gauge production levels.



January soybean contracts on the Chicago Exchange increased by 0.62% to $11.40 per bushel, marking the highest level since June 2024.



Investor focus is on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report tomorrow, following its delay due to the government shutdown that began in early October, with expectations of a decrease in productivity in the United States to 53.1 bushels per acre, compared to 53.5 in the previous report, according to Bloomberg.



China has started purchasing shipments of U.S. soybeans, but at a modest pace, while farmers are anticipating larger purchases after the White House stated that Beijing has committed to buying 12 million tons by the end of 2025.