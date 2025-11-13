ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لفول الصويا إلى أعلى مستوى في 18 شهرًا خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع ترقب المستثمرين تقرير وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية المقرر صدوره غدا لمعرفة حجم الإنتاج.
صعدت عقود فول الصويا تسليم يناير في بورصة شيكاغو بنسبة 0.62% إلى 11.40 دولار للبوشل، كأعلى مستوى منذ يونيو 2024.
وينصب تركيز المستثمرين على تقرير وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية غدًا، عقب تعليق صدوره بسبب الإغلاق الحكومي الذي بدأ مطلع أكتوبر، مع توقعات بانخفاض الإنتاجية في الولايات المتحدة إلى 53.1 بوشل للفدان، مقارنة بـ 53.5 في التقرير السابق، وفق وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
وبدأت الصين في شراء شحنات الصويا الأمريكية ولكن بوتيرة متواضعة، فيما يترقب المزارعون مشتريات أكبر بعدما قال البيت الأبيض إن بكين تعهدت بشراء 12 مليون طن بحلول نهاية عام 2025.
Soybean futures rose to an 18-month high during trading today (Thursday), as investors await the U.S. Department of Agriculture report scheduled for release tomorrow to gauge production levels.
January soybean contracts on the Chicago Exchange increased by 0.62% to $11.40 per bushel, marking the highest level since June 2024.
Investor focus is on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report tomorrow, following its delay due to the government shutdown that began in early October, with expectations of a decrease in productivity in the United States to 53.1 bushels per acre, compared to 53.5 in the previous report, according to Bloomberg.
China has started purchasing shipments of U.S. soybeans, but at a modest pace, while farmers are anticipating larger purchases after the White House stated that Beijing has committed to buying 12 million tons by the end of 2025.