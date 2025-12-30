أطلقت المدعية العامة الأمريكية بام بوندي، اليوم الثلاثاء، سلسلة من التحقيقات الفيدرالية المكثفة التي تستهدف شخصيات بارزة في إدارتي الرئيسين السابقين باراك أوباما وجو بايدن، وعلى خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بممارسة «الحرب القانونية»، واستهداف المحافظين سياسياً.
وقائع تسييس السلطة
وأكدت بوندي أن فريقها من المدعين العامين والعملاء الفيدراليين يعملون حالياً، وبتوجيهات مباشرة منها، على تقصي وقائع تسييس السلطة التي تعود جذورها إلى ملف «روسيا غيت»، واصفة هذه الممارسات بأنها «وصمة عار» استمرت عشر سنوات وارتكبها مسؤولون رفيعو المستوى ضد تطلعات الشعب الأمريكي، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «نيويورك بوست».
وتجيء هذه التحركات في وقت تواجه فيه بوندي ضغوطاً متزايدة من القاعدة الانتخابية للحزب الجمهوري ومؤيدي حركة «ماغا MAGA»، الذين أبدوا استياءهم من وتيرة الملاحقات القضائية، خصوصا فيما يتعلق بأعضاء لجنة السادس من يناير المنحلة.
وبدا هذا الضغط في استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة التي أظهرت تراجعاً في نسب الرضا عن أدائها بين مسؤولي إدارة ترمب، وهو ما استدعى ردوداً حازمة من معاونيها الذين أكدوا مضي الوزارة في كشف ما وصفوه بـ«المؤامرة» الممنهجة داخل أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.
ازدواجية المعايير
ولفتت المدعية العامة إلى أن الأدلة المتوفرة لديها تكشف عن ازدواجية واضحة في المعايير؛ إذ وفر مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الحماية لشخصيات سياسية مثل هانتر بايدن وهيلاري كلينتون، في حين تم تسخير الإجراءات القانونية والعمليات الميدانية المفرطة لملاحقة المحافظين بسبب معتقداتهم السياسية.
وشرع المدعون الفيدراليون في ملاحقة أسماء وازنة شملت مدير الـFBI السابق جيمس كومي والمدعية العامة لنيويورك ليتيشا جيمس، مع أنباء عن تحقيقات تطال مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية السابق جون برينان أمام هيئة محلفين كبرى.
وأفادت بوندي بأن وزارة العدل تضع على عاتقها حالياً مهمة إصلاح الأضرار التي لحقت بالنظام القضائي وضمان عدم تكرار التدخل في الانتخابات أو المساس بالحريات المدنية.
ورغم الانتقادات الليبرالية التي تصنف هذه الجهود كنوع من الانتقام السياسي، تصر الإدارة الحالية على أن تعيين إد مارتن لرئاسة مجموعة عمل متخصصة بمكافحة التسييس يهدف إلى إرساء مبدأ المساءلة وتقديم «العدالة الناجزة»، مشددة على أن القانون يطبق على الجميع دون استثناء مهما بلغت مناصبهم السابقة.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi launched a series of intensive federal investigations today, Tuesday, targeting prominent figures in the administrations of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, against the backdrop of accusations related to engaging in a "legal war" and politically targeting conservatives.
Facts of Politicizing Power
Bondi confirmed that her team of prosecutors and federal agents is currently investigating the facts of politicizing power, which trace back to the "Russia Gate" file, describing these practices as a "stain" that has persisted for ten years, committed by high-ranking officials against the aspirations of the American people, according to the New York Post.
These moves come at a time when Bondi is facing increasing pressure from the Republican base and supporters of the MAGA movement, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the pace of prosecutions, particularly concerning the members of the now-defunct January 6 committee.
This pressure was evident in recent opinion polls that showed a decline in satisfaction with her performance among Trump administration officials, prompting strong responses from her aides, who affirmed that the department is committed to uncovering what they described as a "systematic conspiracy" within law enforcement agencies.
Double Standards
The Attorney General pointed out that the evidence available to her reveals a clear double standard; the FBI has provided protection to political figures such as Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton, while excessive legal actions and field operations have been mobilized to pursue conservatives because of their political beliefs.
Federal prosecutors have begun pursuing significant names, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, with reports of investigations involving former CIA Director John Brennan before a grand jury.
Bondi stated that the Department of Justice currently bears the responsibility of repairing the damage done to the judicial system and ensuring that election interference or violations of civil liberties do not happen again.
Despite liberal criticisms that classify these efforts as a form of political revenge, the current administration insists that the appointment of Ed Martin to lead a specialized task force against politicization aims to establish the principle of accountability and deliver "swift justice," emphasizing that the law applies to everyone without exception, regardless of their previous positions.