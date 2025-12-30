أطلقت المدعية العامة الأمريكية بام بوندي، اليوم الثلاثاء، سلسلة من التحقيقات الفيدرالية المكثفة التي تستهدف شخصيات بارزة في إدارتي الرئيسين السابقين باراك أوباما وجو بايدن، وعلى خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بممارسة «الحرب القانونية»، واستهداف المحافظين سياسياً.


وقائع تسييس السلطة


وأكدت بوندي أن فريقها من المدعين العامين والعملاء الفيدراليين يعملون حالياً، وبتوجيهات مباشرة منها، على تقصي وقائع تسييس السلطة التي تعود جذورها إلى ملف «روسيا غيت»، واصفة هذه الممارسات بأنها «وصمة عار» استمرت عشر سنوات وارتكبها مسؤولون رفيعو المستوى ضد تطلعات الشعب الأمريكي، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «نيويورك بوست».


وتجيء هذه التحركات في وقت تواجه فيه بوندي ضغوطاً متزايدة من القاعدة الانتخابية للحزب الجمهوري ومؤيدي حركة «ماغا MAGA»، الذين أبدوا استياءهم من وتيرة الملاحقات القضائية، خصوصا فيما يتعلق بأعضاء لجنة السادس من يناير المنحلة.


وبدا هذا الضغط في استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة التي أظهرت تراجعاً في نسب الرضا عن أدائها بين مسؤولي إدارة ترمب، وهو ما استدعى ردوداً حازمة من معاونيها الذين أكدوا مضي الوزارة في كشف ما وصفوه بـ«المؤامرة» الممنهجة داخل أجهزة إنفاذ القانون.


ازدواجية المعايير


ولفتت المدعية العامة إلى أن الأدلة المتوفرة لديها تكشف عن ازدواجية واضحة في المعايير؛ إذ وفر مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الحماية لشخصيات سياسية مثل هانتر بايدن وهيلاري كلينتون، في حين تم تسخير الإجراءات القانونية والعمليات الميدانية المفرطة لملاحقة المحافظين بسبب معتقداتهم السياسية.


وشرع المدعون الفيدراليون في ملاحقة أسماء وازنة شملت مدير الـFBI السابق جيمس كومي والمدعية العامة لنيويورك ليتيشا جيمس، مع أنباء عن تحقيقات تطال مدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية السابق جون برينان أمام هيئة محلفين كبرى.


وأفادت بوندي بأن وزارة العدل تضع على عاتقها حالياً مهمة إصلاح الأضرار التي لحقت بالنظام القضائي وضمان عدم تكرار التدخل في الانتخابات أو المساس بالحريات المدنية.


ورغم الانتقادات الليبرالية التي تصنف هذه الجهود كنوع من الانتقام السياسي، تصر الإدارة الحالية على أن تعيين إد مارتن لرئاسة مجموعة عمل متخصصة بمكافحة التسييس يهدف إلى إرساء مبدأ المساءلة وتقديم «العدالة الناجزة»، مشددة على أن القانون يطبق على الجميع دون استثناء مهما بلغت مناصبهم السابقة.