U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi launched a series of intensive federal investigations today, Tuesday, targeting prominent figures in the administrations of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, against the backdrop of accusations related to engaging in a "legal war" and politically targeting conservatives.



Facts of Politicizing Power



Bondi confirmed that her team of prosecutors and federal agents is currently investigating the facts of politicizing power, which trace back to the "Russia Gate" file, describing these practices as a "stain" that has persisted for ten years, committed by high-ranking officials against the aspirations of the American people, according to the New York Post.



These moves come at a time when Bondi is facing increasing pressure from the Republican base and supporters of the MAGA movement, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the pace of prosecutions, particularly concerning the members of the now-defunct January 6 committee.



This pressure was evident in recent opinion polls that showed a decline in satisfaction with her performance among Trump administration officials, prompting strong responses from her aides, who affirmed that the department is committed to uncovering what they described as a "systematic conspiracy" within law enforcement agencies.



Double Standards



The Attorney General pointed out that the evidence available to her reveals a clear double standard; the FBI has provided protection to political figures such as Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton, while excessive legal actions and field operations have been mobilized to pursue conservatives because of their political beliefs.



Federal prosecutors have begun pursuing significant names, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, with reports of investigations involving former CIA Director John Brennan before a grand jury.



Bondi stated that the Department of Justice currently bears the responsibility of repairing the damage done to the judicial system and ensuring that election interference or violations of civil liberties do not happen again.



Despite liberal criticisms that classify these efforts as a form of political revenge, the current administration insists that the appointment of Ed Martin to lead a specialized task force against politicization aims to establish the principle of accountability and deliver "swift justice," emphasizing that the law applies to everyone without exception, regardless of their previous positions.